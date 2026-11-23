Key Takeaways:

Astronomers have confirmed a sponge-like cosmic web of filaments and voids, but a 2026 working paper’s claim that this matches the Menger sponge fractal and reproduces fundamental constants failed its own controls, matching random spectra in 86 percent of trials.

Numerical coincidences with void volumes or the fine-structure constant confuse geometric fractions with mass-energy densities and overlook how different void-finding methods assign widely varying percentages to the same data.

While the holographic principle has a rigorous basis in black-hole thermodynamics and AdS/CFT duality, the article stresses that a porous galaxy map supplies neither a boundary theory nor testable predictions that outperform standard gravitational simulations.

Astronomers really do see a sponge-like pattern in galaxy maps. But a striking resemblance is not evidence that the universe stores information on a boundary.

In 2009, astronomers did something wonderfully odd: they counted the tunnels running through a map of galaxies. Using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, J. Richard Gott and colleagues measured the large-scale arrangement of matter and described it as sponge-like. Galaxies gather in long filaments and walls, surrounding immense, relatively empty regions. The result was consistent with a familiar picture of cosmic history: small early fluctuations growing into structure under gravity.

A sponge is also a surprisingly seductive image. If the universe is full of tunnels and voids, might its geometry tell us something about how the universe stores information? Might it even point toward the famous holographic principle, the idea that physics within a region can sometimes be described by information on its boundary?

A self-published 2026 working paper by Sylvan T. Gaskin pushed that resemblance toward an ambitious answer. It proposed that the cosmic web follows a specific mathematical shape, the Menger sponge, and that features of this geometry could reproduce fundamental constants of nature. The idea is imaginative. But its most instructive result may be the difference between a number that looks right and a prediction that survives a test.

A sponge, seven missing cubes and a tempting number

A Menger sponge begins as a cube. Divide it into 27 small cubes and remove seven: the cube at the center and one at the center of each face. Repeat that operation on every surviving cube. The result is an intricate mathematical fractal filled with connected passages. In the first step, seven twenty-sevenths, or about 25.93%, of the volume disappears.

The working paper compared that number with an early estimate of the universe’s matter content: 27% in NASA’s 2003 WMAP summary. At first sight, the percentages seem to agree remarkably well. But they describe different things. One is a fraction of geometric volume deliberately removed from a cube. The other is the share of the universe’s total mass-energy density attributed to matter. More recent cosmological estimates put the total matter share at roughly 32%, including ordinary and dark matter. Neither the old nor the new number is a measurement of empty space.

There is a second tempting match. An analysis of the EAGLE cosmological simulation classified about 76% of the simulated volume as voids. Repeated Menger-sponge cuts leave a fraction (20/27) to the power n. Choose n to make the remaining fraction 24%, and the answer is about 4.76 rounds of cutting. But a Menger sponge is built in whole rounds. Allowing a fractional round here amounts to fitting a parameter to the volume figure, not predicting the figure before looking.

Actual astronomical surveys show another problem with treating void volume as a universal number. In a 2025 analysis of DESI galaxy data, three methods of identifying cosmic voids assigned 62.8%, 69.3% and 98.7% of the same survey volume to them. One method groups much more of the landscape into connected basins around low-density regions. The galaxies did not move between analyses. The boundaries used to define a void did.

None of this makes topology unimportant. Counting connections, tunnels and isolated regions tells astronomers how structure grows and whether galaxy maps match their simulations. It does mean that the shape must predict a distinctive statistic that gravity alone does not already explain.

The calculation that failed its own control

The Menger-sponge project also offered an eye-catching formula for the inverse fine-structure constant, a number that describes the strength of electromagnetic interaction. It obtained 137.036, very close to the carefully measured value of about 137.035999. That resemblance is the sort of result that can make a mathematical construction seem like a key to the universe.

Then came the better question: could similarly good matches be found with unrelated numbers? In an August 2026 status update, the project reported that random comparison spectra matched or outperformed its sponge-based results in 86% of its control trials. It withdrew its claim to have recovered the physical constants. The figure comes from the project’s own tests, not an independent replication. Still, publishing a result that undercuts an attractive theory is precisely the kind of correction scientific inquiry needs.

A coincidence can inspire a hypothesis. It cannot carry the weight of a physical mechanism by itself. That is especially true when one may select mathematical relationships after seeing the constants they are supposed to explain.

What physicists actually mean by a hologram

The holographic principle has a much stronger pedigree than the sponge analogy. The story begins with black holes. Work by Jacob Bekenstein and Stephen Hawking showed that black-hole entropy, a measure related to the information a physical system can contain, scales with the area of its horizon rather than the volume enclosed. In 1996, Andrew Strominger and Cumrun Vafa recovered the famous area-law coefficient by counting microscopic states for a special class of black holes in string theory.

The next advance was not a telescope photograph but a mathematical duality. In 1997, Juan Maldacena proposed a framework in which a theory with gravity in a higher-dimensional spacetime has an equivalent description in a lower-dimensional quantum theory without gravity. One established example relates five-dimensional anti-de Sitter spacetime to a four-dimensional boundary field theory; these dimensions include time. The correspondence is not a giant picture projected on the night sky. It is a relationship between two mathematical descriptions that must agree on physical quantities.

Our universe is expanding and does not have the same spacetime geometry as that classic example. Extending holographic ideas to the cosmos we actually observe remains an open research problem. A galaxy map that looks porous is interesting, but it supplies no boundary theory, no equivalence of physical predictions and no explanation of the measured constants.

Researchers have nevertheless tested particular holographic cosmology models. In 2017, Niayesh Afshordi and collaborators compared them with patterns in the cosmic microwave background. The standard cosmological model fit the full data better, although some holographic models did marginally better when the very largest angular patterns were excluded, where their approximation was less reliable. Fermilab’s Holometer likewise reported null results for specific proposed correlations in quantum spacetime. Neither result settles the holographic principle as a whole; each constrains a more specific idea.

What would count as a real discovery?

New galaxy surveys are giving astronomers better ways to pose the question. A serious Menger-sponge model would need to declare in advance how many tunnels and void connections should appear at particular scales, how the boundaries will be drawn and exactly where its predictions diverge from conventional gravitational simulations. The comparison should use sky data that were not used to tune the model. Otherwise another attractive match might tell us more about the freedom of the fitting procedure than about the universe.

Holographic cosmology faces a separate, more demanding test. A proposed boundary description must calculate a distinctive observation in our universe, whether in the cosmic microwave background, the distribution of matter or some other measurable quantity. The prediction must survive comparison with well-developed alternatives, rather than borrowing credibility from an unrelated visual resemblance.

The cosmic web is extraordinary without being a secret code. Its filaments and voids already tell a detailed story about gravity and the growth of structure. Holography asks a deeper question about information and spacetime. Both are worth studying. Connecting them will require more than a similar shape or a memorable number.

If the universe is a hologram, the evidence will have to do more than look like one.