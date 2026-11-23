Key Takeaways:

Thích Nhất Hạnh and Ajahn Buddhadasa independently recovered the social ethics of early Buddhism to confront war, capitalism and ecological crisis, anchoring their activism in Mahayana Interbeing and Theravada Suññatā respectively.

Nhất Hạnh developed a trauma-informed, gender-equitable praxis of Engaged Buddhism institutionalized at Plum Village, while Buddhadasa advanced a rationalist Dhammic Socialism from Suan Mokkh that demythologized hierarchy and rejected both laissez-faire capitalism and state communism.

Linked through Sulak Sivaraksa and the International Network of Engaged Buddhists, their complementary lineages supply contemporary movements with structural critique and relational practice, even as Buddhadasa’s rationalist reform faces marginalization amid Thailand’s rise of prosperity-oriented monks.

Abstract

In the crucible of 20th-century Southeast Asian upheaval—marked by anti-colonial struggle, Cold War proxy wars, and rapid capitalist modernization—two Buddhist monastics emerged to challenge the orthodoxies of their respective traditions. Thích Nhất Hạnh (1926–2022) in Vietnam and Ajahn Buddhadasa (1906–1993) in Thailand independently rejected the Orientalist and colonialist characterization of Buddhism as a passive, world-denying religion. Instead, both excavated the radical, liberatory core of early Dharma to confront systemic violence, economic exploitation, and ecological collapse. While Nhất Hạnh articulated a relational, trauma-informed praxis through Engaged Buddhism and the Plum Village movement, Buddhadasa formulated an incisive, anti-capitalist critique rooted in Dhammic Socialism and his forest hermitage, Suan Mokkh (The Garden of Liberation).

Through examining their divergent metaphysical anchors, Mahayana Interbeing versus Theravada Suññatā (voidness), their pedagogical styles, post-colonial critiques of Western mindfulness, approaches to gender and monastic reform, and the shared intellectual bridge through Thai activist Sulak Sivaraksa, this article argues that their complementary visions of Dharma-driven activism offers essential epistemological and practical tools for contemporary social movements, even as Buddhadasa’s rationalist legacy faces contemporary marginalization within Thailand’s shifting religious landscape.

I. Introduction: Parallel Pioneers in a Fractured Century

To situate Thích Nhất Hạnh and Ajahn Buddhadasa within the intellectual history of modern Buddhism, one must examine the geopolitical and epistemological crises of mid-20th-century Southeast Asia. Both monastics came of age as traditional Buddhist institutions faced dual existential threats of Western colonial hegemony (and its accompanying Christian missionary critiques) and the rise of secular, materialist ideologies, namely Western laissez-faire capitalism and the Marxist-Leninist revolution.

In both Vietnam and Thailand, establishment Buddhism had largely ossified into scholasticism, ritualism, hierarchical deference, and state legitimation. In Thailand, the Sangha Acts of 1902, 1941, and 1962 centralized monastic authority under the Bangkok monarchy and military regimes, reducing much of rural Buddhism to merit-making ceremonies (tham bun) that reinforced class stratification. In Vietnam, French colonial policies marginalized Buddhist institutions while corrupt domestic regimes co-opted religious hierarchies during the escalating violence of the Indochina Wars.

Rather than abandoning their traditions for secular revolutionary frameworks, both Nhất Hạnh and Buddhadasa initiated internal reformations—a Buddhist ressourcement that bypassed centuries of institutional accretion to recover the radical social ethics of early canonical texts. Operating across distinct linguistic and doctrinal spheres—Vietnamese Mahayana (Thiền/Zen) and Thai Theravada—neither monastic initially sought to found a global political movement. Yet, their work converged most visibly through the Thai public intellectual and activist Sulak Sivaraksa (b. 1933).

Sulak Sivaraksa, a close disciple of Buddhadasa and a lifelong friend and collaborator of Nhất Hạnh, Sivaraksa co-founded the International Network of Engaged Buddhists (INEB) in 1989. Through Sivaraksa’s prolific writings and grassroots organizing, Buddhadasa’s structural critiques of political economy and Nhất Hạnh’s methodology of nonviolent reconciliation were synthesized into a unified pan-Asian activist framework.

