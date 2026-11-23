Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the UAE poses the greater long-term threat to Somali unity by cultivating independent ties with Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland, while President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud poses the greater immediate threat by disregarding constitutional limits and judicial authority.

The 2026 Supreme Court ruling on expired mandates, followed by the dismissal of the Chief Justice and competing claims of authority, has created a legitimacy crisis that encourages regional actors and foreign partners to bypass Mogadishu.

Foreign influence is presented as exploiting rather than creating domestic fragmentation; without restored agreement on lawful national authority, competing sellers of legitimacy will continue to weaken the federation and divert attention from Al-Shabaab.

A foreign patron outlasts any politician. A president who refuses to submit to constitutional limits may do something no foreign power can accomplish on its own.

The Verdict In One Paragraph

The United Arab Emirates poses the greater long-term threat to Somali unity. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud poses the greater immediate threat. The UAE’s influence rests on cultivating alternative centres of power outside Mogadishu and making them economically and politically viable. But that strategy only works when Somalia’s own institutions are weak. A foreign government cannot destroy the legitimacy of a Somali state. Somali leaders can. When a president disregards constitutional limits, rejects judicial authority, and governs beyond a disputed mandate, he weakens the one thing that keeps a fragile federation together: belief in a common national authority. Foreign powers exploit fragmentation. They do not create it. The tragedy of modern Somalia is that the domestic and foreign threats now reinforce one another.

The Deeper Question

The argument over Somali unity is often framed in simplistic terms. One side points abroad, blaming foreign governments, foreign investors, and foreign military partners. The other points inward, blaming corruption, clan politics, and failed governance.

In reality, Somalia’s crisis is not a choice between internal and external pressures. It is the interaction between them.

Foreign states act according to their interests. They always have and always will. Turkey, the UAE, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kenya, and others all seek influence. No serious observer should find this surprising. Sovereignty has never depended on the goodwill of powerful neighbours. It depends on the strength and legitimacy of the institutions defending it.

The real question, therefore, is not whether foreign governments are pursuing influence in Somalia.

The real question is whether Somalia still possesses a national authority capable of resisting that influence.

Without legitimate authority, sovereignty becomes a slogan rather than a reality.

Legitimacy Is The Foundation Of Unity

The most consequential political event of 2026 was not a port deal, a diplomatic dispute, or a foreign investment announcement.

It was the constitutional confrontation between the presidency and the judiciary.

The Supreme Court’s ruling transformed what had been a political disagreement into a crisis of legitimacy. According to the court’s interpretation, constitutional amendments extending government terms could not automatically apply to officials already serving unless explicitly stated. The court therefore concluded that parliament’s mandate expired in April 2026 and the president’s mandate expired in May.

Reasonable people may debate that interpretation.

What cannot be debated is what happened next.

The dismissal of the Chief Justice on the eve of the ruling, the court’s rejection of that dismissal, the installation of a replacement, and the Attorney General’s rejection of the judgment created a constitutional conflict unlike any seen in Somalia’s recent history.

The damage extends far beyond the presidency.

When the executive branch and the judiciary claim conflicting authority, every political actor in the country begins making calculations about which institution still matters.

Governors make those calculations.

Regional leaders make those calculations.

Security commanders make those calculations.

Foreign governments make those calculations.

Most importantly, ordinary citizens make those calculations.

A state can survive protests, security setbacks, and political opposition. It cannot easily survive widespread uncertainty over who possesses the lawful authority to govern.

The Center Is Losing Its Gravity

Somalia’s greatest danger is not formal secession.

It is political irrelevance.

States rarely collapse because every region declares independence at once. They collapse because enough actors gradually begin behaving as though the centre no longer matters.

That process appears increasingly visible across the federation.

Puntland and Jubaland have maintained their political confrontations with Mogadishu. Somaliland continues to operate separately. South West State has become the site of armed conflict between forces aligned with federal authorities and their opponents. In Hiraan, local resistance has evolved into an open challenge to the authority of the federal government.

These are not isolated disputes.

They are symptoms of the same underlying problem.

Competing centres of power now increasingly act as though legitimacy can be obtained without national consensus.

Every time that happens, the authority of the centre weakens further.

Every time the centre weakens, federal unity becomes more difficult to sustain.

A federation survives because its constituent parts believe the centre has authority worth preserving. When that belief disappears, constitutional arrangements become little more than paper agreements.

The UAE’s Case Against Somali Unity

This does not absolve the UAE.

The evidence supporting concerns about Emirati influence is substantial.

