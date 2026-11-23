Key Takeaways:

The Shenzhen Declaration toward Peace addressed UN reform, energy stability, nuclear risks and ICC jurisdiction yet omitted any reference to the wars in Ukraine and Iran, undermining its credibility as a peace document.

The article highlights contradictions between the nuclear-risk pledge and accelerating militarisation (including a proposed US $1.5 trillion defence budget), alongside shared interest among the three powers in limiting ICC accountability for their own leaders.

Describing the summit as “Yalta 2.0” is historically misleading; its significance will depend on whether the three powers end ongoing wars, reverse the arms race and accept restraints on their power rather than merely redistributing spheres of influence.

For all the diplomatic grandeur surrounding the Shenzhen summit of 19 November 2026, its accomplishments fell well short of the historical significance attributed to it. Three of the world’s most powerful leaders, two of them presiding over wars they themselves initiated, assembled on Chinese soil to articulate a collective ‘vision of peace.’

In the course of a ninety-minute engagement, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping produced a Declaration toward Peace that was greeted in some quarters as the inauguration of a new epoch in international relations. The more enthusiastic among its admirers even sought to invest the occasion with historical significance by calling it ‘Yalta 2.0’. Curiously enough, neither the war in Ukraine nor the war in Iran merited an explicit reference in the declaration. For a document conceived in the name of world peace, the omission of two wars in which its principal authors are themselves implicated speaks volumes about the character and political compulsions of contemporary great-power diplomacy.

Nevertheless, a meeting of the leaders of three major nuclear powers is preferable to their continued confrontation. Even if such meetings do not immediately produce concrete results, they may help reduce tensions, prevent military miscalculations and open possibilities for negotiations. Given the dangerous state of contemporary international relations, even a modest diplomatic opening deserves recognition. But there is a considerable difference between welcoming a diplomatic initiative and celebrating the political credibility of those behind it.

A Peace Declaration without Reference to Wars

The Shenzhen Declaration broadly addresses the reform of the United Nations, the stabilisation of global energy supplies, nuclear risk reduction and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Each of these issues is important. But the credibility of the declaration suffers considerably from its silence on the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the US-led war against Iran have resulted in widespread human suffering, displacement, destruction of infrastructure and disruption of the world economy. Putin and Trump, who bear direct responsibility for initiating these respective wars, could have used the occasion to announce measures towards a ceasefire or at least a timetable for negotiations. Nothing of that significance emerged from Shenzhen.

China’s position also requires critical examination. Beijing has repeatedly invoked the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence. However, its continuing strategic and economic engagement with Moscow has helped Russia withstand Western pressures. China’s reluctance to confront Russian aggression exposes the limitations of its proclaimed adherence to these principles. Its position on the Iran war differs from that on Ukraine, but here, too, there is a considerable distance between diplomatic pronouncements and effective initiatives to end hostilities.

The conduct of the three powers is obviously not identical. China is not directly engaged in a war comparable to those being conducted by Russia and the United States. Nevertheless, its military pressures over Taiwan, assertiveness in the South China Sea and selective application of international norms cannot be overlooked. All three powers have demonstrated a tendency to subordinate international principles to their strategic interests.

Nuclear Peace and Unprecedented Militarisation

One of the more striking features of the Shenzhen Declaration is the commitment to avoiding nuclear confrontation. The expiry of the New START treaty in February 2026 removed an important framework governing the strategic nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia. China’s expanding nuclear capabilities have further complicated the international arms-control scenario. A trilateral initiative involving these powers could, therefore, have considerable historical significance.

However, Shenzhen produced no specific commitment regarding nuclear disarmament, limitations on the deployment of weapons, verification mechanisms or a timetable for negotiations. Reaffirming that nuclear war must be avoided costs governments very little. Accepting restrictions on their military capabilities is an altogether different proposition.

The proposed US defence budget of $1.5 trillion for 2027, representing a reported increase of around 42 per cent, illustrates the direction in which the world’s leading military power is moving. Russia continues to devote substantial resources to its war economy, while China is rapidly modernising its conventional and nuclear capabilities. Europe, meanwhile, is undergoing an extensive process of rearmament. The European Union’s €800 billion defence mobilisation initiative and Germany’s massive military and infrastructure modernisation programmes indicate a significant reorientation of European economic priorities.

These developments have serious social implications. The diversion of public resources towards military expenditure places additional pressure on welfare provision, employment, education and healthcare. Recent workers’ strikes and youth protests in several European countries reflect, among other grievances, growing resistance to austerity and the erosion of social security. It is difficult to reconcile the language of nuclear peace with an international political economy increasingly organised around military preparedness. A meaningful commitment to peace must necessarily involve a reversal of the arms race.

International Justice and the Immunity of the Powerful

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of the Shenzhen Declaration is its reference to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and the immunity of state officials. The three powers appeared to find a greater degree of agreement on the limitations of international prosecution than on the resolution of ongoing wars.

Putin is already the subject of an ICC arrest warrant concerning the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. The United States has consistently resisted the Court’s jurisdiction over its nationals and has fiercely opposed its proceedings against Israeli leaders. The ICC arrest warrants against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza have further exposed Washington’s selective approach to international justice.

