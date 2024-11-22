Iran Boosts Uranium Enrichment Capabilities In Response To IAEA Resolution

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has significantly increased its uranium enrichment capacity and implemented advanced technologies following a recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, an official said on Friday.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) spokesperson, Behrouz Kamalvandi, stated on Friday that Tehran’s actions were immediate and compensatory.

“These measures began promptly, as we had already communicated. When the Director-General (Rafael Grossi) visited Iran, he observed the readiness of thousands of centrifuges installed in our enrichment facilities,” Kamalvandi told IRINN News.

According to Kamalvandi, the IAEA’s Director-General proposed temporarily refraining from increasing Iran’s 60% enriched uranium reserves to allow room for negotiations.

“We accepted this with conditions,” Kamalvandi said, adding that Iran had informed the agency via phone before implementing its countermeasures.

“The enrichment sector is the most impacted area. We have considerably increased our enrichment capacity, deployed various advanced centrifuge models, and accelerated industrial research and development using each of these machines,” he explained.

Kamalvandi emphasized that Iran is also enhancing infrastructure and adopting measures to improve security.

“Every time they resort to pressure tactics, not only do they fail to hinder our progress, but the number of countries opposing these resolutions also grows,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the latest resolution received fewer votes than its predecessor.

“Many countries abstained and expressed disapproval of the Western approach during their speeches. They were surprised by the West’s insistence on using pressure tactics,” Kamalvandi added.

AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami ordered the implementation of these measures on Thursday night, according to Kamalvandi.

“We began work immediately, and the agency will soon report that their actions led to an increase in our capabilities,” he concluded.