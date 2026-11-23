Key Takeaways:

Indian forces killed the last known active local Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in the Kashmir Valley, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pay tribute to “martyrs” of occupied Kashmir in an apparent effort to revive waning local support for Pakistan’s proxy campaign.

The article argues that Islamabad’s claim of a legitimate freedom struggle is undermined by the ISI-created United Jihad Council, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s admission that “we are fighting Pakistan’s war,” and Pakistan’s refusal to fulfil the preconditions of UN resolutions in PoJK.

In PoJK, mass protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee against reserved seats and governance failures have been met with anti-terror bans and reported live fire, highlighting what the piece calls Islamabad’s contradictory treatment of dissent on its own side of the Line of Control.

Significant Milestone

Two things happened last Wednesday.

One, Lateef Bhat, a terrorist commander belonging to proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT] terrorist group who had taken refuge in a mosque was gunned by Indian security forces in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Bhat was involved in several attacks on security force personnel as well as immigrant workers and carried a bounty of Rupees 1.5 million.

Two, while addressing a meeting in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir [PoJK], Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid “tributes to the martyrs of occupied Kashmir [J&K] and the Kashmiri leaders enduring hardships in prisons.” Though Sharif didn’t mention Bhat by name, the timing of his statement leaves no room for any doubt that this tribute was meant for him, and there’s a plausible reason for this.

Bhat was the last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, which reflects growing public disenchantment with Pakistan army’s proxy war being waged in garb of a “freedom struggle” in J&K. Hence Sharif’s show of solidarity was obviously an attempt to shore up the waning local interest in the so called “armed struggle.”

Attempt at Legitimacy

Despite its best efforts, Islamabad’s attempts to present its sponsored terrorism in J&K as a “legitimate freedom struggle” have ended in a dismal failure and the reason for this is simple.

With Pakistan army’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence [ISI] creating United Jihad Council [UJC], an umbrella coalition of anti-India terrorist groups based in Pakistan and PoJK to coordinate its proxy war efforts in J&K, who would ever believe Islamabad’s claim that the alleged “freedom struggle” in J&K is an indigenous movement.

And thanks to UJC chief and supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen [HM] terrorist group chief Syed Salahuddin’s admission that “We are fighting Pakistan’s war in Kashmir,” Islamabad’s “freedom struggle” assertion falls flat on its face. Yet, Field Marshal Asim Munir remains under the grand delusion that “What India labels as terrorism is in fact, a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law.”

Hilarious Logic

“Kashmir banega Pakistan” [Kashmir will become part of Pakistan] is the stated objective common to all terrorist groups in J&K, and this is exactly what Islamabad wants. It thus becomes amply clear that what J&K is experiencing is unadulterated terrorism and hence the Field Marshal’s view that terrorist violence in J&K is “a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law” is indeed laughable.

Similarly, Sharif’s assurance that “Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris until they are granted the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions” is equally ridiculous for three reasons:

One, on the one hand Islamabad waxes eloquent on the right of Kashmiris to exercise their right to “self-determination in accordance with United Nations [UN] resolutions.” On the other hand, it refuses to withdraw its forces and non-locals from PoJK, even though this is the initial mandatory requirement [laid down in UNSC resolution 47] before the self determination process can commence. So, who is Islamabad fooling?

Two, UN resolutions envisage peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, and Sharif does talk about resolving the Kashmir issue in “accordance with UN resolutions.” However, Field Marshal Munir defends violence as means to resolve the ‘K’ issue by declaring terrorism as “a legitimate and lawful struggle for freedom, recognised by international law,” his word is law for Pakistanis].

Three, Islamabad talks glibly about UN resolutions on Kashmir but has constitutionally debarred residents of PoJK the right to express any view that questions the “ideology of the State’s [PoJK] accession to Pakistan.” So, how can there be any free and impartial self-determination exercise in J&K?

The PoJK Joke

PoJK is presently in the grip of mass public protests against government apathy and unwarranted political interference in the region’s affairs by Islamabad. Led by the Joint Awami Action Committee [JAAC], it is a non political setup with members from all sections of society, and its scope is restricted to governance and economic issues due to which it has gained tremendous public traction across the board.

Unable to address genuine public grievances and unwilling to loosen its grip over PoJK by ending the unfair reservation of 12 PoJK Legislative Assembly seats for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan, Field Marshal Munir is trying to solve this problem his way by using brute force to suppress dissent.

The authorities accused JAAC of fomenting unrest in PoJK at India’s behest and hastily proscribed it under Pakistan’s draconian anti-terrorism laws without even furnishing any evidence to substantiate this allegation. Thereafter, the Pakistan army has unleashed a reign of terror in the region.

Several incidents of live firing on peaceful protesters have been reported but due to media blackout, there’s no independent confirmation as regard details of such incidents, fatalities and injuries suffered by unarmed civilians and of the number of protesters illegally detained. Some estimate that the number of civilian deaths could well be in the three-digit range.

Freedom Fighters and Traitors

Sharif is very upset with what’s happening in J&K and he’s apparently monitoring the situation here so closely that he doesn’t seem to have the time to see how PoJK has been continuously burning for four months with no end in sight.

The irony is that while Islamabad is upset that people of J&K are allegedly being denied their rights and considers terrorists there as “freedom fighters,” it is shedding no tears for the marginalised PoJK residents who are being shot at for merely demanding their basic rights and being branded “traitors” being sponsored by India.

Similarly, while Field Marshal Munir is vociferously highlighting that differences between the US and Iran can be resolved through negotiations and not military action, he is doing just the opposite in PoJK.

Duplicity Confounded

Talks with JAAC broke down when Islamabad outrightly refused to consider JAAC’s demand for scrapping 12 PoJK Legislative Assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees on grounds that it was beyond the purview of the legislature and required a constitutional amendment.

The question is that when the skewed 27th constitutional amendment bill giving Field Marshal Munir sweeping powers along with a bonus lifelong immunity against persecution and restricting independence of the judiciary can be enacted in just six days, why the inexplicable aversion to JAAC’s logical demand for doing away with reserved seats in the Legislative Assembly?

The answer is in plain sight. It’s no secret that Rawalpindi and not the legislature calls the shots in PoJK and the 12 reserved seats in PoJK Legislative Assembly gives the Pakistan army necessary leverage to manipulate the political scenario in this illegally occupied territory. So, it’s obvious that the power-hungry field marshal would be the last person on earth to let authority pass on to the Legislature.

Field Marshal Munir’s obdurate behaviour and excessive use of force has only further heightened alienation amongst PoJK residents, and if there’s a clamour in PoJK for accession to India, then it’s not India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing [RAW] but Pakistan’s ‘failed’ marshal to blame.