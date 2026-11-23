Key Takeaways:

At COP31 Indonesia prioritised climate diplomacy that secures financing and technology for its industrialisation and energy-transition goals, against an estimated US$472.6 billion investment need for 2031–2035.

The country signed a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement under which Norway will buy up to 12 million tonnes of CO₂e reductions from PLN solar projects by 2038 at US$20–40 per tonne, creating a first pathway for Article 6.2 carbon transactions.

The article notes that the deal is modest relative to national needs and that coal-fired captive plants still power most nickel processing, so future partnerships must deliver low-carbon electricity to industrial centres while building domestic capacity.

Indonesia has a major stake in the global shift towards a low-carbon economy. The energy transition, advances in clean technology, and climate finance will affect industrial competitiveness and the country’s ability to develop its natural resources. For Indonesia, which is accelerating industrialisation and downstream processing, these changes present both opportunities and challenges. The government must sustain economic growth while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

President Prabowo Subianto’s development agenda places industrialisation, energy and food security, and environmental protection within a single national framework. Prabowo has repeatedly stressed that economic transformation must go hand in hand with environmental preservation. This means Indonesia’s environmental diplomacy must support its development priorities, particularly by securing financing and technology to accelerate the transition.

These interests were among the considerations shaping Indonesia’s participation in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), held in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026. Under the leadership of Environment Minister Moh Jumhur Hidayat, the Ministry of Environment coordinated a series of activities and facilitated meetings between national projects and potential international partners through the Carbon Connection Session. These efforts reflect a diplomatic approach increasingly focused on financing and project implementation.

At COP31, Jumhur stressed that climate governance must take into account environmental integrity, economic resilience, and public welfare. On the energy transition, he also called for support through green financing, affordable access to energy, and protection for workers. Indonesia’s position reflects the reality that developing countries face substantial investment requirements while having limited fiscal capacity and access to technology.

The scale of this challenge is reflected in Indonesia’s Second Nationally Determined Contribution (Second NDC), which estimates that approximately US$472.6 billion in investment will be required to implement the country’s climate agenda during 2031–2035. This figure illustrates the scale of the task facing the government. International financing is therefore important, particularly for clean energy projects and emissions reduction initiatives that require long-term capital.

One concrete outcome in Antalya was the signing of a Mitigation Outcome Purchase Agreement (MOPA) between state-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), which manages the Norwegian Article 6 Climate Action Fund. The agreement, signed on 11 November 2026, was witnessed by Jumhur Hidayat and Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment, Sigrun Aasland. It builds on an initial understanding between PLN and GGGI reached at COP30 in Brazil in 2025.

Under the arrangement, Norway will purchase emissions reductions generated by solar power projects developed by PLN, with a target of up to 12 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) by 2038. The initial projects include floating solar power plants equipped with battery storage systems. According to Antara, carbon units are expected to be priced at between US$20 and US$40 per tonne of CO₂e. The final transaction value will depend on the volume of emissions reductions actually achieved and verified.

The MOPA demonstrates how Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement can connect Indonesia’s clean energy projects with international financing. For PLN, the agreement opens an additional source of support for renewable energy development. For Indonesia, it represents an important step towards building a carbon market with access to international buyers.

However, the agreement’s strategic value needs to be assessed in proportion to its scale. The target of 12 million tonnes of CO₂e is cumulative through 2038, not an annual emissions reduction. Nor does the agreement address Indonesia’s much larger climate financing requirements. Its contribution lies in opening a pathway for carbon transactions and project development, with success ultimately depending on implementation and the credibility of the emissions reductions achieved.

This challenge is linked to a broader issue in Indonesia’s development trajectory. Nickel downstream processing, for example, has strengthened Indonesia’s position in global mineral supply chains, but the electricity used by processing industries remains heavily dependent on coal. An analysis published by Ember in September 2026 estimated that nickel processing consumed more than 81 terawatt-hours of electricity from captive power plants in 2025, over 94 per cent of which came from coal.

This situation demonstrates why the energy transition must reach the industrial centres driving economic growth. The floating solar projects developed by PLN through its cooperation with Norway will not automatically replace captive power plants in smelter areas. The two operate through different electricity supply systems. Indonesia still faces the challenge of providing low-carbon energy to its processing industries without undermining the reliability of electricity supplies or the competitiveness of production.

International financing could deliver broader benefits in addressing this challenge. Investment in clean energy should support technology development, strengthen the capabilities of domestic companies, and create opportunities for local supporting industries. Indonesia has a clear interest in ensuring that the low-carbon transition also builds national production capacity, rather than simply expanding the market for technologies supplied from abroad.

Indonesia’s diplomacy at COP31 has made progress in linking climate policy with financing and project-based cooperation. The efforts of the Ministry of Environment under Jumhur Hidayat form part of this process. Indonesia’s next task is to ensure that the partnerships established in Antalya translate into tangible investment and measurable emissions reductions, while strengthening the country’s economic capabilities.