Key Takeaways:

Proposition 45, which would have reformed the California Environmental Quality Act, was defeated 55.43 percent to 43.57 percent, leaving in place a regulatory regime long criticized for multi-year delays and inflated project costs.

The article cites examples such as the incomplete $92 million wildlife crossing with a $21 million overrun, high-speed rail’s 130,000 pages of environmental reviews costing over $677 million, and the Coastal Commission’s rejection of desalination projects to illustrate how CEQA and related bodies hinder housing and infrastructure.

It argues that successive governors have failed to enact major CEQA reform and proposes modeling future housing rules on the lighter regulations that enabled large-scale, lower-cost development from the 1950s onward.

The “Building an Affordable California Act,” Proposition 45 on the Nov. 3 ballot, proposed changes to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The measure lost 55.43 percent to 43.57 percent, and voters on both sides have a right to be puzzled.

“Eight years to develop something? Give me a break.” That was Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, denouncing long delays related to CEQA. As the Sacramento Bee observed, that marked a contrast to the governor’s silence on Proposition 45, “perhaps the most significant CEQA reform effort on the table yet.”

Last year the governor signed bills that exempted some “urban” housing projects from the full review process. That is roughly equivalent to developing an urban enterprise zone while excluding the rest of the state from the benefits. The outgoing governor seems to have overlooked some realities.

Gavin Newsom is on record that recurring Gov. Jerry Brown is the “greatest political mind” in our lifetime. As Dan Walters of CalMatters noted in 2018, “Gov. Jerry Brown experienced CEQA’s complexities first-hand when, as mayor of Oakland, he attempted to revive its downtown area.” CEQA also delayed “for months” Habitat for Humanity’s 20-unit low-cost housing project in downtown Redwood City, “driving up its costs.”

Brown, a former seminarian, later called CEQA reform “the Lord’s work,” but his final term ended with no major overhaul. With Proposition 45 now defeated, Californians should know what kind of regulatory regime they have preserved.

Gov. Newsom supported the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over highway US 101 in southern California. The $92 million overpass was intended to accommodate everything from monarch butterflies to mountain lions. In 2025 it remained incomplete and burdened, with a $21 million cost overrun. Gov. Newsom claimed “our work to build more, faster is already paying dividends across our state,” but he couldn’t have been talking about California’s High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA).

“Like almost every effort to build things in California,” the vaunted bullet train “was killed by environmental regulations,” observe Christopher Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp of City Journal. The high-speed-rail website “contains more than 130,000 pages of environmental-review-related materials. Stacked together, they stand 40 feet tall and weigh 1,300 pounds. All this has cost taxpayers more than $677 million and served as a meal ticket for consulting firms that backed the 2008 ballot measure.”

The “ridiculous” measures include biologists counting bumblebees, dogs sniffing for lizard scat, and $119 million for an overhead tube to limit acoustic impacts on waterfowl and shorebirds. Also include $480,000 to dig burrows for mammals and $290,000 to implement software to track the requirements.

In similar style, California’s Coastal Commission rides roughshod over property rights and rejects key desalination projects. This unelected body effectively excludes Californians from the benefits of perhaps their greatest resource, the Pacific Ocean. In similar style, the unelected California Air Resources Board (CARB) ensures that gasoline prices remain high, and CARB bosses have been pining for $5 a gallon since the 1990s.

Governors Brown and Newsom made no effort to reform or eliminate these unelected bodies. They both talked up reforms to CEQA but did not follow through with action. Incoming Gov. Xavier Becerra inherits the state’s housing shortage but kept quiet on Proposition 45.

The measure’s defeat preserves CEQA, which drives up costs across the board and should rightly be called the California Exclusion Act (CEA). The people have grounds to believe California won’t become more affordable any time soon. Should politicians wish to make it affordable, there’s a way to proceed.

Starting in the 1950s, survey the developments that housed the most people at the lowest cost for the longest time. Make new housing subject to the same regulations those developers followed. The long-term goal should be to make California a destination state once again.

This article was also published in The American Spectator