For years, Abu Dhabi has pursued direct relationships with Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubaland. Through port investments, security assistance, commercial agreements, and political engagement, it has built durable relationships that often bypass Mogadishu altogether.

The significance of these relationships extends far beyond economics.

Every agreement signed without federal participation reinforces the idea that regional administrations can conduct strategic affairs independently.

Every successful negotiation demonstrates that international recognition, investment, and security cooperation can be obtained without approval from the federal government.

Every direct partnership weakens the argument that Mogadishu must remain the indispensable centre of Somali political life.

The danger is not any single agreement.

The danger is the gradual normalization of a political order in which federal approval becomes optional.

That represents a structural challenge to Somali unity.

Foreign Influence Follows Domestic Weakness

Many Somalis view foreign interference as the source of domestic instability.

History suggests the opposite.

Foreign influence is most effective where domestic institutions are weakest.

No foreign government created the constitutional crisis.

No foreign government appointed rival judges.

No foreign government produced the disputes consuming Hiraan, South West State, Puntland, or Jubaland.

These are Somali political conflicts.

External actors merely operate within the opportunities those conflicts create.

The history of fragile states is remarkably consistent on this point.

Where legitimacy is strong, foreign influence encounters limits.

Where legitimacy is weak, foreign influence flourishes.

The stronger the Somali state becomes, the less room there is for foreign manipulation.

The weaker the Somali state becomes, the more valuable foreign patrons become to local actors competing for power.

This is the central dynamic shaping Somalia today.

The Security Consequences Are Already Apparent

Constitutional crises rarely remain constitutional crises.

Eventually they become security crises.

That transition is now visible.

As federal authorities, regional leaders, opposition figures, and clan actors compete for political influence, attention and resources are diverted away from the struggle against Al-Shabaab.

The situation in Hiraan illustrates the danger.

Local forces that had previously concentrated on counterterrorism operations increasingly became absorbed by political disputes. Security resources were redirected. Front lines weakened. Opportunities emerged.

Al-Shabaab does not need extraordinary victories.

It simply needs the state to become distracted.

Every political confrontation that shifts attention away from security operations creates opportunities for insurgency.

Every dispute between Mogadishu and local actors opens space that extremists can exploit.

The greatest beneficiaries of fragmentation are often those who never appear at the negotiating table.

A Government Trapped By Its Own Argument

The federal government’s strongest case against the UAE is straightforward: national sovereignty requires one internationally recognized authority capable of speaking on behalf of Somalia.

That argument is fundamentally sound.

But it also creates a challenge for the government itself.

Critics have raised serious concerns about several major agreements concluded through Mogadishu, particularly regarding transparency, consultation, and financial terms. Whether those criticisms are fully justified is less important than the perception they create.

A government cannot convincingly argue that all major national agreements must pass through Mogadishu while simultaneously resisting scrutiny over how those agreements are negotiated.

Nor can it demand respect for state institutions while disregarding institutions that produce politically inconvenient outcomes.

The defence of unity requires more than insisting that authority belongs to the centre.

It requires demonstrating that the centre exercises that authority responsibly, transparently, and constitutionally.

Without that legitimacy, calls for national unity become increasingly difficult to sustain.

Somalia’s Real Problem: Too Many Sellers

The popular claim that Somalia is being “sold” captures public frustration but misses the deeper problem.

A country can only be sold if there is a single seller.

Somalia increasingly has many.

Somaliland negotiates strategic agreements.

Puntland negotiates strategic agreements.

Jubaland negotiates strategic agreements.

The federal government negotiates strategic agreements.

Foreign powers, investors, and regional actors simply choose whichever seller best suits their interests.

That reality is more dangerous than any individual concession.

The proliferation of competing authorities lowers the value of every Somali signature.

The more competing claims there are to legitimacy, the cheaper legitimacy becomes.

The Verdict

The UAE presents a long-term challenge to Somali unity because it strengthens alternative centres of authority and demonstrates that important political and economic relationships can exist without federal approval.

But President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud represents the more immediate threat.

A foreign government can exploit division.

It cannot create legitimacy.

A foreign government can benefit from constitutional crises.

It cannot create them.

A foreign government can support rival power centres.

It cannot weaken Somali institutions as effectively as Somali leaders themselves.

Somalia has survived foreign interference before. It has survived regional competition before. What it cannot indefinitely survive is a situation in which political actors no longer agree on who has the right to govern, what institutions deserve respect, or where ultimate authority resides.

The uncomfortable truth is that the road to fragmentation usually begins at home.

Once the centre ceases to command confidence, everyone else begins acting accordingly. And when that process starts, foreign powers do not need to divide the country.

They merely choose which pieces to work with.