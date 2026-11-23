Key Takeaways:

The author argues that Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis, more than the Aragalaya protests themselves, drove voters to reject traditional parties and elect the National People’s Power in 2024, though the piece proceeds on the common assumption that the uprising opened the way for that victory.

Three proposed NPP laws—the Protection of the State from Terrorism Act, the Prevention of Organized Crimes Bill and a new NGO registration bill—are criticised by human-rights groups for retaining broad powers that could criminalise dissent, restrict journalism and tighten control over civil society.

If the government uses these instruments to suppress protests or delay elections, the article concludes that the Aragalaya would have backfired by enabling a regime that curtails the democratic space the movement sought to expand.

Several political commentators, both in Sri Lanka and abroad, have suggested that one consequence of the Aragalaya was the National People’s Power (NPP) victory in the 2024 elections. For example, Aysha Cassim, in a recent essay titled From People’s Uprising to the Rise of the Left? Revisiting the Political Legacy of Sri Lanka’s Aragalaya, maintained that “..the uprising paved the way to an electoral change with a new leftist president AKD coming into power …” However, I have always wondered whether the NPP’s electoral victory resulted from the Aragalaya or the 2022 economic crisis. The fundamental question is whether the Aragalaya or the crisis led Sri Lankans to lose confidence in the traditional political establishment and seek fundamental political change.

My argument is that the crisis, rather than the Aragalaya, was the primary driver of this shift. Even without the Aragalaya, the severity of the economic crisis would likely have compelled voters to reject the traditional political parties in 2024. In this sense, both the Aragalaya and the political changes of 2024 were consequences of the same crisis. Nevertheless, since my interpretation remains tentative and lacks sufficient empirical evidence, I will proceed with the widely held assumption that the Aragalaya paved the way for the NPP’s electoral victory in 2024.

Aragalaya and Democracy

Despite objections from some of my friends in academia, I have never believed that the Aragalaya was essentially a democracy movement. Instead, I believe it was primarily driven by economic grievances. Several factors contributed to this assessment. First, Sri Lanka had long experienced serious democratic deficiencies and authoritarian tendencies. Yet these concerns did not seem to weigh heavily on the electorate, as shown by the results of the 2019 presidential and 2020 parliamentary elections. Despite their association with authoritarian governance, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa enjoyed overwhelming electoral support. This suggests that concerns about democracy were not a decisive factor for many voters at the time. Second, mass protests erupted only when the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government failed to provide essential commodities and services. In other words, the Aragalaya was primarily motivated by economic necessities. Third, some segments of the Aragalaya openly advocated seizing power by force and opposed holding immediate elections. Finally, despite President Wickremesinghe’s repressive measures, the Aragalaya gradually subsided as prospects emerged for restoring essential commodities and public services. Although other factors contributed to the movement’s decline, this development further suggests the centrality of economic grievances.

This does not mean that the Aragalaya lacked democratic aspirations. In particular, the slogan of “system change” encompassed demands for greater democratic governance and institutional reform. The demand to abolish the executive presidential system certainly reflected aspirations for greater democracy. This is where I believe the Aragalaya may be losing ground. Three proposed measures by the NPP government raise serious concerns about its intentions to strengthen state control over society, potentially undermining the democratic aspirations associated with the Aragalaya. These are (1) the proposed anti-terrorism law, (2) the proposed anti-organized crime law, and (3) the proposed NGO regulations.

Social Control?

The NPP came to power promising to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), introduced by the J. R. Jayewardene administration in 1979. Human rights organizations had long characterized the PTA as a draconian law. Hence, human rights advocates welcomed the promise to repeal it. However, rather than simply repealing the PTA, the NPP government has decided to replace it with new legislation, called the Protection of the State from Terrorism Act (PSTA). The new bill was gazetted in September 2026 and presented to Parliament in October. It has faced severe criticism from domestic and international human rights organizations, which argue that it retains many of the PTA’s oppressive features. Among the major concerns are its broad definition of terrorism, the granting of police powers to the armed forces, and provisions allowing prolonged detention of suspects without adequate judicial oversight. A particular concern is that the authorities could use the proposed legislation to suppress political dissent. For example, in October 2026, Amnesty International warned that the bill’s definition of terrorism “leaves room for arbitrary interpretation and the potential criminalization of dissent, protest, and the activities of civil society organizations.” The United Nations human rights office has also called for substantial revisions to the proposed legislation.

