Key Takeaways:

The article rejects the “hybrid regime” or “authoritarian capitalism” label for Russia, arguing instead that the system is a mature neopatrimonial, rent-seeking feudalism whose institutional divergence from the West dates to the 17th century and was never overcome.

State entities control more than 70 percent of the economy, SMEs account for only about 20 percent of GDP, and the top 10 percent hold roughly 70–75 percent of wealth, while property remains a conditional privilege rather than a protected right.

Because the system rewards loyalty over entrepreneurship and spends only about 1 percent of GDP on R&D, the piece concludes it can mobilize resources for extensive projects but cannot generate the horizontal networks or secure property rights required for endogenous innovation.

In Western political science and economics, there is a persistent, yet fundamentally flawed, tradition of evaluating the Russian reality through the prism of “incomplete modernity.” Observing the presence of stock indices, corporate governance frameworks, and digital infrastructure, analysts frequently diagnose the system as “authoritarian capitalism” or a “hybrid regime.”

However, viewed through the lens of institutional economics and the Austrian school, this approach is a categorical error. What we observe in Russia is not a distorted or malfunctioning version of a market economy. It is a distinct, successfully entrenched system of neopatrimonial, rent-seeking feudalism that has merely adopted the lexicon of global markets to mask its archaic essence.

To understand Russia’s structural constraints, we must abandon linear historical teleology and recognize that the institutional divergence between the West and Moscow, which crystallized in the 17th century, was never overcome—neither in 1917 nor in 1991.

1. The 17th-Century Divergence: From “Plumbing” to “Perfume”

In institutional analysis (following Douglass North and Daron Acemoglu), civilizational development is defined by the process of constraining arbitrary power and securing property rights. In the 17th century, Western Europe—particularly the Netherlands and England—underwent an institutionalization of trust. The creation of joint-stock companies (the Dutch VOC in 1602), independent arbitral courts, and central banks established the “institutional plumbing”—a system designed to channel the effluvia of human self-interest into strict, predictable legal frameworks.

In Muscovy, the exact opposite occurred. The Sobornoye Ulozheniye (Law Code) of 1649 did not merely codify serfdom; it legally entrenched the extractive nature of the state, stripping subjects of basic agency and property rights over their own persons. Russia chose not to create rules, but to concentrate violence.

Modern Russian statehood operates on this exact principle of institutional mimicry. It has copied the external attributes of modernity (skyscrapers, IFRS reporting, digital state services) but has failed to build the “plumbing” of the rule of law. Instead, it relies on “institutional perfume”—the rhetoric of sovereignty, geopolitics, and state capitalism—designed to obscure the fact that the system’s foundational principle remains the right of the strong to appropriate rent.

2. Economic Structure: Neopatrimonialism in Numbers

For a right-leaning economist, the primary marker of a society is not the mere existence of a market, but the status of private property. In Russia, property is not a right; it is a conditional privilege granted by the sovereign in exchange for political loyalty. Macroeconomic statistics ruthlessly confirm this thesis:

State Dominance and Capture: According to estimates from the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and the Central Bank of Russia, the state’s share in the economy (including quasi-state corporations) exceeds 70%. This is not “big government” in the Western sense of providing social safety nets; it is the outright fusion of the coercive apparatus and corporate management.

Suffocation of the Middle Class: The share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in GDP stagnates at roughly 20% (compared to 50-60% in developed jurisdictions).

Wealth Concentration: According to the World Inequality Lab, the top 10% control approximately 70-75% of national wealth.

These figures do not describe the efficiency of a free market, but the mathematics of rent-seeking behavior. The Russian “elite” does not create value-added; it acts as a modern class of tax farmers, monopolizing access to resources and export flows.

3. The Micro-Physics of Power and Transaction Costs

The cultural code, succinctly captured by the Russian proverb, “The boss is always right, the subordinate is always a fool” (Ty nachalnik — ya durak), is not mere folklore when viewed through the lens of transaction cost economics; it is the economy’s basic operating system.

In the Western paradigm, horizontal ties and the equality of contracting parties minimize transaction costs. In the Russian vertical, trust in institutions is zero. Because the judicial system does not protect property but rather submits to administrative leverage, economic agents are forced to bear colossal costs for krysha (seeking patronage/protection) and defending against corporate raiding by the very security structures.

This vertical architecture demands that the lower tiers of the hierarchy be stripped of agency. Individual dignity and horizontal solidarity are toxic to a system where the only currency is loyalty, purchased through humiliation. Hence the phenomenon of massive inequality: in an environment where no one is equal before the law, only those integrated into the chain of feudal obligations survive.

4. The Evolutionary Dead End: Why Archaic Systems Cannot Innovate

The most critical takeaway for long-term strategic planning concerns this system’s inability to generate endogenous growth. According to endogenous growth theory and the Schumpeterian concept of “creative destruction,” innovation is impossible without entrepreneurial freedom and robust protection of intellectual property. The Russian system, built on static rent, is physically incapable of generating the complex horizontal networks required for innovation.

R&D Statistics: Expenditures on research and development account for roughly 1% of GDP (compared to 3-4% in leading economies).

Human Capital Flight: The mass emigration of highly skilled professionals is not merely a social tragedy; it is a rational market response by human capital to an environment that penalizes initiative and rewards conformity.

The system can mobilize resources for extensive, vertically managed projects (territorial expansion, the military-industrial complex), but it is entirely blind to the spontaneous order and complex innovations that require decentralized decision-making.

Executive Summary for the Policy Mainstream

Western analysts and policymakers must accept an uncomfortable truth: modern Russia has not “strayed from the path” toward liberal democracy and free markets. Its architecture functions exactly as its ruling class intended.

It is a mature neopatrimonial system that utilizes the tools of globalization to conserve its archaic nature. Attempts to cure this system with targeted economic reforms or integration into global supply chains are doomed to fail, because any market institutions introduced in Russia immediately mutate, adapting to the logic of rent-seeking feudalism.

As long as the social contract is based on the paradigm of vertical domination, and individual dignity is substituted with loyalty, Russia will remain not just an authoritarian, but a deeply pre-modern territory. And no amount of digital technology or imperial narratives can alter the fact that the institutional atavisms of the 17th century remain the load-bearing framework of its political economy.