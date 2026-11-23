Key Takeaways:

Indonesia and the EU signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement on 21 November 2026, granting immediate zero tariffs on more than 90 percent of EU tariff lines for Indonesian exports and aiming to attract European investment in technology, renewables and advanced manufacturing.

The article stresses that market access alone is insufficient: Indonesian SMEs face barriers in quality, environmental and labour standards, financing and technology, while foreign investment must deliver technology transfer, local supplier development and skilled jobs rather than remaining an end in itself.

Ultimate success depends on implementation that links the agreements to higher domestic productivity, value-added manufacturing and competitiveness, thereby supporting Indonesia’s independent foreign policy through diversified economic partnerships.

Indonesia signed the Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on 21 November 2026. These agreements will grant Indonesia wider market access and more investment opportunities. Yet, it remains to be seen how far these agreements can help Indonesia to tackle its structural challenges such as to increase productivity, to develop technology, to increase value added by domestic industries, and to enhance competitiveness of its industries. These are key challenges for structural transformation of the Indonesian economy.

As the fourth most populous country in the world and a linchpin of Southeast Asia, Indonesia has many advantages that could be capitalized upon by European companies that are looking to spread their supply chains geographically. In return, the European Union can offer Indonesia’s large domestic market, advanced manufacturing bases, a big pool of capital, and the latest technology. Preferential market access offered by the agreement will undoubtedly benefit various Indonesian exports, including textile and footwear products, palm oil derivatives, rubber products, fisheries products, furniture, and other manufactured goods. While about 9% of EU tariff lines for Indonesian exports will take time to enjoy zero tariffs, over 90% of them will immediately benefit from zero tariffs upon entry into force of the agreement, with further reductions to follow over time.

However, improving market access is not sufficient to boost and structure export growth in a sustainable manner. European consumers and companies demand products of good quality, guaranteed origin, environmentally sound production processes and labor standards, as well as transparent supply chains. A number of small- and medium-sized enterprises from Indonesia may find it difficult to fulfill these requirements. Moreover, many enterprises lack financing, use outdated production techniques, and lack required expertise. In order to compete on the market, small- and medium-sized enterprises need financing, modern production equipment, digital support, certifications, as well as vocational training and information on markets and trade systems. Support should aim to increase companies’ productivity and competitiveness rather than to make them dependent on subsidies.

The IPA is expected to provide a favorable investment climate and enhance the confidence of European investors to invest in Indonesia. Their investment can be of great value by bringing in state-of-the-art technology, experience, and management in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, including digital services. However, the attraction of foreign investment should not be an end in itself and must be linked with added value to the domestic economy. For example, technology transfer, development of local suppliers, research and development cooperation with local universities, training of the workforce, and creation of skilled employment are essential in order to boost productivity in the domestic industry.

Addressing the Challenges of Critical Minerals and Downstream Industries: Processing of raw materials can create value for Indonesia in terms of mining processed goods for exports. However, the end goal of increasing its share of added value needs to go beyond the stages of raw material processing and increasing the capacity of the smelting industry. Indonesia needs higher-value manufacturing involving advanced engineering designs; research and development; and involvement in the higher-end stages of global supply chains. The participation of European investments in battery-related industries, in renewable energy, and in sustainable production systems can be instrumental in assisting Indonesia to achieve these objectives.

On the other hand, increased market access to European products such as machinery for manufacturing, cars, chemical and pharmaceutical products could exert pressure on less competitive local industries. However, instead of reserving protectionist measures for these industries that would hinder their needed structural change, the government can promote industrial development through better support for logistics, human resources, finance, institutional framework, research and development, in order to make them competitive. Assistance to upgrade can be given to those companies that are already competitive.

Upon implementation of the new economic partnership with EU, trade, investment and sustainability, as well as public confidence to maintain and strengthen these trade flows and to achieve better economic outcome, must go hand in hand. The development gaps between and within EU Member States, as well as large differences in regulatory capacity and business practices, may give rise to challenges and friction; therefore, regular consultation between concerned governments, businesses, workers, local communities and civil society organizations must be conducted. Such monitoring must be done in a transparent manner and strictly implemented.

The Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Investment Protection Agreements also have strategic importance. As global supply chains are rearranged due to geopolitical rivalry, it is important for Indonesia to build economic relationships with Europe in order to maintain and strengthen its independent and active foreign policy. Diversifying markets and investment sources with the EU will create benefits for Indonesia only if the country’s institutions and industries are able and ready to maximize those benefits.

Note that the agreement IEU-CEPA and IPA does provide opportunities and does not guarantee any change for the better. Everything will depend on the implementation of the two agreements, and how the government can link foreign investment and market access with an increase in the country’s domestic productive capacity to upgrade the economy instead of only increasing the volume of trade with Europe and bringing in more foreign investment. In other words, the two agreements’ success can only be measured when the economy is increased in productivity and is equipped with advanced technology, is more inclusive, and is more competitive.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Blot, E . (2026, September 21). Post-FTA briefing: EU-Indonesia. Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP). https://ieep.eu/publications/post-fta-briefing-eu-indonesia/

. (2026, September 21). Post-FTA briefing: EU-Indonesia. Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP). https://ieep.eu/publications/post-fta-briefing-eu-indonesia/ Troost, M., Hartmann, A., Hertanti, R., Gultom, O., & Blaylock, J. (2026, October 15). Analysis of energy and raw materials in EU-Indonesia CEPA. Koalisi Masyarakat Sipil untuk Keadilan Ekonomi (MKE Coalition) and European Trade Justice Coalition.