II. Ontological Foundations: Interbeing vs. Suññatā

While both thinkers sought to dismantle the ego-driven roots of societal suffering (dukkha), they anchored their social philosophies in distinct metaphysical vocabularies drawn from their respective canonical traditions.

Thích Nhất Hạnh and the Ontology of Interbeing

Drawing from the Mahayana Avataṃsaka Sūtra (Flower Garland Sutra), Madhyamaka philosophy, and the Yogācāra school’s teaching on store consciousness (ālayavijñāna), Nhất Hạnh translated the classical doctrine of Pratītyasamutpāda (dependent origination) into the accessible neologism Interbeing (Tiếp Hiện, literally “being in touch with” and “realizing here and now”). In Nhất Hạnh’s formulation, nothing possesses a separate, autonomous existence (svabhāva); every phenomenon “inter-is” with every other phenomenon. In his frequently cited pedagogical illustration, a single sheet of paper contains the cloud, the sunshine, the logger, the logger’s parents, and the soil.

Applied to social and political theory, Interbeing collapses the Cartesian dualism between self and other, individual psyche and collective structure. Ecological destruction, militarism, and systemic racism are understood not merely as policy failures or clashes between virtuous victims and malevolent oppressors, but as manifestations of collective ignorance (avidyā)—the ontological delusion that human beings exist independently of nature and one another. Consequently, for Nhất Hạnh, personal psychological healing and structural transformation are ontologically inseparable. One cannot heal society without addressing the collective consciousness that co-produces its institutions.

Ajahn Buddhadasa and the Demystification of Suññatā

Conversely, Ajahn Buddhadasa rooted his reform in the early Pali Canon, centering his philosophy on the Theravada concept of Suññatā (voidness or emptiness). Historically, Thai Theravada orthodoxy relegated Suññatā to advanced forest ascetics, encouraging laypeople instead to focus on karmic accumulation through merit-making rituals to secure favorable future rebirths. Buddhadasa shattered this hierarchical bifurcation. Drawing directly on the Suññata Sutta and the Anattalakkhaṇa Sutta, he argued that Suññatā—defined practically as the immediate, moment-to-moment absence of “I” (attā) and “mine” (attaniya)—is the central, accessible goal of all human life.

For Buddhadasa, suffering, whether it is individual neurosis or systemic economic exploitation arises solely when the mind clings to the illusion of selfhood (upādāna). Nirvana (Nibbāna) is stripped of its cosmological mystique. Nirvana is not a post-mortem metaphysical realm, but the natural, cool clarity (sītabhāva) that emerges the instant ego-clinging ceases. By democratizing Suññatā, Buddhadasa undermined the ideological justification for Thailand’s socio-religious hierarchy. If liberation is immediately available to any peasant who lets go of “I” and “mine,” then the mediation of elite monastic hierarchies and wealth-based merit-making becomes obsolete.

III. Pedagogies of Liberation: The Poet and the Iconoclast

These philosophical distinctions manifested in strikingly different hermeneutical strategies, rhetorical styles, and institutional forms.

Nhất Hạnh: Poetic Empathy and Somatic Healing

Educated in both traditional Zen monasteries in Huế and Western academic institutions (studying and teaching comparative religion at Princeton and Columbia Universities in the early 1960s), Nhất Hạnh developed a pedagogical style defined by poetic simplicity, relational warmth, and somatic tenderness. Witnessing the profound collective trauma inflicted by decades of colonial and Cold War violence in Vietnam, he recognized that ideological argumentation alone could not heal a fractured society.

Instead, Nhất Hạnh designed embodied practices of mindful breathing (ānāpānasati), walking meditation, total relaxation, and gathas (short mindfulness verses) to regulate the human nervous system. Rhetorically, he deliberately eschewed dense Buddhist scholasticism in favor of evocative, accessible metaphors designed to disarm psychological defensiveness and cultivate empathy even toward ideological adversaries. This pedagogical approach culminated in the founding of the Order of Interbeing (Tiếp Hiện) in Saigon in 1966, whose Fourteen Mindfulness Trainings reformulated traditional monastic precepts into an explicit ethical charter for nonviolent social engagement, intellectual non-attachment, and ecological stewardship.

