EU’s Chief Diplomat Borrell Concerned About Cyber Attack Against Georgia

(Civil.Ge) — High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell issued a statement in response to recent developments regarding a massive cyberattack against Georgia. “Georgia was the victim of a targeted cyber-attack causing damage to their social and economic infrastructure,” EU’s top diplomat said.

The High Representative’s statement of February 21 stressed that the EU and it member states expressed their concern about the cyberattack which showed “disregard for security and stability in cyberspace and undermined the development of political, social and economic benefits provided by the Internet and the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).”

Georgian Foreign Ministry announced on February 20 that the massive cyber-attack of October 28, 2019 against the websites of Georgian government and private agencies, “was planned and carried out” by Russia’s military intelligence service.

The UK and the U.S. as well as several other countries have also called out Russian campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia.

Josep Borrell reiterated EU’s continued support to enhance cyber resilience of Georgia. The European Union called upon the international community to continue to strengthen their cooperation in favor of “a global, open, stable, peaceful and secure cyberspace where human rights and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law fully apply”.

