Key Takeaways:

The November 2026 Xi–Trump–Putin meeting in Shenzhen produced a joint declaration committing to international peace, security and UN reform, positioning the summit as a potential “UN moment” rather than a Yalta-style spheres-of-influence bargain.

While the declaration lacked concrete implementation mechanisms and left major conflicts unresolved, its symbolism reflects China’s growing effort to shape global governance through its Global Initiatives and a possible “UN 2.0.”

The article argues that any renewed order must rest on the UN Charter principles of sovereignty, equality and peaceful coexistence so that smaller states are not reduced to objects of great-power deals.

Shenzhen was not Yalta 2.0. It was, potentially, something far more consequential: a UN moment.

President Xi Jinping’s welcome of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Shenzhen last week set the stage for an extraordinary gathering of the leaders of the world’s three major powers.

The historical parallels were striking. In 1945, Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met at Yalta to shape the post-war order. Eighty-one years later, Xi, Trump and Putin convened in Shenzhen amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty. The key question was whether the summit would produce another Yalta—a great-power deal dividing the world into competing spheres of influence—or chart a different vision for international order.

There were ample reasons to expect the former.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen politically weakened at home following midterm setbacks and amid sharp divisions within his administration over China policy. The Jensen Huang saga exposed fierce internal debates over how Washington should manage China’s technological rise, particularly regarding access to Nvidia’s advanced AI chips. While pragmatists favor calibrated engagement, national security hawks continue to press for tighter restrictions.

Yet America’s strategic dilemma is increasingly apparent. Containment may slow China’s technological advancement, but it will not reverse Beijing’s determination to climb the value chain.

No setting could better demonstrate that resolve than Shenzhen. In just over four decades, this former fishing village has transformed into a global powerhouse of innovation and advanced manufacturing—a living testament to Deng Xiaoping’s 1978 reform and opening-up. Beijing chose Shenzhen to host Apec 2026 precisely to showcase both its domestic transformation and a vision of regional cooperation built on openness and shared prosperity.

Ultimately, however, the Apec summit was overshadowed by the historic trilateral meeting between Xi, Trump and Putin. The three leaders issued a joint declaration committing to international peace and security, including reforming the United Nations.

Xi offered a straightforward rationale for great-power engagement: “History tells us that when great powers are at peace, the world is secure; when great powers clash, the world is in chaos.” Trump echoed the sentiment: “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speaking together. We are choosing a different course.”

In many ways, this mirrors the Asean approach to diplomacy: dialogue, engagement and consensus-building, even among states with deep differences. The premise is not that disputes can be erased, but that they must be managed through sustained communication rather than confrontation.

Shenzhen’s significance, therefore, lies less in any immediate policy breakthrough than in the willingness of three rival powers to sit together and acknowledge their shared responsibility for global stability.

Still, Trump offered a revealing glimpse into the fragility of personal diplomacy: “They both like Trump. Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you.”

His telling remark underscores a critical vulnerability. Will the understandings forge in Shenzhen survive a change of administration in Washington? Domestic critics have already condemned the summit. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it a “historic embarrassment“, while former US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns questioned whether it served American national interests. Their pushback reflects a deeper divide in Washington over whether China should be engaged as a competitor or confronted through sustained containment.

Against this backdrop, many observers anticipated a Yalta 2.0—a grand bargain dividing the world into zones of strategic control. Instead, the joint declaration pointed toward preserving international stability through the United Nations, with Xi emphasizing the need to uphold the post-WWII international order and Putin invoking a fairer, multipolar world.

Of course, declarations are not deliverables. The statement lacked concrete implementation mechanisms, leaving the world’s most pressing conflicts unresolved. Nor does agreeing on the need for UN reform mean agreeing on what that reform should look like.

Nevertheless, the symbolism matters.

As Washington grows increasingly preoccupied with domestic polarization and questions over its global leadership, Beijing has been advancing an alternative vision of global governance through its four Global Initiatives—covering development, security, civilization and governance. Whether these frameworks gain broad international traction remains an open question, but they reflect a China no longer content merely to participate in the existing order. It is actively seeking to shape its future.

In 1945, the US helped architect the post-war system, including the United Nations. In 2026, China is positioning itself to help write the next chapter—a UN 2.0, perhaps.

Yet a renewed international order must not simply replace one hegemon with another, nor become a great-power compact struck at the expense of smaller states. Its legitimacy must rest on the universal principles of sovereignty, equality and peaceful coexistence enshrined in the UN Charter. For smaller and middle powers, particularly in Southeast Asia, this is vital. Global stability cannot depend solely on a balance of power among giants; it requires durable institutions and respect for the sovereignty of all nations.

That brings us back to the symbolism of the host city.

A recent New York Times historical series, “Ten Days That Changed the World”, highlighted Deng’s 1978 launch of reform and opening-up as a defining turning point in modern history. Shenzhen is the crown jewel of that transformation—an economic experiment that evolved into an enduring symbol of China’s rise.

Shenzhen was thus more than a backdrop to an extraordinary diplomatic gathering; it was a reminder of how profoundly the world has changed, and how much it may yet evolve. The central question is no longer whether China has risen, but whether it is ready to assume greater responsibility for the international system its rise is transforming.

Shenzhen was not Yalta 2.0. But it may yet be remembered as the beginning of a vital new conversation about the future of the United Nations—and the world order it was created to uphold.