Key Takeaways:

A Chinese team won the 2026 ACM Gordon Bell Prize for simulating the iron–molybdenum cofactor of nitrogenase on the LineShine supercomputer in 105 minutes, addressing a key enzyme in biological nitrogen fixation.

The classical calculation sets a new benchmark against earlier quantum-resource estimates for the same 76-orbital model, yet the two approaches differ in methods and hardware assumptions and do not rule out future quantum advantages.

Beyond the speed result, the work identified the Fe6 iron site as the lowest-energy configuration among three proposed nitrogen-binding structures, giving experimental chemists a concrete prediction to test.

An award-winning Chinese supercomputer calculation has raised the bar for quantum chemistry. The more important question is what scientists can now learn about an enzyme that helps feed the world.

Seven iron atoms form part of a tiny chemical engine that certain bacteria use to help turn nitrogen from the air into ammonia. On November 19, that cluster became the unlikely center of a supercomputing milestone. The prize-winning calculation took 105 minutes. Its deeper significance may take much longer to establish, because the most valuable answer will come from chemistry, not a stopwatch.

At the SC26 conference in Chicago, a ten-member Chinese research team led by Honghui Shang won the ACM Gordon Bell Prize for simulating the iron–molybdenum cofactor, known as FeMoco, at the heart of the enzyme nitrogenase. The researchers used 1,280 computing nodes of China’s LineShine supercomputer to estimate the lowest electronic energy of a demanding molecular model. LineShine also holds first place in the November TOP500 ranking, but this award was for solving a specific scientific problem rather than leading a general speed chart.

The story connects three subjects that rarely appear together: fertilizer, the strange behavior of electrons and the promise of quantum computers. It also suggests a better way to judge progress in scientific computing: ask which previously uncertain chemical question can now be tested.

Why seven atoms matter to food and energy

Plants need nitrogen to grow, yet most cannot use nitrogen gas directly from the atmosphere. Certain microorganisms solve that problem with nitrogenase, an enzyme that transforms nitrogen into ammonia using energy supplied by the living cell. Its active region contains a cluster of seven iron atoms, one molybdenum atom and other elements. Chemists call it FeMoco.

Industrial ammonia production takes a different route, using substantial energy to drive reactions at high temperature and pressure. The stakes are enormous. The International Energy Agency estimated in 2021 that ammonia production consumed roughly 2 percent of the world’s final energy and that about 70 percent of ammonia was used for fertilizers. The bacterial enzyme works under much milder external conditions, although it still consumes biological energy.

Learning how nitrogenase manages this chemistry could help scientists devise better catalysts in the future. That remains a research possibility, not a demonstrated replacement for industrial ammonia plants. First, researchers must understand how the electrons in the active cluster behave and where nitrogen actually binds during the reaction.

An enormous puzzle inside a tiny cluster

Electrons follow quantum mechanics, and their interactions are difficult to calculate when many of them strongly influence one another. In the FeMoco model used by the prize-winning team, researchers considered 113 electrons distributed across 76 orbitals, the mathematical regions available to them. The number of possible arrangements is astronomical. Checking each one individually would be impractical even on an exceptionally powerful computer.

The team combined two tools. An artificial-intelligence method called QiankunNet helped build a promising mathematical description of the electrons. A statistical quantum-chemistry method, known as auxiliary-field quantum Monte Carlo, then refined the energy estimate. The researchers also optimized how that work ran across the supercomputer. The conference paper reports an end-to-end calculation lasting 105 minutes on 1,280 LineShine nodes.

This was a result for a carefully defined electronic model. It did not reproduce an entire living bacterium, settle every possible spin arrangement or reveal every stage of nitrogen fixation. A separate October 2026 study by Huanchen Zhai and colleagues found several electronic spin states so close in energy that their ordering remained unresolved within chemical accuracy. Both achievements matter: they make a difficult problem more tractable while exposing questions that remain open.

What happened to the quantum advantage?

FeMoco became a leading candidate for quantum chemistry with a 2017 proposal to simulate biological nitrogen fixation. Future quantum machines might calculate some interacting-electron systems more efficiently than classical computers. Researchers have spent years estimating the hardware and time such a machine would require.

A 2025 Physical Review X study estimated about 8.6 hours for a fault-tolerant quantum computation on the 76-orbital FeMoco model, assuming a machine with approximately 4.5 million physical qubits and specific error-correction performance. That computer was hypothetical. The 105-minute classical result was measured on real hardware.

The contrast is striking, but the figures require care. The two approaches use different computational methods, assumptions and measures of accuracy; one result is an observed run, the other a resource projection for hardware that has not been built at that scale. The Chinese result therefore raises the classical benchmark without proving that quantum computers can never win on chemistry problems.

Indeed, the race is moving on both sides. Shang also coauthored an October 2026 preprint on more efficient quantum circuits. Better classical algorithms can strengthen the starting points for future quantum methods, just as better quantum methods may open chemical questions that classical calculations still cannot resolve. Scientific progress need not pick a single winner in advance.

The most useful result points to Fe6

The most intriguing part of the new work may have little to do with speed. Beyond the resting-state benchmark, the team examined three proposed structures for a stage in which nitrogen is bound to the cofactor. In those calculations, a configuration involving the iron site called Fe6 had the lowest energy of the three. The Shenzhen supercomputing center’s report describes a sizable energy difference between that candidate and its two competitors.

That finding narrows the question for experimental chemists. Does nitrogen really prefer this arrangement in the working enzyme? Could spectroscopy or another targeted measurement distinguish the Fe6-related structure from the alternatives? The computation provides a prediction for a selected set of models, while the actual enzyme may access other configurations and reaction pathways.

An experiment that contradicts the prediction would still be informative. It would show which part of the model, molecular environment or assumed reaction mechanism needs to change. That is how calculations become useful scientific tools: they generate claims specific enough to be challenged by nature.

Judge the chemistry, not the leaderboard

The next persuasive claim of quantum advantage in chemistry should meet a demanding but straightforward standard. Give classical and quantum teams the same scientifically relevant question. Agree on the needed accuracy, include the cost of preparing and checking the result, and compare the resources consumed from start to finish. Above all, ask whether the answer changes what a chemist can learn or test.

A future quantum computer that resolves an electronic state the best classical methods leave undecided would represent genuine progress. So would a classical calculation that sends experimentalists toward a better measurement, a more plausible catalyst or a rejected mechanism.

Seven iron atoms have already made one lesson clear. A faster answer matters most when it gives science a better question to ask next.