Buddhadasa: Rational Iconoclasm at Suan Mokkh

In 1932, which was the very year a bloodless revolution ended Thailand’s absolute monarchy, Buddhadasa became disillusioned with the scholastic rigidity and ceremonialism of Bangkok’s monastic establishment. He retreated to an abandoned forest site near his hometown of Chaiya in southern Thailand, founding Suan Mokkhaphalarama (The Garden of Liberation). Surrounded by tropical forest rather than gilded temple walls, he sought to strip Thai Buddhism of Brahmanical rituals, animistic superstitions, sacred amulets, and ecclesiastical pomp.

Buddhadasa’s pedagogical style was sharp, analytical, and unapologetically iconoclastic. To liberate Thai Buddhism from dogmatic literalism, he introduced a sophisticated hermeneutical distinction between Phasa Khon (everyday human language) and Phasa Tham (Dharma language). In Phasa Tham, traditional cosmological concepts such as heaven, hell, rebirth, and supernatural deities (devas and māras) were demythologized and reinterpreted as immediate psychological states occurring within the human mind from moment to moment. By aligning early Buddhism with rational inquiry, scientific empiricism, and natural law (Dhamma-jāti), Buddhadasa empowered laypeople to exercise critical thinking, implicitly encouraging them to question both religious orthodoxy and authoritarian state narratives.

IV. Praxis, Politics, and Structural Change

For both thinkers, contemplative practice was never a retreat from socio-political reality, but the indispensable prerequisite for transforming it. Yet, shaped by their distinct historical crucibles, they proposed contrasting models for systemic liberation.

Engaged Buddhism and Prefigurative Politics

Coining the term Engaged Buddhism during the height of the Vietnam War, Nhất Hạnh articulated a prefigurative politics in which the means of activism must seamlessly embody its ends. Through the School of Youth for Social Service (SYSS) in Saigon, where thousands of young lay and monastic volunteers rebuilt bombed villages, established medical clinics, and organized agricultural cooperatives under constant threat of assassination from both warring factions, Nhất Hạnh insisted that peace cannot be achieved through anger, coercion, or partisan hatred.

In his landmark 1978 poem “Please Call Me by My True Names,” Nhất Hạnh inhabits the consciousness of both a twelve-year-old Vietnamese boat refugee and the sea pirate who assaults her, arguing that structural violence is co-produced by collective economic, historical, and psychological conditions. To Nhất Hạnh, an activist fueled by righteous anger merely replicates the psychic roots of war. Thus, sustainable revolution requires building resilient, compassionate counter-cultures (Sanghas) capable of healing intergenerational trauma.

Exiled from Vietnam in 1966 for his refusal to align with either Washington or Hanoi, Nhất Hạnh later institutionalized this vision at Plum Village in southwestern France (founded in 1982), creating a global laboratory for mindful, communal living.

Dhammic Socialism and Anti-Capitalist Critique

While Nhất Hạnh focused on grassroots reconciliation, nonviolent civil disobedience, and community-building, Buddhadasa launched a sweeping structural critique of political economy through his theory of Dhammic Socialism (Thammika Sangkhomniyom). Writing during the height of Thailand’s Cold War alignment with the United States and aggressive state-sponsored capitalist development, Buddhadasa rejected both Western laissez-faire capitalism (which he viewed as institutionalizing lobha, or greed) and authoritarian state communism (which he critiqued for relying on dosa, or hatred and violent class struggle).

Buddhadasa argued that nature itself operates on socialist principles. Every organism in a forest takes only what it needs to survive, leaving the surplus for the broader ecosystem. Drawing on Suññatā, he contended that capitalist hoarding, private property accumulation, and class exploitation are direct structural manifestations of the cognitive illusion of “I” and “mine.” Skeptical of mass political movements driven by unawakened egos, which he warned merely replace one set of greedy rulers with another, Buddhadasa controversially called for a “moral dictatorship” (phadetkan thammika) of Dharma.

