NATO Concludes Contracts For Another $1.2 Billion In Artillery Ammunition

By Eurasia Review

On Tuesday (23 January 2024), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Stacy Cummings concluded contracts for the purchase of around 220,000 155-millimetre artillery shells worth 1.2 billion US dollars.

“This demonstrates that NATO’s tried and tested structures for joint procurement are delivering,” said the Secretary General. “Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition, so it is important that Allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine.”

Since Allied leaders agreed NATO’s Defence Production Action Plan in July 2023, the NSPA has agreed contracts for around 10 billion dollars’ worth of ammunition. Recent NSPA purchases include a 5.5 billion dollar contract for 1,000 Patriot missiles and 4 billion dollars for 155-mm artillery, anti-tank guided missiles and tank ammunition. In November 2023, NATO’s procurement agency also opted to buy six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft with a contract to be signed in 2024.

These record-breaking contracts demonstrate the capacity of the transatlantic defence industry to enhance NATO’s deterrence and defence and to support Ukraine.