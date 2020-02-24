ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The Senate's side of the Capitol Building in Washington DC. Photo by Scrumshus, Wikipedia Commons.

The Senate's side of the Capitol Building in Washington DC. Photo by Scrumshus, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion Religion 

US Senate Set To Vote On Infanticide – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

On February 25, the U.S. Senate will vote on a bill by Sen. Ben Sasse, the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” The Act was passed in 2002 but it did not provide specific sanctions for abortionists who intentionally allowed innocent babies to die if they survived a botched abortion. This bill would hold all healthcare practitioners accountable.

In February 2019, this bill was blocked by Senate Democrats. Presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klochubar and Elizabeth Warren voted to stop the bill from being considered. Filibuster tactics killed the bill.

This bill is not about abortion—it is about infanticide. Some reporter, perhaps during the February 25th debate, needs to ask these three candidates why they do not want punish those who are complicit in infanticide. Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer also need to be asked about this issue.

The governors of New York and Virginia have said they are opposed to any law that would sanction doctors for not attending to a baby who survives abortion. We need to know if they speak for all Democrats. President Trump supports the bill by Sen. Sasse.

All of the Democrats, and the one socialist, who voted to kill this bill last year are big promoters of social justice. It would be instructive to learn how they can explain their stance given their professed commitment to the least among us.

Moreover, Biden has a chance to distance himself from these three senators by drawing a line in the sand. Now that he is once again flexing his Catholic credentials, the timing is perfect.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.