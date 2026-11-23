Key Takeaways:

Over the weekend of 21–22 November 2026, Iranian hard-line outlets amplified claims of Revolutionary Guards strikes on US Patriot radars in Bahrain and floated the idea of pre-emptive action against US-aligned bases and infrastructure if war is seen as inevitable.

Inside the authorized press, a Servants of Construction Party member warned that ideological voices were sidelining the national interest, while the Labor Ministry reported that 95 percent of workers are on short-term contracts and that many industrial wages fall far short of estimated household living costs.

Scheduled power outages resumed because of fuel constraints, highlighting a dual definition of resilience: the security camp measures it by external pressure on the United States, while social and economic coverage increasingly measures it by wages, contracts and electricity at home.

In Hormuz, the conservative narrative is already shifting from deterrence toward the idea of taking the initiative

The security line hardened further over the weekend of November 21, 2026. The Revolutionary Guards announced that Iranian missiles and drones had struck two American Patriot radars at bases in Bahrain. The statement described the action as a response to the intrusion of American aircraft into Iranian airspace. No external confirmation of the strikes or the extent of the damage has been published, so Iranian coverage primarily conveys the Revolutionary Guards’ version of events and the significance they seek to attach to it: the entire regional arena is being treated as part of the confrontation, not just Iranian territory.

Another aerial incident also received attention. ISNA, citing RT, reported that an American F-35 activated an emergency code near Hormuz and turned toward the United Arab Emirates, and that this was the second such incident within 48 hours. No reason for the incident was reported, nor has there been any public American confirmation. But the prominence given to the report by a major Iranian news agency fits the narrative that Iranian pressure is beginning to affect the operations of American forces as well.

Kayhan went a step further. In an editorial published the previous night, the newspaper explicitly asked why Iran should wait for the first strike if war is regarded as inevitable anyway. The article cited bases, vessels, and infrastructure belonging to countries aligned with the United States as possible targets. This is not an operational document or an official directive, but in terms of domestic discourse it represents a clear expansion of what is considered legitimate to discuss: not only retaliation after an attack, but also public consideration of taking the initiative beforehand.

Against this backdrop, Araghchi continues to present a hard-line but more diplomatic position. He reiterated that Iran is prepared to open Hormuz under a phased framework if the United States first fulfills its commitments and takes confidence-building measures. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said at the same time that there are still no active negotiations, that enriched uranium will not leave Iran, and that a Qatari delegation did indeed visit Tehran. In other words, three messages continue to coexist in the Iranian press: threats, conditions, and mediators.

Even within the establishment, criticism is emerging over who gets to define the “national interest”

On November 22, 2026, the morning’s most notable political criticism did not come from an opposition figure, but from within the authorized party system. Ali-Mohammad Tahernajad, a member of the Servants of Construction Party, told ISNA that some people with ideological views are promoting plans in which the national interest is not given top priority. He said such statements undermine unity and impose costs on the country precisely at a sensitive time.

The wording matters because it does not challenge the need to stand up to American or Israeli pressure. The dispute is over who has the authority to define what standing firm means and what constitutes the national interest. In this way, a broader disagreement over the boundary between ideology, security, and pragmatism is entering the authorized press.

The struggle over an amendment to the Intelligence Ministry law fits the same pattern. According to Eghtesad News, hard-line figures are conducting a text-message campaign against a proposed change to the law, with the dispute portrayed as a power struggle between factions within the establishment. Because the full text of the proposal has not been published, the newspaper itself refrains from determining exactly how the appointment criteria would change. But the very existence of the debate shows that the state of emergency has not eliminated internal power struggles. Instead, it has given them a new vocabulary of “loyalty,” “unity,” and “national interest.”

In the labor market, the figures coming from the government are far harsher than the security rhetoric

The morning’s starkest figure came from Deputy Labor Minister for Labor Relations Parvaneh Rezaei. According to her, 95 percent of workers in Iran are employed on contracts, many of them lasting one month, three months, or six months, making it easy to terminate their employment when the contract expires. She added that some industrial workers on 12-hour shifts earn about 30 million tomans a month, while calculating wages on the basis of inflation and the needs of a four-person household would, she said, produce a figure of between 85 million and 100 million tomans.