Sri Lanka has an organized crime problem. Previous governments dealt with such crimes under existing laws, including the Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2006. The NPP government concluded that the problem required a specialized legal instrument, resulting in the introduction of the Prevention of Organized Crimes Bill (POC) in October 2026, the country’s first dedicated legislative framework against organized crime. On November 21, the Supreme Court held that Parliament could pass the Bill by a simple majority, subject to certain amendments. As a result, the Bill could become law soon.

However, the POC has generated considerable concern domestically, particularly among journalists, civil society groups, and human rights activists. For example, Namini Wijedasa, in a recent article titled Organized Crimes Bill: Why it is a minefield for journalists, argued that the Bill would “cripple professional journalism and stifle investigative reporting.” She pointed out that although the Bill does not specifically mention journalists or the media, its vaguely worded provisions and sweeping police powers could undermine “routine journalistic work.” Amnesty International described the Bill as “outrageous,” arguing that it could facilitate arbitrary detention, torture, and other human rights violations. The organization further characterized it as “the most alarming in a string of repressive laws proposed by” the NPP government. Similarly, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that if the Bill were adopted in its current form, “it risks unleashing serious rights violations.”

The third problematic piece of legislation proposed by the NPP government is the Non-Governmental Organizations (Registration and Supervision) Bill (NGO Bill). If enacted, it would replace the existing Voluntary Social Service Organizations Act of 1980 and establish a minister-appointed “Competent Authority” to oversee and regulate nonprofit organizations. While the POC and PSTA could adversely affect civil society, the NGO Bill would directly regulate civil society organizations and their activities. Among its most controversial provisions are mandatory registration and renewal every three years, restrictions on political advocacy, and powers to inspect NGO premises without a warrant. The European Union’s Supporting an Enabling Environment for Civil Society (EU SEE) program warned that “proceeding with the Bill in its current form risks significantly deteriorating the enabling environment for civil society in Sri Lanka.” It further maintained that the proposed provisions “risk being used to restrict legitimate civic activity.”

The Common Thread

What, then, is common to the three proposed pieces of legislation discussed above? All three could strengthen the government’s control over civil society in Sri Lanka, whether or not that is their intended purpose. Excessive government control over society is fundamentally incompatible with democratic principles, which were among the central aspirations of the Aragalaya. The concerns raised about these proposed laws suggest that they could undermine democracy in the country. This raises an important question: Why is the government seeking to enact legislation that could directly or indirectly threaten civil liberties? For now, the answer remains unclear. Nevertheless, opposition political parties and critical civil society groups have advanced two explanations.

First, a relatively widespread view is that the government anticipates growing public resistance and protests in the coming months, particularly as dissatisfaction over unfulfilled electoral promises appears to be increasing. For example, after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the 2027 budget in November 2026, several trade unions and other groups threatened industrial action against the government. Some have already launched mini-Aragalayas. Recently, trade unionist and opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ananda Palitha was arrested on allegations of financial irregularities. Opposition parties argue that the proposed laws could be used to arrest, intimidate, or otherwise suppress trade unionists and civil society activists, two groups that played important roles in the Aragalaya.

Second, a less widely articulated concern is that the government may be preparing to postpone future elections and could seek stronger legal instruments to contain the resulting public opposition. The government’s reluctance to hold the promised provincial council elections has reinforced suspicions that it is increasingly concerned about its declining popularity. Opposition parties have suggested that this reluctance could extend to future national elections. Although there is currently insufficient evidence to establish that the government intends to postpone national elections, such concerns cannot be dismissed entirely, given Sri Lanka’s political history. Previous governments have manipulated electoral schedules for political advantage. Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike’s government extended Parliament’s term, while President J. R. Jayewardene used a referendum to avoid a scheduled parliamentary election. These precedents show that manipulating electoral processes for political purposes is not unprecedented in Sri Lanka.

What, then, does all this mean for the Aragalaya? If the government used these proposed laws or similar legal instruments to suppress public dissent, prevent Aragalaya-type protests, or postpone scheduled elections, it would be a profound irony. A protest movement that sought fundamental political change and greater democratic accountability would have indirectly helped bring to power a government that restricts the very freedoms the movement sought to protect. Under such circumstances, one could reasonably conclude that the Aragalaya had backfired.