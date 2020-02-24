Spain Concerned Over Israeli Announcement To Extend Settlements In East Jerusalem

By Eurasia Review

The Government of Spain on Sunday expressed its concern over the recent announcement made by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to authorize the construction of new houses in two settlements located in East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Government of Spain reiterated its public and unwavering position of condemnation of settlements in the occupied territories since they violate international law and hinder the two-State solution in accordance with international standards.

“Given the current context, this type of unilateral action will only further endanger potential negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians,” the Spanish government said.

Accordingly, the Government of Spain said it is urging the Israeli authorities to reconsider these decisions.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.