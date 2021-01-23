Ugandan Soldiers Kill 189 Al-Shabaab Fighters In Somalia

By Al Bawaba News

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Friday claimed killing 189 al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in Somalia.

Talking to Anadolu Agency by phone, army’s deputy spokesman Lt. Col. Deo Akiki said: “Today morning, a UPDF contingent under African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has killed at least 189 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia.”

“This is the biggest number of al-Shabaab fighters killed in a day,” he added.

Earlier, the UPDF issued a statement, saying Ugandan troops have raided al-Shabaab hideouts in Sigaale village, approximately 99 kilometers (61 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

A large number of military hardware and items used by the terrorist were also destroyed, the statement said, adding the UPDF also disrupted an al-Shabaab meeting, injuring several terrorists in Doncadaafeedow which is seven km (4 mi) away from the Janaale town.

For over 10 years, the UPDF has been keeping peace in Somalia and it has lost over 20 soldiers ever since it went there. Uganda was the first country to send peacekeeping forces to Somalia.

In recent days, al-Shabaab militants intensified attacks on security forces as the Africa Union Mission Forces and the Somali National Army soldiers continue pushing the group from strongholds in successive military operations.

Original source