That statement frames the wage issue in terms that are difficult to soften. On the one hand, it describes an enormous gap between actual income and estimated living costs. On the other, the same official acknowledges that many employers are themselves unable to pay the amounts required to close that gap. The press is therefore presenting not merely a wage problem, but a double bind: workers do not earn enough, while employers may not be able to raise wages without falling into financial distress themselves.

In the background is a parliamentary initiative to amend Article 41 of the Labor Law and link the minimum wage to inflation as reported by the Central Bank. The Social Welfare Committee has already approved the measure in principle, but the details have yet to be determined. The gap between the legislative initiative and the picture described by the deputy minister illustrates why even a change in the wage formula is not portrayed in the press as an automatic solution. If factories are weak and employment is temporary, simply setting a higher figure does not guarantee stability.

A plan to transfer the wages of contract workers in the public sector directly into their bank accounts also exposes an administrative problem. According to published figures, out of an estimated 700,000 workers, only around 260,000 to 270,000 have registered in the system. The authorities attribute the gap to reporting and coordination difficulties, but from the press’s perspective, the fact that the state still lacks a complete picture of the workforce it funds has itself become part of the discussion about the system’s efficiency.

The safety net is expanding, but it too is under pressure

Alongside criticism of the labor market, the press is also reporting measures intended to broaden protection for vulnerable groups. The new supplementary insurance contract for Social Security pensioners has taken effect, with a 70 percent increase in coverage commitments and a three-month period during which beneficiaries can be added or removed.

In the official framework, this represents a significant improvement in coverage. But the broader debate remains: better insurance helps once a person needs treatment, but it does not increase monthly income or resolve the gap between wages and the cost of rent or food.

In recent days, the same press has repeatedly featured solutions of this kind: credit before pension payments are due, expanded insurance, direct payments to workers, and shopping vouchers. Each can provide targeted relief, but the social debate is increasingly focused on whether these measures amount to the construction of a stable safety net or an attempt to patch a different weak point in the system each time.

Power outages connect the front line to the household electrical outlet

Beginning on 1 Azar (November 22), scheduled power outages are returning because of constraints on fuel supplies to power plants. Tavanir announced that the public would receive alerts through apps and called on consumers to reduce their use of gas and electricity.

Here too, the framing in the press is notable because it places two different energy stories side by side. In the regional arena, Hormuz is presented as a tool through which Iran can influence energy supplies and global market prices. Inside Iran, by contrast, fuel constraints at power plants bring scarcity back into homes and factories.

The gap is not merely symbolic. A household power outage is an inconvenience, but for industry it can mean reduced production, lost working hours, and additional costs, precisely at a time when the government is discussing the weakness of employers and the difficulty of raising wages.

Energy therefore appears in the Iranian press from two directions: as a geopolitical lever and as a domestic constraint.

The Iranian press is presenting two different definitions of resilience

In media outlets aligned with the security establishment, resilience means the ability to hold out until the other side changes its calculations. The Revolutionary Guards are expanding the scope of their response, Kayhan is pushing discussion of taking the initiative, and Araghchi presents Hormuz as part of a process in which the United States is required to make the first move.

But in the authorized social, economic, and political press, another definition of resilience is emerging. There, it is measured by whether a worker has a contract lasting more than three months, whether wages come anywhere close to covering a family’s expenses, whether the electricity stays on, and whether the system can pay the workers it employs without intermediaries and without gaps in its records.

These voices are not necessarily calling for the abandonment of the security line. Many even emphasize the need to stand firm against external pressure. But they are demanding a different set of priorities within that stance.

JCFA Iran Desk Conclusion

The important development on November 22 is not only the military escalation, but the fact that the question of domestic resilience is penetrating more deeply into the establishment’s own discourse.

When the figure that 95 percent of workers are employed on contracts comes from a senior Labor Ministry official, when the state is forced to reinstate scheduled power outages, and when political figures from within the system warn against an ideology that does not prioritize the national interest, it becomes increasingly difficult to fully separate the external front from conditions at home.

From the hard-line camp’s perspective, the greater the pressure on the United States, the stronger Iran’s bargaining position becomes. But from the perspective of civilian discourse, the longer the situation continues, the more its cost is measured in wages, energy, and employment security.

The key variable going forward, therefore, is not only whether mediators can get negotiations moving, but whether the leadership can persuade the public that the time it is seeking to buy in the strategic arena is not being depleted even faster on the social front.

Iran continues to argue that it can wait until its adversary changes position. Its press is beginning to ask whether the Iranian worker can wait as well.

This article was published by JCFA