The Trump administration’s military and diplomatic support for Israel also raises serious questions about American political responsibility for the devastation of Gaza and the allegations of genocide. China’s own human rights record, particularly in Xinjiang, has attracted international scrutiny, although the legal questions concerning ICC jurisdiction are considerably more complex. None of these governments has an interest in establishing an international judicial authority capable of independently examining the conduct of powerful states and their leaders. Their position at Shenzhen appears, therefore, to be driven partly by a shared concern about international accountability. The irony is that a declaration ostensibly intended to strengthen international governance has devoted considerable attention to protecting the sovereign prerogatives of those who may be called upon to answer for violations of international law. Little comparable concern has been expressed for the victims of such violations.

Energy, Critical Minerals and the Political Economy of Conflict

The declaration’s reference to stabilising global energy supplies presents another contradiction. The disruptions in international energy markets are substantially connected with wars initiated by two of the signatories themselves. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed fundamentally altered international energy flows. The war against Iran has generated further insecurity surrounding the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, with serious consequences for energy-importing countries. Rising fuel prices, disruptions in maritime transportation and inflationary pressures have disproportionately affected poorer sections of the population in developing economies.

The United States, Russia and China occupy complementary positions in the global energy economy. But their competition for strategic resources extends well beyond petroleum and natural gas. The growing importance of artificial intelligence, advanced computing, semiconductor manufacturing, renewable energy technologies and sophisticated weapons systems has intensified the global search for critical minerals.

Lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite and rare earth elements have become increasingly important to economic and military power. China’s dominant position in the processing of several critical minerals has generated considerable anxiety in Washington and European capitals. Western efforts to diversify supply chains, acquire access to mineral reserves and reduce dependence on China form an important part of contemporary geopolitical competition.

Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Ukraine and the Arctic are increasingly drawn into this scramble for strategic resources. Although contemporary wars cannot be explained exclusively in terms of competition for natural resources, their economic foundations cannot be ignored. The technological revolution associated with artificial intelligence may well generate new forms of dependency, monopolisation and geopolitical conflict.

The Political Compulsions behind Shenzhen

The timing of the summit is equally significant. Trump arrived in Shenzhen against the background of serious electoral setbacks at home, growing dissatisfaction over the cost of living and the economic consequences of the Iran war. A diplomatic achievement involving China and Russia could serve his domestic political interests. For Putin, the summit offered an opportunity to demonstrate that Western attempts to isolate Russia had not succeeded. Renewed fighting in Ukraine and continuing military and economic pressures make such international recognition particularly valuable. His appearance alongside the American and Chinese presidents also diminished, at least symbolically, the diplomatic centrality of Europe and Ukraine. Xi, perhaps the principal diplomatic beneficiary of the meeting, demonstrated China’s growing capacity to convene the world’s major powers. Beijing also has an interest in moderating American strategic hostility and preventing a possible Washington–Moscow rapprochement that could adversely alter China’s strategic environment.

Trump’s participation in the Quad meeting in Manila before travelling to Shenzhen further brought to light the complexities of American diplomacy. Although the Quad’s stated objectives extend to several areas of cooperation, its strategic significance has largely developed in response to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. American engagement with India, Japan and Australia, alongside the AUKUS arrangement, continues to form part of Washington’s regional balancing strategy. There is little evidence that Shenzhen has fundamentally altered these priorities.

The Myth of Yalta 2.0

The description of Shenzhen as a new Yalta is historically misleading. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met in February 1945 when the defeat of Nazi Germany was imminent. Despite their profound ideological differences, they shared an immediate military objective and were negotiating the contours of a post-war international order.

The contemporary world is radically different. There is no comparable common adversary uniting the Shenzhen participants, nor is there an agreed vision of a future international system. Moreover, the world today cannot legitimately be governed through arrangements negotiated exclusively among three major powers. Multipolarity does not necessarily mean the democratisation of international relations. The redistribution of power among dominant states may merely replace one hegemonic arrangement with several regional hegemonies. Smaller countries and the peoples of the Global South could find themselves subjected to competing spheres of influence.

This question assumes particular significance as the world approaches the centenary of the Congress against Imperialism, held in Brussels in February 1927. Representatives of colonised peoples, including Jawaharlal Nehru, assembled there to articulate a vision of international solidarity against imperial domination. A century later, Brussels itself houses the headquarters of NATO, while the struggle against militarism, economic domination and political inequality remains painfully relevant.

The political credibility of the Shenzhen initiative will depend on the willingness of the three powers to bring ongoing wars to an end, arrest the momentum of militarisation, respect the sovereignty of smaller nations and accept the authority of international laws that they so readily invoke in dealing with others. Subsequent meetings and diplomatic courtesies can serve a useful purpose only when accompanied by tangible changes in their conduct. Any conception of peace premised on the privileged position of the world’s most formidable military powers is inherently problematic. An accommodation among competing centres of power may temporarily ease geopolitical tensions, but a just and democratic international order demands much more. Central to such an endeavour is the recognition of the political agency of nations and peoples whose aspirations have historically been subordinated to the strategic calculations of the great powers. The critical challenge before the leaders who assembled in Shenzhen is to reconcile their professed commitment to peace with their pursuit and exercise of power. Their willingness to accept restraint, particularly when it conflicts with their immediate strategic interests, will eventually determine the historical significance of the summit.