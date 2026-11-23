Key Takeaways:

The OIC Media Observatory recorded 1,229 violations across Palestine in the week of 10–16 November 2026, bringing the cumulative death toll since 7 October 2023 to 75,503 and injured to 181,251.

Winter flooding damaged or destroyed more than 40,000 shelters affecting roughly 226,000 people in Gaza, while West Bank settlement expansion—including the E1 project—and 77 settler attacks on the olive harvest further eroded Palestinian territorial continuity and livelihoods.

The UK imposed sanctions on eight Israeli construction firms and the activist group Tzav 9, a move welcomed by Pakistan and 14 other countries as a step toward accountability beyond diplomatic condemnation.

The Palestinian crisis has entered another devastating phase in which military violence, humanitarian deprivation and territorial dispossession continue to shape the lives of millions. Despite repeated international calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians, Israeli military operations, restrictions on humanitarian assistance and expanding settlement activities continue to undermine prospects for peace.

The latest findings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Media Observatory, covering 10–16 November 2026, document 1,229 violations across Palestine in just seven days. These developments illustrate that the crisis extends beyond the immediate destruction caused by military operations; it also involves the erosion of Palestinian livelihoods, displacement of communities and the gradual fragmentation of their territorial existence.

The human cost of the ongoing conflict remains staggering. According to the OIC Media Observatory, the cumulative Palestinian death toll since 7 October 2023 reached 75,503, while the number of injured stood at 181,251 by 16 November 2026. During the reporting week alone, 34 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and the West Bank, while additional previously unconfirmed deaths were incorporated into the cumulative figures. More recent United Nations reporting for 10–16 November recorded 38 fatalities and 144 injuries in Gaza, including people who died from earlier wounds and bodies recovered from the rubble. The continued loss of civilian life, even amid ceasefire arrangements, demonstrates the fragility of the situation and the urgent need for effective international oversight.

Beyond military violence, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated further with the arrival of winter. Heavy rainfall between 6 and 8 November exposed the vulnerability of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in temporary shelters and makeshift tents. According to UN OCHA’s 18 November humanitarian situation report, approximately 46,000 households, representing around 226,000 people, may have been affected by flooding. More than 40,000 shelters were reported damaged, including over 9,000 that were beyond repair. At least five people reportedly died when a sandbank collapsed onto a tent, while a nine-month-old infant died from hypothermia. These figures reveal the devastating consequences of prolonged displacement in an environment where families lack adequate shelter, sanitation and essential supplies.

The crisis is equally alarming in the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion, military incursions and settler violence continue to undermine Palestinian territorial and demographic security. The OIC recorded 365 Israeli military incursions and 159 arrests during the week of 10–16 November. It also documented the confiscation of approximately 440,901 square metres of Palestinian land, alongside demolitions, home seizures and attacks on agricultural property. Particularly concerning were 77 settler attacks targeting the olive harvest across 47 villages. Such incidents threaten not only Palestinian property but also the agricultural livelihoods and economic independence of communities whose relationship with their ancestral land extends across generations.

The proposed E1 settlement project represents an especially serious challenge to the future of Palestinian statehood. Located east of occupied East Jerusalem, the project threatens to fragment the West Bank geographically, separating Palestinian population centres and undermining territorial continuity. The United Nations has warned that advancing the E1 plan poses an existential threat to the two-state solution. Settlement expansion is therefore not simply a matter of constructing additional housing; it has profound implications for Palestinian territorial integrity, political sovereignty and the possibility of establishing an independent state. The continued expansion of settlements also contradicts United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory have no legal validity.

Recent international developments, however, indicate that diplomatic condemnation is gradually being accompanied by more concrete measures. On 17 November 2026, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on eight Israeli construction and property-development companies involved in settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. The measures included asset freezes and director disqualifications. Britain also sanctioned the Israeli activist group Tzav 9 over its involvement in blocking humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. These measures were announced shortly before the final deadlines for the E1 settlement tender, signalling growing international concern over the consequences of settlement expansion and obstruction of humanitarian assistance. On 19 November, Pakistan and 14 other countries welcomed the British and Australian sanctions, calling for accountability against entities involved in settlement construction, annexation and obstruction of humanitarian relief.

For Pakistan, the Palestinian question remains an important foreign policy and international legal concern. Islamabad has consistently supported Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Its participation in the 19 November joint statement reflects the importance of collective diplomatic action in addressing settlement expansion and humanitarian violations. Pakistan’s position also underscores the need for the international community, particularly Muslim-majority countries, to move beyond expressions of solidarity and pursue coordinated diplomatic, economic and legal measures that can generate meaningful accountability.