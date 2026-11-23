Key Takeaways:

A suspected sea drone exploded aboard the Russian Navy corvette Merkury docked at a naval base near Benghazi on 22 November 2026, injuring 10 Russian and Libyan crew members and causing the vessel to largely capsize.

A second Maltese-flagged commercial ship was also reportedly struck off the Benghazi coast, while Libyan forces said they intercepted more than 20 drone boats; Ukraine’s diplomat in Washington alluded to the incident without claiming responsibility.

The eastern Libyan government condemned the strike as a violation of sovereignty, and the UN mission called for an independent investigation, underscoring risks that Libya’s internal divisions and Russian presence could draw the country into the wider Ukraine conflict.

Authorities of the eastern-based Libyan government said a suspected sea drone caused an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at a naval base near Benghazi, injuring 10 Russian and Libyan crewmembers.

The source of the unmanned surface vehicle that struck the vessel on November 22 was not immediately clear. The Russian government has not commented, and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack amid speculation that Ukraine could have been behind the strike.

In a social media post, Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Washington, wrote: “Something has happened to a Russian naval vessel and a cargo ship reportedly transporting military equipment off the Libyan coast.”

One thing is clear: these vessels will no longer be serving the Russian war machine,” he added without further elaboration.

Ukraine forces have often used sea drones and missiles to target Russian warships and naval facilities in the Black Sea and have recently struck Russian ships in the more-distant Baltic Sea.

In December 2025, Ukraine said it had struck a Russian-linked oil tanker with aerial drones in the Mediterranean, although the exact location was not clear.

In March 2026, Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian LNG tanker ‌with naval drones launched from the Libyan coast. Kyiv did not comment on that strike.

But an attack in North Africa, if confirmed, would demonstrate an enhanced ability for Kyiv to wreak havoc upon Russian military shipping.

Early on November 23, the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed “serious concern” over the drone attacks, calling for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.” It did not assess blame.

Satellite Images

Satellite imagery provided by Vantor ‌indicated the vessel was the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, or small warship, according to Reuters.

Imagery showed that most of the vessel had capsized, with only its bow remaining visible above water. Smoke was rising from part of the ship, with debris scattered along the pier.

Reuters reported that another ship may also have been struck on November 22. Two Libyan military sources told the news agency that a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel was hit by a sea drone off the Benghazi coast.

Libyan naval forces rescued the crews from both ships, Reuters reported, citing sources, who also said the country’s naval and air forces intercepted more than 20 drone boats off the coast late on November 22.

Libya has a divided political structure consisting of two rival authorities competing for legitimacy. The western-based government in Tripoli — the Government of National Unity (GNU) — has been working with the UN to establish a single ruling authority.

The eastern-based faction in Benghazi has established a rival administration led by a separate prime minister and cabinet.

Russia Seeks Presence

Russia has sought to use the divisions in Libya to establish a major presence in the North African nation.

The eastern government condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and a ‌threat to maritime security. It stressed that Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine or to any armed conflict beyond its ⁠borders.

“The Libyan government will not allow ‌Libyan ports, territory, or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said in a statement.

The rival government in Tripoli said it was alarmed by “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts.”

The Tripoli government also warned that hosting foreign forces and granting them access to national facilities invites the spillover of external conflicts.