Israel Carries Out Air Raids Against Targets In Syria And Gaza

By RT

Israeli military launched a series of strikes targeting the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria and throughout the Gaza Strip, its spokesman confirmed on Twitter after Damascus air defenses intercept hostile targets.

The attack on Syria took place close to midnight on Sunday, while the Gaza Strip was shelled earlier in the day. IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on twitter that “terrorist targets” belonging to the Islamic Jihad came under fire in a rare admission of strikes against Syria.

Damascus and surrounding areas frequently come under fire from occupied Golan Heights, with one attack in early February endangering a passenger plane. Syrian military source cited by state TV SANA said that most of the missiles failed to reach their targets and were intercepted.

Tel Aviv justified the attack as a necessary response to ‘Iran-backed Islamic Jihad’ shelling of southern Israel on Sunday from the Gaza Strip. The escalation came after IDF killed a man they claimed had been planting explosives at the border, and removed his body with a bulldozer, outraging many Palestinians.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.