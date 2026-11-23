By Bethany Blankley

Key Takeaways:

Younes Moustafa Younes of Lavonia, Georgia, faces international money-laundering and evidence-destruction charges for allegedly sending more than $26,000 in cryptocurrency to ISIS-affiliated individuals and groups between 2021 and 2026.

The case is one of roughly 90 ISIS-related enforcement actions reported by The Center Square; investigators say Younes was first flagged in 2020 for viewing propaganda, later radicalized, traveled to Turkey, and was deported back to the United States.

FBI Deputy Director Chris Raia testified that the bureau has arrested nearly 1,300 terrorists and conducted more than 1,300 counterterrorism disruptions in the past 21 months, underscoring a sustained focus on homegrown ISIS-inspired threats.

(The Center Square) – Nearly every week, a U.S. attorney is announcing an individual in the U.S. has been arrested, indicted, charged or sentenced on terrorism charges related to the Islamic State of Iraq and al Sham (ISIS). ISIS has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the federal government and U.S. troops have been fighting it for more than a decade.

The latest case is against a 34-year-old Muslim man, Younes Moustafa Younes, living in Lavonia, Georgia. He faces international money laundering and destruction of evidence charges after the FBI launched an investigation into him for allegations he sent more than $26,000 to individuals and groups affiliated with ISIS.

If convicted on both charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines. His preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for Nov. 23 in Macon, Georgia.

The case is the latest of roughly 90 ISIS related enforcement actions The Center Squarehas reported onover the years.

According to the complaint, between December 2025 and June 2026, Younes sent $16,807 through cryptocurrency transactions intended to promote the efforts of ISIS in Syria. He used multiple phone numbers and accounts intended to conceal his identity when sending the funds and altered and destroyed evidence up until his arrest on Nov. 18, investigators allege. FBI Atlanta agents executed search warrants for his apartment, car, electronic devices and workplace and found three cell phones submerged in an unknown solution in his apartment, according to the charges. One device was smashed, another’s identification number removed and shredded documents submerged in an unknown solution were found in a bathtub, according to the complaint.

FBI agents first identified Younes in 2020 after he allegedly accessed ISIS propaganda online, authorities allege. When they interviewed him, Younes acknowledged viewing the material but denied supporting extremist ideologies, according to the complaint. He was released and no action was taken. Since then, Younes allegedly became radicalized and increased expressed support for ISIS and other terrorist organizations through encrypted communications and also maintained contacts with individuals previously convicted on terrorism-related charges, according to the complaint.

Investigators found 11 transactions between December 2021 and April 2022 where Younes sent $9,206 to cryptocurrency addresses using an alias to support ISIS, according to the complaint. In September 2022, he sold his vehicle, cashed out his retirement funds and left his job to travel to Turkey on a one-way ticket and stayed there for two years, according to the complaint. Federal authorities issued a warrant for his arrest and Turkish officials cooperated and he was deported to the U.S., authorities said.

FBI Atlanta is investigating the case, with assistance from FBI Newark and the National Counterterrorism Center. The case is being prosecuted in the Middle District of Georgia.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, counterterrorism organizations warned about the increasing rise of homegrown jihadist terrorism in the U.S. and young men in the U.S. becoming radicalized.

“Over time, it transformed from a predominantly external phenomenon to a largely homegrown one, dominated by individuals who radicalized and, in most cases, were born and raised in the U.S. This new dynamic led to important changes in how the U.S. government counters jihadist terrorism, many of which have been the subject of ongoing policy, legal and ethical debates,” the Program on Extremism at George Washington University and the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha warned.

By 2023, former FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress that the biggest terrorism threat Americans faced was from violent extremists inspired by Islamic terrorist organizations like ISIS, al-Queda, Hamas and Iranian-financed groups, The Center Square reported.

Under the Trump administration, action has been taken.

Last week, FBI Deputy Director Chris Raia testified before Congress that in the past 21 months, “the FBI has arrested nearly 1,300 terrorists, conducted over 1,300 counterterrorism disruptions, and seized 430 illegal firearms in counterterrorism investigations.” He also referred to a joint investigation by FBI New York and Washington field office investigation that led to the indictment of three Iranian-backed operatives for their alleged involvement in nearly 20 terrorist attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States, The Center Square reported.

In the last 21 months, the FBI’s counterintelligence efforts have resulted in 167 arrests, a 53% increase from the previous 21 months, “and 499 disruptions targeting espionage and other foreign hostile activities,” Raia said at a U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on worldwide threats 25 years after 9/11.

The hearing was held after the FBI and law enforcement partners have been thwarting numerous ISIS inspired attacks in the U.S., including by young men who were not yet born on 9/11, The Center Square reported. The committee previously identified more than 60 cases being prosecuted in 25 states in only six months against individuals for providing material support to ISIS or committing terrorist attacks, The Center Square exclusively reported.