Far from endorsing fascism, Buddhadasa used the term provocatively to describe a society governed by natural moral law where leaders and citizens alike act without self-interest (anattā). Alongside Sulak Sivaraksa, who translated Buddhadasa’s radical Dharma into concrete critiques of World Bank development models, consumerism, and Thai military dictatorships, Buddhadasa provided an indigenous, post-colonial anti-capitalist epistemology rooted in Southeast Asian spiritual heritage.

V. Post-Colonial Critiques: Resisting “McMindfulness” and Neoliberal Co-optation

A critical academic examination of Nhất Hạnh and Buddhadasa must also address how their teachings resist—and are occasionally co-opted by—Western neoliberal modernity. As mindfulness meditation migrated from Southeast Asian monasteries into Western clinical psychology and corporate boardrooms, scholars such as Ronald Purser and Slavoj Žižek have critiqued the rise of “McMindfulness”—a privatized, depoliticized stress-reduction technique that pacifies workers rather than challenging exploitative economic structures.

Both Nhất Hạnh and Buddhadasa offer potent post-colonial antidotes to this commodification of Dharma:

Nhất Hạnh’s Ethical Embedding: Although Western corporate mindfulness programs frequently cite Nhất Hạnh as an inspiration, his actual pedagogy explicitly forbids separating mindfulness (sati) from ethical conduct (śīla) and insight (prajñā). In the Plum Village tradition, mindfulness is never an amoral tool for individual productivity; it is explicitly tethered to the Five and Fourteen Mindfulness Trainings, which demand divestment from militarism, extractive consumption, and systemic injustice.

Although Western corporate mindfulness programs frequently cite Nhất Hạnh as an inspiration, his actual pedagogy explicitly forbids separating mindfulness (sati) from ethical conduct (śīla) and insight (prajñā). In the Plum Village tradition, mindfulness is never an amoral tool for individual productivity; it is explicitly tethered to the Five and Fourteen Mindfulness Trainings, which demand divestment from militarism, extractive consumption, and systemic injustice. Buddhadasa’s Radical Anti-Consumerism: Buddhadasa’s framework is virtually immune to corporate co-optation because it directly identifies capitalist accumulation itself as a form of mental pathology (lobha). In Buddhadasa’s view, using meditation to become a more efficient corporate executive while leaving the ego-driven pursuit of wealth intact is a contradiction in terms. True Suññatā dismantles the very consumer subject upon which neoliberal capitalism depends.

VI. Gender, Patriarchy, and Monastic Reform: Plum Village vs. Suan Mokkh

Any evaluation of progressive religious activism must interrogate how these reformers addressed institutional patriarchy within their respective monastic lineages. Here, a sharp divergence emerges between Nhất Hạnh’s active institutional restructuring and Buddhadasa’s more ambivalent, doctrinal approach.

Plum Village: Structural Feminism and Bhikkhunī Empowerment

Operating within the Vietnamese Mahayana tradition, which retained an unbroken lineage of fully ordained nuns (bhikkhunīs), Thích Nhất Hạnh actively dismantled patriarchal hierarchies within his communities. In both the Order of Interbeing and Plum Village, monastic nuns and laywomen hold equal leadership, teaching, and decision-making authority alongside monks. Furthermore, Nhất Hạnh revised traditional Prātimokṣa monastic codes to eliminate rules that subordinated senior nuns to junior monks, and he frequently elevated the feminine archetype of Avalokiteśvara (Quan Âm, the Bodhisattva of Compassion) to challenge hyper-masculine models of spiritual heroism. Under the leadership of figures like Sister Chân Không, his lifelong collaborator in wartime relief and exile, Plum Village positioned gender equity as an essential pillar of Engaged Buddhism.

