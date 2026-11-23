Key Takeaways:

The essay uses a fractal alien from Annihilation, Hinton’s thread-and-sheet thought experiment and Heider–Simmel’s animated shapes to show how readily people attribute experience to patterns that may contain none.

It notes that Max Tegmark’s mathematical-universe hypothesis and the perturbational complexity index used on dreaming brains still leave open which structures, if any, actually feel anything.

The author argues that claims of machine or equation-level sentience require specifying where the experience resides, why it should be there and what observation would falsify it, none of which current AI-feature checks yet supply.

Beneath the lighthouse in Alex Garland’s Annihilation, a biologist faces a luminous shape that seems almost to breathe. The alien and the chamber around it share an origin. Visual-effects supervisor Andrew Whitehurst built a version of a three-dimensional fractal called a Mandelbulb on his laptop. The team used variations of that geometry for the apparition and for the molds that gave the room its fiberglass walls. It is easy to wonder what the alien wants. Why does it take a second thought to ask the same of the room? [1]

The ease with which we make that judgment matters now that machines can tell us, in plain English, that they are frightened. Sentience means there is something it feels like to be the thing in question. A frightened voice gives us a reason to pay attention. How much weight should it carry when the speaker is a machine trained on human language? [7]

In the 1880s, the mathematician Charles Howard Hinton posed a version of this problem with a bundle of threads. Imagine drawing the threads through a flat sheet. For part of their length they form a cylinder, so an observer confined to the sheet sees a ring of dots. Farther along, the threads splay apart. To the observer, the ring disintegrates. Seen from above, every thread is still there. [2]

Hinton wondered where experience might reside in this little world. Could the moving figures have “a life and a consciousness of their own”? Or could its experience belong to the larger shape of which it sees only a slice? Hinton could work out exactly what the observer would see as the ring came apart. His geometry left open whether anyone felt the loss. That is the question worth recovering from his essay. [2]

Could an abstract equation itself feel anything? No experiment has established that it can. There is, however, a serious argument for taking the possibility literally. Physicist Max Tegmark has proposed that physical reality itself is a mathematical structure. Grant that hypothesis for a moment. A person in pain would then have a mathematical existence. We would still need to explain which properties of that structure account for the pain. Knowing that the person and the chair she sits on both belong to a mathematical universe gives us little guidance about which one needs an anesthetic. [3]

We have some idea how easily our intuitions can mislead us. In a 1944 experiment, psychologists Fritz Heider and Marianne Simmel showed undergraduates a short film of two triangles and a disk moving around a rectangle with a door. Asked simply to describe what happened, 33 of the 34 viewers in the first group described the actions of living beings. Two saw birds. Give a triangle a door to slam and a viewer can supply a motive. It would be a mistake to treat the vividness of that motive as evidence about the triangle. [4]

Now consider a dreamer. Someone can lie still, answer no questions and wake up able to describe an experience. Neuroscientists have used that fact to test a mathematical measure of consciousness. They deliver a brief magnetic pulse to the cortex, record how the electrical response unfolds across the brain and calculate how readily that pattern can be compressed. In one study, eight volunteers who later recalled dreams had scores above the study’s threshold for consciousness even while they were unresponsive. The formula earned its scientific value by detecting something a bedside observer could miss. [5] [6]

For a machine, we lack an equivalent benchmark. Patrick Butlin and colleagues have proposed looking inside AI systems for features that rival theories associate with consciousness. One candidate is the ability to make a piece of information available to several specialized parts of a system. Imagine a machine that sees a red light, remembers it and uses it to change a plan. Interrupt the pathway thought to share that information. Does the machine still identify red while losing the ability to use that observation later? Either result could teach us how the machine works. Whether red looks like anything to it remains a further question. [7] [8]

I would take a claim about a sentient equation seriously if its author could tell us where to look for the experience, why it should be there, and what observation would count against that judgment. Hinton left us with a ring coming apart. We know how to draw every dot, and we can explain why a viewer might grieve its disappearance. The unsolved part is whether there is anyone in the ring to whom its disappearance matters.

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