Key Takeaways:

On 19 November 2026 the U.S. Senate voted 51–48 to reject a war-powers resolution that would have sought to halt U.S. military action against Iran without congressional approval, with the measure failing largely along party lines.

Pentagon testimony placed direct operational and munitions costs at $48.3 billion as of 13 November, while a broad consensus of international-law scholars has concluded that the February 2026 U.S.-Israeli strikes violated the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force.

The article argues that the Senate’s refusal to exercise a domestic check reinforces U.S. state responsibility for an ongoing unlawful conflict and cites Nuremberg prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz’s view that aggressive war constitutes the “supreme international crime.”

Recently, the U.S. Senate rejected a war powers resolution. Why did the vote fail? And what does it mean in light of international law?

In November 19, 2026, the U.S. Senate voted 51–48 to reject a war powers resolution aimed at halting U.S. military action against Iran without congressional approval.Introduced under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the measure had been passed by the House of Representatives in September.

51 Senate Republicans voted against the resolution, joined by one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. By contrast, 43 Senate Democrats and two Independents voted for the measure, joined by three Republicans. One Democrat missed the vote while recovering from a stroke.

Reportedly, the resolution failed largely along party lines. In reality, it was a matter of choices – bad choices.

The $48+ billion “overnight” war

In this first post-midterm congressional vote on the nearly nine-month Iran conflict, Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), argued the administration launched the conflict without constitutional authorization from Congress. They highlighted the rising fuel prices and midterm election results as signs of public opposition.

Initially, the Trump administration suggested that the Iran War would be over in a matter of days. Realities have proved very different. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on November 19, Pentagon Deputy Comptroller testified that the conflict’s direct operational and munitions costs had reached $48.3 billion as of November 13.

Senate Republicans largely backed President Trump’s campaign, with Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Montana) stating on the Senate floor that Iran “is not a war of choice. It’s a war of necessity.” But the evidence for the statement was thin.

The primary Senate Republicans who previously supported Iran war powers measures or voiced opposition to the war were viewed as potential “yes” votes. But eventually, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Jon Husted (R-OH) voted against the resolution.

The Senate resolution is non-binding and would not have had the force of law to compel the president to end operations. Nonetheless, Democratic leaders—including Sen. Kaine and expected House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries—said they plan to use government funding negotiations and binding legislation to restrict military spending once the new Democratic majorities take office in January 2027.

But it’s an illicit war

A broad consensus of international legal scholars, UN experts, and bar associations has concluded that the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes launched against Iran on February 28, 2026, violated international law—specifically the UN Charter’s prohibition on the use of force.

Under international legal doctrine, a domestic legislative vote—including the U.S. Senate’s rejection of a war powers resolution—cannot legalize an internationally unlawful war, though it carries significant consequences for state responsibility and domestic constitutional checks.

Legality Under International Law. International law separates the legality of going to war (jus ad bellum) from how a war is fought (jus in bello). In the first case, in an open letter published via Just Security, over 100 international law experts noted that the Security Council never authorized the February 28 strikes. Nor did the Trump administration present evidence of an imminent Iranian attack that would meet the strict Caroline doctrine standard for anticipatory self-defense.

In the second case – conduct of Hostilities (Jus in Bello) – legal bodies including Human Rights Watch and UN Special Rapporteurs have flagged potential war crimes by all parties.

The Administration’s Counter-Argument: U.S. officials have argued that ongoing strikes (such as operations against Qeshm Island) are defensive measures to protect regional allies, degrade Iranian nuclear and missile capabilities, and keep the Strait of Hormuz open. However, mainstream legal scholars reject preventative war—striking to eliminate a future, non-imminent capability—as unlawful under the UN Charter.

Congressional vote in light of international law

From the standpoint of international law, Thursday’s Senate vote is viewed through three key principles:

Domestic Law Cannot Override International Obligations: Under Article 27 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, a country cannot invoke its internal laws—or a vote by its legislature—to justify failing to meet its international treaty obligations, such as the UN Charter. Even if Congress had formally declared war or passed an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), the conflict would still be classified as an illegal act of aggression internationally without UN Security Council backing or valid self-defense.

State Responsibility and Ratification: Under the International Law Commission’s Articles on State Responsibility, a state is legally responsible for the acts of all its branches of government. By voting down a measure to halt hostilities, the Senate effectively declined to exercise a domestic check on an ongoing breach of international law, reinforcing the United States’ collective state responsibility for the conflict’s continuation.

Erosion of Accountability: Legal organizations like the New York City Bar Association have emphasized that the War Powers Resolution is a domestic constitutional mechanism designed to prevent unilateral executive war-making. When Congress blocks those checks, it removes a primary domestic barrier against sustained violations of international humanitarian law.

How Ben Ferencz would have approached the vote

Benjamin Ferencz (1920–2023), the late prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trials who dedicated his life to outlawing aggressive war, left an extensive body of writings that speak directly to this scenario.

“The Supreme International Crime”: Ferencz consistently echoed the Nuremberg Tribunal’s core judgment that waging an aggressive, non-defensive war is “the supreme international crime, differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.” He would have classified a preemptive strike launched without UN Security Council approval or an imminent attack as textbook aggression—a concept he helped codify in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 in 1974.

Rejection of “Preventative” or Unilateral Force: In essays such as “What of Military Aggression?,” Ferencz argued forcefully against nations acting as “judge, jury, and executioner” by launching unilateral military strikes based on perceived future threats. He maintained that bypasses of the UN Charter dismantle the post-1945 legal order meant to replace “the rule of force with the rule of law.”

Individual Accountability Over Political Deference: Ferencz fought for decades to establish the International Criminal Court (ICC) and activate its jurisdiction over the Crime of Aggression (the Kampala Amendments) specifically so political and military leaders could not hide behind domestic political votes or claims of national sovereignty when initiating unlawful wars.

He frequently cited U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson’s famous warning at Nuremberg: “The record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow.”

Replacing rule of law with rule of force

What the Senate opted for last week was complicity in further unwarranted aggression, replacing the rule of international law with the rule of force.

The record on which we judge the Congressional vote today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow.

The original version was published by the Informed Comment (US) on November 23, 2026