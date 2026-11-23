Key Takeaways:

Bank Indonesia has rapidly expanded local-currency settlement and swap arrangements with Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, aiming to reduce the need for the US dollar in intra-ASEAN trade without challenging the dollar’s global role.

The emerging three-layer toolkit—direct local-currency settlement, central-bank swap lines and expanding QR/instant-payment links—still carries only modest volumes because of thin cross-rate markets, entrenched dollar habits and low awareness among smaller firms.

The article argues that harmonised rules, active use of swap lines for trade finance, better connectivity between retail and wholesale systems, and published corridor data are needed if neighbour-to-neighbour finance is to deliver meaningful resilience.

In the space of three months, Bank Indonesia has quietly rewired its financial ties with its closest neighbors. On August 31, it switched on direct settlement between the rupiah and the Singapore dollar. On November 13, it signed a four-way local currency pact with Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. On the same day, it widened its cooperation with the Philippine central bank into twelve policy areas.

None of these steps made headlines outside financial circles. Together, though, they point to a clear idea. Southeast Asia’s economies cannot dethrone the US dollar, and they are not trying to. What they can do is stop needing it for business they conduct with each other.

A dependence that makes little sense

The dollar’s reach in the region goes far beyond trade with the United States. It still covers more than 80% of trade invoicing and nearly 85% of foreign exchange settlement across ASEAN and its three Northeast Asian partners. That includes deals between neighbors. A palm oil refiner in Riau selling to a buyer in Johor usually prices, invoices and settles in a currency that neither of them issues.

The cost is not only the conversion spread. It is exposure. When US interest rates rise or global investors rush for safety, the dollar strengthens and every Southeast Asian currency weakens against it at once, even if nothing has changed between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. Indonesia has felt this pressure this year. Reserves have eased to US$146.8 billion, still a comfortable 5.3 months of imports but lower than at the start of the year.

Regional trade is also less regional than it should be. The share of ASEAN’s goods trade conducted among members fell from 25.1% in 2010 to 22.5% in 2024, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office. Currency friction is not the main reason. But it is one of the few barriers central banks can lower on their own.

Three layers of neighborly finance

What is emerging is a toolkit with three layers.

The first is settlement. Under the local currency transaction (LCT) framework, appointed dealer banks quote direct rates between, say, rupiah and ringgit, so firms can skip the dollar leg. The four-way pact replaces the bilateral deals that Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand signed in 2023 and brings the Philippines in. The rupiah–Singapore dollar arrangement adds the region’s financial hub.

The second layer is liquidity. Central banks back the settlement system with swap lines in each other’s currencies. Bank Indonesia and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have extended a local currency swap of up to SGD 9.5 billion, or IDR 100 trillion, together with a US$3 billion repo line, until November 2027. Bank Indonesia’s swap with Bank Negara Malaysia has been renewed at RM 24 billion, and Malaysia describes it as a direct complement to local currency settlement. If a bank runs short of ringgit or rupiah, there is a backstop that does not depend on dollar markets.

The third layer is retail payments. By the end of 2025, ASEAN had built 29 QR and instant payment links, carrying 36.2 million cross-border QR transactions worth US$716.4 million and 1.6 million person-to-person transfers. Tourists, traders and migrant workers increasingly pay each other in local money without noticing the currency question at all. Bank Indonesia’s membership in Project Nexus, which links national instant payment systems, will extend that logic further.

Why the numbers still disappoint

The architecture is impressive. The traffic is not. In Indonesia’s own LCT figures for early 2026, Malaysia accounted for only about 3% of volume. The ASEAN corridors remain small relative to the trade they are meant to serve, and QR volumes, while growing fast, are still a rounding error next to regional goods trade.

Several things hold the system back. Cross-rate markets between regional currencies are thin, so quotes are often worse than going through the dollar. Corporate habits, from letters of credit to accounting systems, default to dollar terms. And the swap lines, valuable as insurance, are rarely tested in normal times, which makes them invisible to the firms they ultimately protect. Awareness is a fourth gap. Many small exporters do not know the option exists, and dealer banks earn more on familiar dollar business than on marketing an alternative.

Making neighborly finance work

Central banks cannot order companies to change currencies, but they can make the alternative easier and cheaper.

First, harmonize the rules. The four-way pact should lead to a single set of operating guidelines, dealer bank standards and documentation, so that a firm using rupiah–baht settlement faces the same process for rupiah–peso.

Second, put the swap lines to work. Bilateral swaps could be made available, in calm times and under clear conditions, to support local currency trade finance through dealer banks. That would turn a dormant insurance policy into a source of market depth.

Third, connect the layers. Retail QR links, instant payment hubs such as Nexus and wholesale LCT settlement should eventually share standards, so that a small exporter can move from paying suppliers by QR to settling larger invoices in local currency without changing banks or systems.

Fourth, publish corridor data. Markets will trust the framework when they can see rupiah–ringgit or rupiah–peso volumes growing, not just aggregate totals.

The Philippines, as this year’s ASEAN chair, has already made payments connectivity a priority, and the region’s new finance plan for 2026–2030 does the same. Vietnam, a large regional trader still outside the framework, is the obvious next candidate.

Neighbors first

The dollar will remain the anchor of global finance for decades. Southeast Asia’s aim is more modest and more achievable: that trade between neighbors is settled between neighbors, backed by neighbors’ own liquidity. Built carefully, that network will not end dollar dependence. It will make the region a little less exposed each time the dollar swings and give its firms a real choice of currency for the first time, which, for economies that have learned the cost of those swings the hard way, is no small thing.