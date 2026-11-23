Key Takeaways:

Between 1 August and 20 November 2026 more than 18 opposition groups conducted over 265 attacks across 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, drawing on Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek members and contradicting Taliban claims of nationwide security.

Opposition is fuelled by the Taliban’s violation of its 2021 general pardon—with at least 372 former officials and security personnel reportedly killed—and by the exclusion of women and Hazaras from the 49-member cabinet, plus more than 230 edicts restricting women’s and girls’ rights.

Despite Taliban efforts to offer posts or induce surrenders, the article concludes that centralised Kandahar-based rule, arbitrary morality-police enforcement and the absence of independent judicial remedies continue to erode legitimacy and fuel further resistance.

As well as the effects of five years of marginalisation, persecution and broken pledges, Afghans are increasingly opposing Taliban rule. Although the Taliban had assumed control, they have failed to develop a representative and democratic system of government. Instead, they have entrenched control in a small group of leaders utilising government as a mechanism for ideological enforcement.

The geographical area that the opposition has been active in shows how widespread the opposition is. From northern regions such as Badakhshan, Takhar and Panjshir to southern provinces like Kandahar, Helmand and Zabul, and western Herat as well as eastern Kunar, Nangarhar and Paktia – more than 18 opposition groups have conducted over 265 attacks in 31 of the country’s 34 provinces between 1 August and 20 November 2026. This is in stark contrast to Taliban claims of nationwide security and shows that opposition now transcends both ethnicity and geography.

Furthermore, Afghanistan’s varied ethnicity is also evident in the opposing groups. Alongside the National Resistance Front (led by Ahmad Massoud), Afghanistan Freedom Front (led by former General Yasin Zia) and Afghanistan United Front (led by Lieutenant General Sami Sadat), a range of other opposition groups have formed. Leaders of these include former military personnel, government workers and those well connected to various ethnic groups. Consequently, opposition is not solely associated with one or more ethnicities given that Pashtuns, Tajiks, Hazara and Uzbeks are all involved. Essentially, people are opposing the Taliban due to its highly centralised leadership, which is based in Kandahar.

Violation of the Taliban’s 2021 general pardon is another key cause of opposition. Having regained power, the Taliban publicly pledged to forgive ex-government staff and members of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces. However, there have been numerous reports of unlawful execution, detention, torture and abduction which have contradicted this promise. Between August 2021 and September 2026, at least 372 former staff and security personnel were reportedly killed. A further 649 were detained and over 165 tortured. In addition, 14 people reportedly abductees. Furthermore, the Taliban’s targeting of experienced military personnel has exacerbated existing public discontent. It has also resulted in skilled personnel becoming involved in anti-Taliban opposition.

Marginalisation has also further eroded the Taliban’s legitimacy. Taliban Supreme Leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, and those close to him in Kandahar, continue to hold a high degree of decision making power. Despite Afghanistan’s ethnically varied nature, the current system does not adequately represent various communities, especially Hazaras, Tajiks, Uzbeks and other minority groups. Indeed, of the 49-strong cabinet, neither women nor Hazaras are included. Allegations of Taliban exploitation of natural resources, notably in mineral abundant Badakhshan, have additionally fuelled local opposition. Even sections within the Taliban reportedly disapprove of the presence of external personnel in mining regions.

Alongside marginalisation, the Taliban have moved to curtail women’s rights. Over 230 policies have reportedly been implemented which greatly affect women’s and girls’ opportunities in education, work and in society more generally. Over 2.2 million girls do not receive education past the age of six. Further, limitations on university attendance, study subjects and free research have adversely affected Afghanistan’s educational sector and so too its future. Again, in more general terms, this denies an entire generation the chance to contribute to the country in social, economic and intellectual spheres.

Oppression is not exclusive to women and the education sector. Morality police have reportedly arbitrarily detained and abused people and UNAMA has recorded 443 cases of unlawful detention and 97 instances of abuse by morality police between July and September 2026. Increasingly, the Taliban are enforcing rules on clothing, beards, haircuts and music in an effort to further encroach upon people’s private lives. Independent media sources can also be suspended. Journalists are often threatened and there has been a tightening of controls on journalism, specifically relating to reporting on human rights issues. Places of worship, such as Shia and Hazara mosques, have similarly been raided, people detained and closed. Thus, expressing differing views is now seemingly criminalised.

Compounding this oppression is the lack of independent judiciary bodies. Concerns have been raised regarding unlawful detention, torture, extra-judicial punishment and asset seizure. With key legal mechanisms suspended and avenues for appeal scarce, Afghans are exposed to arbitrary enforcement of power. Moreover, open-air beatings and executions further exemplify how the rule of law is being supplanted by an ethic of fear. The gravity of the human rights situation is emphasised and basic rights are shown to be under threat by UN reports into open-air punishment and executions.

This then highlights how the Taliban’s security system is under threat as a result of the rise in opposition activity. Between August and November 2026, more than 462 Taliban members were reportedly killed and a further 294 wounded by opposition groups. Attacks on provincial leaders, intelligence officers, along with military and Security Forces, suggest that the opposition is broadening in scope. In addition, assaults have occurred in various provinces, including Badakhshan, Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand. This again highlights how susceptible the Taliban’s security system is. Nonetheless, it is essential that the veracity of claims by specific opposition groups is assessed, particularly as casualty numbers and battle details can sometimes be provided by those with a vested interest in the outcome of conflicts.

The Taliban’s own political actions appear to indicate mounting concern about the sustainability of their rule. Attempts have reportedly been made to encourage hostile armed groups to lay down their weapons. On 17 November, Sheikh Haibatullah was also said to have offered posts to members of the opposition. Nevertheless, these moves have been spurned by the opposition due to the deep level of scepticism engendered by prolonged marginalisation and broken pledges.

In conclusion, to properly analyse Afghanistan’s instability, it is essential to assess the policies that have led to such wide-scale disaffection. Centralisation of power, the Taliban’s persecution of former government employees and the marginalisation of minority groups, alongside oppressive policies towards women and silencing of legitimate political debate, have all contributed to the erosion of national unity. Although armed opposition does pose considerable threats to both civilian wellbeing and Afghanistan’s stability in general, the reasons for opposition cannot simply be attributed to foreign involvement or further oppression. Sustainable progress will depend upon the establishment of representative government, the upholding of basic rights and the implementation of systems of accountability. Equally, all Afghan communities must be enabled to engage in politics. Should these transformations fail to occur, although the Taliban may continue to maintain command of state bodies, substantial debate will persist over whether they can genuinely attain popular support.