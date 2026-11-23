Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s climate minister proposed at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum a network of cultural institutions, a digital heritage repository and a climate-resilient heritage framework to treat cultural preservation and environmental protection as linked priorities.

The initiative responds to shared Himalayan vulnerabilities—floods, glacial risks and ecosystem stress affecting Pakistan, Nepal, India, China and Afghanistan—and follows stalled COP31 talks that avoided clear fossil-fuel language and left adaptation finance unresolved.

The article stresses that regional cultural diplomacy must be matched by accessible climate finance and domestic measures such as early-warning systems, resilient infrastructure and dedicated heritage conservation.

Climate change is no longer a distant environmental warning; it is an unfolding crisis reshaping economies, threatening communities and endangering the cultural heritage of entire nations. From catastrophic floods in South Asia to rising temperatures, melting glaciers and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, the consequences are becoming impossible to ignore. Yet international climate diplomacy continues to struggle with political disagreements, competing economic interests and inadequate commitments.

Against this backdrop, Pakistan’s proposal for a climate-resilient heritage framework at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi represents an important attempt to broaden regional cooperation and recognise that climate change threatens not only human lives and infrastructure but also the historical and cultural foundations of societies.

Speaking at the SCO forum on 21 November 2026, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik described climate change as an enemy of civilisations and proposed three initiatives: a network of cultural institutions, a digital repository of shared heritage and a climate-resilient heritage framework. His proposals reflect an understanding that environmental protection and cultural preservation cannot be treated as separate policy concerns. Historical buildings, archaeological sites, religious monuments, traditional settlements and cultural landscapes are increasingly exposed to floods, extreme heat, erosion and other climate-related hazards. Their destruction represents more than the loss of physical structures; it also weakens the collective memory and identity of communities. Pakistan’s initiative therefore offers the SCO an opportunity to connect environmental cooperation with the preservation of the region’s rich civilisational legacy.

The crisis is not confined to Pakistan. Nepal’s recent floods, which destroyed villages and left thousands dead or missing, underline the particular vulnerability of mountain communities. The Hindu Kush Himalayan region is warming at an alarming rate, threatening glaciers, river systems, biodiversity, agriculture and the livelihoods of millions. For countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, India and China, the health of mountain ecosystems has direct implications for water security, food production and disaster preparedness. Extreme rainfall, glacial lake outburst floods, landslides and flash floods do not recognise political boundaries. Their consequences are regional, making cooperation among neighbouring states essential. The meeting between Musadik Malik and Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel, was therefore significant in reinforcing the need for collective responses to shared climate vulnerabilities.

The importance of this initiative becomes even clearer when viewed alongside the difficulties confronting international climate negotiations. The COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, entered overtime amid disagreements over fossil fuels, carbon capture, energy transitions and climate finance. Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum presented a last-minute compromise text in an effort to secure agreement.

However, the proposed draft attracted criticism for avoiding an explicit reference to fossil fuels, despite their central role in driving global warming. Disagreements over adaptation finance also remained a major concern for vulnerable developing countries. This diplomatic impasse reflects a persistent weakness in global climate governance: countries broadly acknowledge the urgency of climate action but continue to disagree over the distribution of responsibility, the pace of energy transition and the financial obligations of wealthier economies.

For developing countries, the consequences of this political hesitation are particularly severe. They frequently face the greatest exposure to climate-related disasters despite having contributed comparatively little to historical greenhouse gas emissions. The financial gap is equally troubling. Nepal’s reported losses of approximately $2.5 billion following its recent floods, contrasted with the limited resources set aside for climate-related damage, illustrate the inadequacy of existing international support. Climate finance must therefore move beyond announcements and become accessible, predictable and sufficient to meet the needs of vulnerable communities. Adaptation, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and recovery should receive the same seriousness as debates over emissions reduction.

At the same time, international advocacy must be supported by domestic action. Pakistan needs stronger early-warning systems, improved urban drainage, resilient housing, climate-sensitive infrastructure, sustainable water management and better land-use planning. Protecting heritage sites requires dedicated conservation budgets, technical expertise and coordination between federal and provincial institutions. Repeated disasters have demonstrated that emergency relief, although indispensable, cannot substitute for long-term preparedness. Climate resilience must become an integral component of national development planning rather than a response activated only after catastrophe strikes.

Ultimately, Musadik Malik’s proposal at the SCO forum presents an opportunity to redefine regional cooperation around a shared challenge. Civilisations have survived through adaptation, knowledge exchange and collective responses to adversity. Today, climate change is testing that capacity on an unprecedented scale. Pakistan’s experience gives it a legitimate voice in demanding stronger global action, while its proposal offers a constructive regional pathway through cultural diplomacy.