Suan Mokkh: Doctrinal Egalitarianism Amid Institutional Constraints

By contrast, Ajahn Buddhadasa operated within the conservative legal and ecclesiastical boundaries of the Thai Theravada Sangha, where the official bhikkhunī ordination lineage had died out centuries earlier and remained fiercely opposed by the Thai Sangha Supreme Council. Doctrinally, Buddhadasa was radically egalitarian. Through Phasa Tham, he argued that Suññatā transcends biological sex and gender, asserting that women possess the exact same capacity for immediate enlightenment as men. At Suan Mokkh, he welcomed female practitioners, educated laywomen, and mae chi (white-robed female renunciants) to study and teach Dharma. However, unlike Nhất Hạnh, Buddhadasa stopped short of challenging the Thai state’s ban on full bhikkhunī ordination, leaving institutional monastic reform largely unaddressed, a limitation that subsequent Thai feminist scholars and activists, such as Dhammananda Bhikkhuni (Chatsumarn Kabilsingh), have had to confront directly.

VII. Comparative Synthesis

Analytical Dimension Thích Nhất Hạnh (1926–2022) Ajahn Buddhadasa (1906–1993) Tradition & Lineage Vietnamese Mahayana (Thiền / Linji Zen) Thai Theravada (Independent Forest Reformer) Ontological Anchor Interbeing (Pratītyasamutpāda / Non-duality) Voidness (Suññatā / Non-Self Anattā) Hermeneutical Strategy Relational translation & poetic re-contextualization Demythologization (Phasa Khon vs. Phasa Tham) Pedagogical Voice Poetic, somatic, trauma-informed, empathetic Rational, analytical, iconoclastic, unsentimental Institutional Base SYSS (Vietnam); Order of Interbeing; Plum Village Suan Mokkh (The Garden of Liberation, Thailand) Political Theory Engaged Buddhism (Prefigurative nonviolence) Dhammic Socialism (Ecological anti-capitalism) Gender & Monasticism Dismantled patriarchal rules; full bhikkhunī equality Doctrinally egalitarian, but left Thai ordination ban intact Contemporary Trajectory Globally expanding network of secular & monastic centers Waning influence at home amid rise of populist/magical monks

VIII. Conclusion: Living Lineages and Contemporary Activism

Today, the philosophical legacies of Thích Nhất Hạnh and Ajahn Buddhadasa navigate starkly different trajectories as they confront the 21st-century polycrisis of climate collapse, neoliberal hegemony, and political polarization.

Through the global Plum Village movement, Nhất Hạnh’s Engaged Buddhism has become a foundational methodology for modern organizers combating activist burnout and affective polarization. Contemporary climate justice coalitions, racial equity advocates, and restorative justice practitioners increasingly integrate Plum Village practices, such as “deep listening,” “loving speech,” and collective mindfulness to sustain long-term organizing without replicating the adversarial hostility of the systems they oppose. In an era of algorithmic outrage, Nhất Hạnh’s insistence on Interbeing challenges social movements to move beyond punitive models of accountability toward transformative justice, demonstrating that enduring systemic change requires regulating and healing the collective nervous system.

Conversely, Ajahn Buddhadasa’s intellectual rigor faces a more complex and sobering reality within Thailand. While his teachings continue to animate Thailand’s Forest Movement and its activist offshoots, most notably the Phra Nak Anuraksa (ecology monks) mobilized through Sulak Sivaraksa’s networks, who famously ordain endangered trees (buat pa) in saffron robes to protect forests from corporate destruction, the broader institutional influence of Suan Mokkh has noticeably waned among contemporary Thai Buddhists.

In recent decades, Thailand’s religious landscape has increasingly shifted toward charismatic, populist, and “magical” monks (phra keji) who emphasize prosperity blessings, sacred amulets, ritual fortune-telling, and supernatural protection, precisely the animistic and commercialized practices Buddhadasa spent his life trying to eradicate. As economic precarity and political instability deepen in Thailand, many urban and rural Thais have gravitated toward these conjuring and prosperity-oriented monks for immediate worldly solace rather than Suan Mokkh’s austere, intellectual demand to relinquish “I” and “mine.”

