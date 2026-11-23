Key Takeaways:

COP31 in Antalya produced little progress and no fossil-fuel transition plan in its draft, drawing criticism for continuing a pattern of unmet expectations since earlier summits.

The United States did not send an official delegation, while disputes persisted over the delivery, terms and definition of the climate-finance pledges made at Baku.

The article argues that renewable sources remain intermittent and lower-capacity, green hydrogen is still too costly, and major fossil-fuel producers cannot halt output without economic disruption, leaving global mitigation efforts effectively stalled.

The Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, with participation from around 190 countries, seems to have left the world with little hope for the betterment of the global climate. Unlike COP21 in Paris and COP26 in Glasgow, which received considerable global attention and raised hopes as a number of countries announced target dates for achieving net-zero emissions, COP31 appears to have generated little enthusiasm among climate activists around the world. This is mainly due to the fact that, in spite of so many COP meetings in the past, there has been little change in the ground reality as far as climate conditions are concerned.

The United Nations Environment Programme’s Limiting Overshoot report warns that global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels within the next few years. However, it appears that this warning has not been taken seriously, considering the discussions and deliberations during COP31.

Most COP meetings in recent years have largely focused on demands for funding support from developed countries to developing countries. At the previous summit in Baku, wealthy nations agreed to provide at least $300 billion annually up to the year 2035, while governments committed to working toward mobilizing $1.3 trillion from all sources. Yet, disagreements continue over which countries should provide the funds, on what terms, and what qualifies as climate finance.

At the same time, the United States, which is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, did not participate directly in the COP31 conference and did not send an official federal delegation. The non-participation of the U.S.—a major emitter and the wealthiest nation in the world—gives the impression that the COP meeting was not a truly representative gathering.

In any case, while financial support dominated the proceedings, it is significant that there is no mention of a fossil fuel transition plan in the new COP31 draft.

It is well recognized that the use of fossil fuels such as coal and crude oil, along with methane emissions from agricultural operations, livestock, and leaks during natural gas transportation, are the primary causes of global warming. Without curbing the use of fossil fuels in a very significant way, it is not possible to reduce emissions and prevent global warming from escalating into a climate disaster. There are a number of major technological challenges in producing eco-friendly energy sources in adequate volume and on an equal footing with fossil fuels at a competitive cost.

Renewable energy projects such as wind and solar power are considered appropriate eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels, but the issue is that they depend on seasonal, climatic, and weather conditions that vary from time to time. Furthermore, capacity utilization for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is hardly 25% on average, compared to 60% and above for energy sources based on fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen is certainly an eco-friendly energy source in all respects and could effectively replace fossil fuels to a very large extent if green hydrogen projects were set up in large numbers around the world. However, the current issue with green hydrogen is its production cost, which is higher than that of fossil fuels. Today, if green hydrogen were to completely or largely replace fossil fuels, the production costs for power generation and derivative products such as fertilizers would rise far beyond the affordability of consuming industries and would certainly upset the global economy.

Under such circumstances, finding an economically attractive, eco-friendly energy source in adequate quantities to completely replace fossil fuels appears to be a utopian expectation. As of today, those who advocate such an idea are speaking in a vacuum.

Major crude oil and natural gas producers—such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Venezuela, and the U.S.—cannot afford to halt production, as doing so would destabilize their national economies.

Similarly, heavily coal-dependent countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia cannot afford to stop producing coal for energy.

Certainly, financial support is required to develop technological parameters that can match and replace fossil fuels in all respects. Such technologies can be rapidly developed only by advanced nations, not by developing or underdeveloped countries. What, then, would these developing and underdeveloped countries do with the funds given by wealthy nations? Of course, they can use the funds to set up renewable energy projects and related initiatives. However, this will not meet the global need in the absence of technological optimization.

Given such a grim scenario, global climate efforts and warming mitigation strategies seem to be back to square one.

Obviously, this is why the draft report of COP31 makes no mention of a fossil fuel transition plan—a glaring omission that underscores the limitations and constraints of current global climate management practices.

It is no wonder that COP31 is ending up as yet another talk show on the climate crisis.