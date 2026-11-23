Key Takeaways:

Expanding AI surveillance risks more than false face matches: multi-camera tracking can join authentic clips into a continuous but false narrative of a person’s movements when cameras lose sight of them.

Standard benchmarks test single-camera tracking or face matching, not cross-camera identity reconstruction, so high scores on existing evaluations do not prove reliability in real deployments such as hospitals or streets.

The article calls for end-to-end trials that separately count incorrect joins and broken tracks, require systems to flag uncertainty, and ensure that human corrections propagate to every downstream report before consequential actions are taken.

As AI surveillance expands from Hong Kong to London and beyond, the overlooked danger is not only a false face match. It is a plausible story that the cameras never actually recorded.

Imagine a hospital security officer reviewing two perfectly authentic recordings. At 8:14 a camera sees someone entering the pharmacy. At 8:20 another sees a nurse crossing the lobby. The corridor between them has no camera. If tracking software assigns both people the same identity and joins the clips into one continuous route, the officer may believe the nurse has left the pharmacy. Yet neither camera recorded that journey. The footage can be genuine while the story made from it is false.

This is a hypothetical case, not an allegation about a hospital. It illustrates a question that matters as governments and institutions expand AI surveillance: when a system cannot actually see a person between two cameras, how clearly does it admit that it is guessing?

Surveillance is expanding faster than the test of the whole story

On 16 November, Hong Kong activated AI facial-recognition capabilities in its SmartView surveillance network, citing public security and crime prevention. In Britain, the Metropolitan Police reported results from a 2026 pilot that placed live facial-recognition cameras on existing street infrastructure rather than only in dedicated vans. In India, the use of AI-assisted face matching at a Delhi protest became the subject of a legal dispute over proportionality and privacy. These are different deployments under different legal systems. None of those reports demonstrates the hypothetical cross-camera error described above. But they show why the quality and reviewability of machine-generated identity claims matter internationally.

Three tasks must not be confused. Detection locates a person in a frame. Facial recognition compares a face with a reference collection. Multi-camera tracking asks whether sightings at different times and places belong to the same individual. A strong result on the first or second task does not establish reliability on the third. Researchers Ergys Ristani and Carlo Tomasi demonstrated why tracking across cameras is demanding: appearances vary with angle, light and occlusion, and similar-looking people may be joined into one route while a single person may be split into multiple tracks.

Even respected benchmarks have boundaries. MOTChallenge assesses tracking within a camera and assigns a fresh identifier when someone leaves the view and reappears later. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology explicitly excluded tracking across sequential cameras from the original scope of its Face in Video Evaluation. A vendor who excels in those tests has not thereby proved that it can reconstruct every journey across a hospital, airport or railway station. Better aggregate tracking metrics, including HOTA, improve the measurement of detection and association performance; they do not eliminate the need to test the intended deployment.

A false link can travel farther than the image

The human cost of a mistaken identity judgment is not speculative, even if the technology involved differs. In a 2023 complaint against Rite Aid, the US Federal Trade Commission alleged that an 11-year-old girl was stopped and searched following a false facial-recognition match. That case concerned watchlist matching, not cross-camera tracking. Its warning is about what happens after software output becomes a security instruction: an innocent person can experience the consequences before the mistake is corrected.

London offers a different lesson in transparency. In its September 2025 annual report, the Metropolitan Police recorded 2,077 live facial-recognition alerts, classified ten as false, and said six people were approached following those false alerts; none of those six encounters resulted in an arrest. Those figures do not describe cross-camera identity switches. They do show how an agency can disclose not just an algorithmic output, but what happened to people because of it.

A tracking system should be held to a comparable operational standard. A false join can place a person in a restricted room they never entered; a broken track can hide a genuine breach. Worse, an AI assistant may turn a tentative match into a declarative incident report. “A nurse appears in the lobby” describes an observation. “The nurse left the pharmacy” asserts an unseen journey. Once the latter sentence enters a shift report, a search database or a disciplinary file, simply changing the dashboard does not undo the allegation.

Make “we lost the person” an acceptable answer

Procurement should start with a realistic end-to-end trial, not a polished video montage. Use consenting participants, independent ground truth and ordinary working conditions: crowded corridors, uniforms that look alike, changing lighting, gaps between views and camera outages. Count incorrect joins and broken tracks separately. Record whether the system leaves an uncertain link unresolved and whether it can show the last verified sighting, the first new sighting and the missing interval.

Then test the correction path. An independent reviewer should deliberately reject a plausible but mistaken link. The test passes only if the correction reaches not just the tracking display but every downstream alert, report and searchable record that copied the original claim. Where an identification could lead to a stop, detention or accusation, the evidence supporting the connection should remain inspectable by an authorized human reviewer. The organization must also limit retention and unnecessary dissemination of footage.

Governments are approaching the issue from different legal starting points. The European Union’s AI Act tightly restricts certain law-enforcement uses of real-time remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces and provides safeguards for exceptional uses. Those rules do not automatically regulate every form of non-biometric tracking in the same way. The broader procurement principle, however, crosses jurisdictions: the more consequential an identity claim becomes, the stronger the evidence and correction procedures must be.

AI surveillance can help find missing people, follow a genuine intruder and reduce hours spent reviewing footage. None of those benefits requires pretending that an inference is a sighting. In the hospital example, someone entered the pharmacy and a nurse crossed the lobby. Until the six minutes between them are independently resolved, those facts belong in two separate sentences. The camera should be allowed to say what it saw. The software must also be required to say what it did not.