Key Takeaways:

Iranian strikes hit a civilian industrial facility on Bahrain’s Sitra Island, injuring a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident, with the Revolutionary Guards claiming the targets were US military positions at Al-Riffa and Awali bases.

The attacks coincided with tanker strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is attempting a blockade while the United States escorts ships and maintains its own counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Tehran has set “clear red lines” against shipping enriched uranium out of the country and described the US economic blockade as an act of war, while rolling power cuts began amid damage to Iranian energy infrastructure.

Bahrain said Sunday that two people were injured following Iranian strikes on a civilian industrial facility a day before, causing a fire and damage.

The interior ministry said the two injured were a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident. The Bahraini citizen is in stable condition, while the Pakistani resident remains in critical condition. Both are receiving treatment at a hospital.

“As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defense is working to bring the fire under control,” the ministry said earlier.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the Iranian attacks, expressing full solidarity with Manama. The Arab League also strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain.

Residents told AFP at the time they saw smoke rising over Sitra Island, on Bahrain’s east coast, home to several industrial sites including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said “during the operation, US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain were targeted with missile and drone strikes.”

The attacks came as two tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the strategic shipping line.

The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil before the war, and maintains its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and “held two hours of talks,” without providing details.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally.”

“Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” he said, quoted by state TV.

Iran’s demands include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

‘Clear red lines’

Washington announced what it called an “economic asphyxiation” campaign on Iran in August aimed at curbing its trade and financial flows.

Gharibabadi said Saturday, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, that “we consider the economic blockade an act of war and we will take all necessary measures to lift it.”

“We have made this known to the other parties, including the mediators,” he added, saying “the United States was aware of this.”

In an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran would not allow its stockpiles of enriched uranium to leave the country.

The Iranian nuclear program is one of the major issues in Iranian-American relations. Western nations accuse Iran of seeking a bomb, though Tehran insists the program is entirely civilian in nature.

“I believe a solution can be found, but we have clear red lines: the material will not be taken out of the country,” Araghchi said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had exacerbated energy problems “and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter.”

Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran’s national electricity company, told state TV that the country will impose rolling power cuts from Sunday.

“Given the country’s fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions,” he said.