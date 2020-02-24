Kuwaiti Authorities Ban Entry Of Iranian Ships Over Coronavirus Fears

By Al Bawaba News

Kuwait barred “indefinitely” on Sunday the entry of ships of all kind from Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said the decision covers the ports of Shuaiba, Doha and Shuwaikh.

Authority chief Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Al-Sabah said the ban is part of precautionary measures the body is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

It is also in line with the government plan aimed at fighting the virus.

Kuwait Airways had on Thursday announced that it was suspending all flights to Iran.

Ten people have died in Iran after contracting the virus and 43 cases have been detected.