Yet, this contemporary divergence makes the scholarly recovery of both thinkers all the more urgent. For contemporary degrowth theorists and eco-socialists, Buddhadasa’s critique of lobha offers a radical ontological challenge to green capitalism: true ecological sustainability cannot be achieved merely through market mechanisms or magical thinking, but requires dismantling the ego-driven illusion of limitless accumulation.

Ultimately, contemporary activism requires the dialectical integration of both lineages. Ajahn Buddhadasa’s forest-forged clarity provides the macro-structural diagnosis—exposing how ecological devastation and economic inequality are rooted in institutionalized greed and self-clinging. Thích Nhất Hạnh’s Plum Village praxis provides the micro-relational medicine—cultivating the compassion, gender equity, and emotional resilience required to dismantle oppressive structures without losing our shared humanity. Together, their Dharmas remind modern movements that outer revolution and inner liberation are not sequential stages, but a single, indivisible practice.

IX. Bibliography & Suggested Reading for Further Research

Primary Sources

Buddhadasa Bhikkhu. Dhammic Socialism. Edited and translated by Donald K. Swearer. Bangkok: Thai Inter-Religious Commission for Development, 1986. (Essential primary text outlining his critique of capitalism, Marxism, and ecological ethics).

Dhammic Socialism. Edited and translated by Donald K. Swearer. Bangkok: Thai Inter-Religious Commission for Development, 1986. (Essential primary text outlining his critique of capitalism, Marxism, and ecological ethics). Buddhadasa Bhikkhu. Heartwood of the Bodhi Tree: The Buddha’s Teaching on Voidness. Edited by Santikaro Bhikkhu. Boston: Wisdom Publications, 1994. (The definitive articulation of his demythologized Theravada philosophy of Suññatā).

Heartwood of the Bodhi Tree: The Buddha’s Teaching on Voidness. Edited by Santikaro Bhikkhu. Boston: Wisdom Publications, 1994. (The definitive articulation of his demythologized Theravada philosophy of Suññatā). Buddhadasa Bhikkhu. Me and Mine: Selected Essays of Bhikkhu Buddhadasa. Edited by Donald K. Swearer. Albany: State University of New York Press, 1989. (Includes key essays on Phasa Khon/Phasa Tham and anti-materialism).

Me and Mine: Selected Essays of Bhikkhu Buddhadasa. Edited by Donald K. Swearer. Albany: State University of New York Press, 1989. (Includes key essays on Phasa Khon/Phasa Tham and anti-materialism). Thích Nhất Hạnh. Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire. New York: Hill and Wang, 1967. (His foundational anti-war manifesto introducing Engaged Buddhism to a global audience).

Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire. New York: Hill and Wang, 1967. (His foundational anti-war manifesto introducing Engaged Buddhism to a global audience). Thích Nhất Hạnh. Interbeing: Fourteen Guidelines for Engaged Buddhism. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1987. (The core ethical charter of the Order of Interbeing / Tiếp Hiện).

Interbeing: Fourteen Guidelines for Engaged Buddhism. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1987. (The core ethical charter of the Order of Interbeing / Tiếp Hiện). Thích Nhất Hạnh. Love Letter to the Earth. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 2013. (Applies the ontology of Interbeing directly to deep ecology and the anthropogenic climate crisis).

Secondary Scholarship, Post-Colonial Critiques & Activist Bridges

Darlington, Susan M. The Ordination of a Tree: The Thai Buddhist Environmental Movement. Albany: State University of New York Press, 2012. (An ethnographic study examining how Buddhadasa’s forest philosophy and Sulak Sivaraksa’s activism inspired Thailand’s ecology monks).

The Ordination of a Tree: The Thai Buddhist Environmental Movement. Albany: State University of New York Press, 2012. (An ethnographic study examining how Buddhadasa’s forest philosophy and Sulak Sivaraksa’s activism inspired Thailand’s ecology monks). Hunt-Perry, Patricia, and Lyn Fine. “All Buddhism Is Engaged: Thich Nhat Hanh and the Order of Interbeing.” In Engaged Buddhism in the West, edited by Christopher S. Queen, 35–66. Boston: Wisdom Publications, 2000. (Traces the evolution of Nhất Hạnh’s praxis from wartime Vietnam to Plum Village, including gender reforms).

