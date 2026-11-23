Key Takeaways:

Somalia’s 4.5 clan power-sharing system and reliance on foreign aid create incentives for politicians to prioritise short-term patronage and personal enrichment over long-term public goods such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

Because political survival depends on clan brokers rather than voters and because leaders can rely on second passports and overseas services for their own families, multi-decade nation-building projects are treated as career risks.

The article argues that the resulting cycle of donor conferences, evaporated funds and postponed development will continue until Somali politicians must answer to citizens at home and send their own children to the institutions they claim to build.

If you ever find yourself wandering through the hallways of power in Mogadishu, or any regional capital, town, or village across Somalia, you might notice a curious architectural omission. There are plenty of reinforced concrete blast walls, shiny tinted-window Land Cruisers, and VIP airport lounges. What you will not find anywhere in the country, however, is a single blueprint for a pediatric hospital, a public high school, or a modest commuter train.

To the untrained eye, this looks like an oversight. Surely, any normal human being handed the keys to a nation, along with billions of dollars in international goodwill, would think, “You know what would be really neat? If my grandchildren didn’t have to fly to Nairobi or Istanbul or Dubai or India where many never return from, every time they got a toothache or pain in the stomach.”

However, in the grand theater of Somali politics, thinking about your grandchildren is treated like a dangerous radicalism. Why build a legacy for 2050 when you can barely survive the parliamentary no-confidence vote scheduled for next Tuesday? That is assuming, of course, that 2050 ever crosses the political class’s mind at all.

To understand why Somalia’s political class treats nation-building like an allergic reaction, one has to appreciate the sheer genius of the 4.5 power-sharing formula. Invented as a temporary bandage in the year 2000, the 4.5 system divides political power among four major clans and a half-share for everyone else. In theory, it was meant to keep the peace. In practice, it turned the Somali state into a giant, rotating buffet where every clan takes turns loading up their plates before the kitchen catches fire.

Under this system, a politician does not win office by promising voters better roads, cleaner water, public schools, or healthcare centers, nor any grand national project, for that matter. Voters do not actually get a vote. Instead, aspiring leaders spend small fortunes, often bankrolled by meddling foreign powers invested in keeping Somalia weak and ungoverned, to bribe a handful of clan elders and political brokers inside heavily guarded hotel compounds.

Once seated in parliament or a cabinet ministry, the newly minted statesman confronts an immediate, existential truth: he does not work for the Somali public. He works for the cousins who put him there, who expect their return on investment by Friday, and for his own bank account, funding a four-year lifestyle of unchecked luxury.

Building a highway takes ten years. Laying railway tracks across the Horn of Africa takes a generation. Handing out a lucrative no-bid catering contract to your uncle, however, takes fifteen minutes and a rubber stamp. When your political life expectancy is roughly that of a housefly in a windstorm, multi-decade infrastructure projects are not just unattractive, they are career suicide. Why plant a tree whose shade you will never sit under when you can chop down the sapling and sell it for firewood right now? And right there, in that short-sighted calculation, is why grandchildren never even enter the mind of Somalia’s political class. What a shame!

Of course, this whole enterprise would run out of steam fairly quickly if politicians actually had to fund it by taxing the local population. Taxation is terribly inconvenient; when citizens pay taxes, they develop the annoying habit of asking where the money went. Thankfully, the international community has spent decades sparing Somali leaders from this awkwardness by showering the country with foreign grants, donor conferences, and humanitarian aid. In truth, some of those funds were never meant to build anything at all, but rather to keep the nation floating in the ether, perpetually half-alive, dependent, and going nowhere.

In the eyes of the political elite, foreign aid is not a lifeline meant to help Somalia stand on its own two feet; it is a magical, renewable ATM bankrolled either by guilty Western diplomats or by newly wealthy foreign powers eager to flex their geopolitical muscles at the expense of a defenseless, weakened nation.

The routine has been perfected into a high art form. Step one: attend a glamorous donor summit in Brussels or London, or some other shiny foreign capital with better hotels and functioning hospitals, deliver a tear-jerking speech about resilience and state-building, and pose for photos. Step two: fly home with pledges of millions of dollars for capacity building and institutional reform. Step three: watch a mysterious percentage of those funds evaporate into thin air somewhere between the central bank and a fictitious consultancy firm registered in a neighboring country.

When donors inevitably ask why not a single brick has been laid, why there is no classroom for tomorrow’s students, no clinic for future patients, not even a mile of railway track for the next generation, the political class suddenly performs an extraordinary display of theatrical bewilderment. A railway? A school? A clinic? In this security climate? Surely, such ambitions are unrealistic!

And just like that, the conversation shifts. Development is postponed, accountability is buried beneath the language of security, and the money is quietly redirected towards urgent stabilization efforts, which, rather conveniently, seem to have an endless appetite for more Land Cruisers. Apparently, the roads to development can wait. The roads for the convoys cannot.

Perhaps the most crucial secret to this carefree governance is the ultimate escape hatch: the second passport. It is a running joke among ordinary Somalis that the true capital of Somalia is not Mogadishu, Garowe, or Hargeisa, but rather London, Minneapolis, Toronto, Stockholm or Doha, Dubai, and now Istanbul. When a minister’s own children attend pristine public schools in Virginia, and his grandchildren are born in state-of-the-art hospitals in Ontario, the lack of functioning clinics in Baidoa feels less like a national tragedy and more like an abstract academic problem. Why lose sleep over Somalia’s crumbling education system when your own family’s tuition is already paid in Canadian dollars?

And so the cycle spins on. The speeches grow grander, donor conferences more frequent, and four-wheel drives ever shinier. Meanwhile, schools remain unbuilt, hospitals chronically underfunded, and phantom railways safely confined to PowerPoint presentations. Perhaps the cycle will only break when institutions begin to function, when Somali politicians are compelled to earn their votes from citizens in the place of the political networks built on divided and multiple loyalties, and when those in power are willing to send their own grandchildren to the very schools they claim to fund. Until then, the only thing being built in Mogadishu is another exit strategy.