US Senate Set To Vote On Infanticide – OpEd

By William Donohue

On February 25, the U.S. Senate will vote on a bill by Sen. Ben Sasse, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” The Act was passed in 2002 but it did not provide specific sanctions for abortionists who intentionally allowed innocent babies to die if they survived a botched abortion. This bill would hold all healthcare practitioners accountable.

In February 2019, this bill was blocked by Senate Democrats. Presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klochubar and Elizabeth Warren voted to stop the bill from being considered. Filibuster tactics killed the bill.

This bill is not about abortion—it is about infanticide. Some reporter, perhaps during the February 25th debate, needs to ask these three candidates why they do not want punish those who are complicit in infanticide. Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer also need to be asked about this issue.

The governors of New York and Virginia have said they are opposed to any law that would sanction doctors for not attending to a baby who survives abortion. We need to know if they speak for all Democrats. President Trump supports the bill by Sen. Sasse.

All of the Democrats, and the one socialist, who voted to kill this bill last year are big promoters of social justice. It would be instructive to learn how they can explain their stance given their professed commitment to the least among us.

Moreover, Biden has a chance to distance himself from these three senators by drawing a line in the sand. Now that he is once again flexing his Catholic credentials, the timing is perfect.