“All Buddhism Is Engaged: Thich Nhat Hanh and the Order of Interbeing.” In Engaged Buddhism in the West, edited by Christopher S. Queen, 35–66. Boston: Wisdom Publications, 2000. (Traces the evolution of Nhất Hạnh’s praxis from wartime Vietnam to Plum Village, including gender reforms). Jackson, Peter A. Buddhadasa: Theravada Buddhism and Modernist Reform in Thailand. Chiang Mai: Silkworm Books, 2003. (The seminal academic monograph on Buddhadasa’s hermeneutics, Suan Mokkh, and his ideological clashes with Thai state orthodoxy).

Buddhadasa: Theravada Buddhism and Modernist Reform in Thailand. Chiang Mai: Silkworm Books, 2003. (The seminal academic monograph on Buddhadasa’s hermeneutics, Suan Mokkh, and his ideological clashes with Thai state orthodoxy). Jackson, Peter A. “The Enchanting Spirit of Thai Capitalism: The Cult of Luang Phor Khoon and the Post-Modernization of Thai Buddhism.” South East Asia Research 7, no. 1 (1999): 5–60. (Crucial context for understanding the rise of prosperity/magical monks and the waning of Buddhadasa’s rationalist reformism).

“The Enchanting Spirit of Thai Capitalism: The Cult of Luang Phor Khoon and the Post-Modernization of Thai Buddhism.” South East Asia Research 7, no. 1 (1999): 5–60. (Crucial context for understanding the rise of prosperity/magical monks and the waning of Buddhadasa’s rationalist reformism). Kabilsingh, Chatsumarn (Dhammananda Bhikkhuni). Thai Women in Buddhism. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1991. (Examines the institutional gender barriers within Thai Theravada Buddhism that Suan Mokkh left unresolved).

Thai Women in Buddhism. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1991. (Examines the institutional gender barriers within Thai Theravada Buddhism that Suan Mokkh left unresolved). King, Sallie B. Socially Engaged Buddhism. Honolulu: University of Hawai’i Press, 2009. (Provides a rigorous comparative philosophical framework for Engaged Buddhist ethics, nonviolence, and human rights).

Socially Engaged Buddhism. Honolulu: University of Hawai’i Press, 2009. (Provides a rigorous comparative philosophical framework for Engaged Buddhist ethics, nonviolence, and human rights). Purser, Ronald E. McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality. London: Repeater Books, 2019. (Provides the post-colonial and anti-capitalist critique of Western secular mindfulness referenced in Section V).

McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality. London: Repeater Books, 2019. (Provides the post-colonial and anti-capitalist critique of Western secular mindfulness referenced in Section V). Queen, Christopher S., and Sallie B. King, eds. Engaged Buddhism: Buddhist Liberation Movements in Asia. Albany: SUNY Press, 1996. (Includes foundational chapters on both the Vietnamese Tiep Hien movement and Thai reform movements).

Engaged Buddhism: Buddhist Liberation Movements in Asia. Albany: SUNY Press, 1996. (Includes foundational chapters on both the Vietnamese Tiep Hien movement and Thai reform movements). Sivaraksa, Sulak. Seeds of Peace: A Buddhist Vision for Renewing Society. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1992. (Directly bridges Buddhadasa’s Dhammic Socialism and Nhất Hạnh’s Engaged Buddhism into a concrete Southeast Asian activist framework).

Seeds of Peace: A Buddhist Vision for Renewing Society. Berkeley: Parallax Press, 1992. (Directly bridges Buddhadasa’s Dhammic Socialism and Nhất Hạnh’s Engaged Buddhism into a concrete Southeast Asian activist framework). Swearer, Donald K. “Sulak Sivaraksa’s Buddhist Vision for Renewing Society.” CrossCurrents 46, no. 2 (1996): 195–209. (Analyzes Sivaraksa’s role as the intellectual and organizational nexus between Buddhadasa and Nhất Hạnh).