Can P4G Help Countries To Achieve Key SDGs And Protect Our Planet? – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

With the global population approaching the 8 billion mark by 2023, threats from climate change have not only increased but have also become more pronounced. Poverty, hunger and unemployment haunt billions of poor people across the globe.

We badly need sustainable development. But how exactly do we achieve it and protect the environment? Not one country, company or community has all the answers to this question.

“In building a better future, we need to work together through international cooperation, public-private partnerships and cross-sectoral integration. We must ensure that low-carbon, green growth development strategies are mainstreamed in our economic recovery stimulus package,” Indonesian Minister for National Development Planning/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa said at a pre-P4G Summit 2021 webinar in Jakarta on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

With a title of “Accelerating P4G Partnerships and Indonesian Leadership on Green Growth and Global Goals 2030”, the webinar was jointly organized by Indonesia’s leading think tank, the Center for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS), and the Korean Embassy in Jakarta in cooperation with the Bappenas, Embassy of Denmark and P4G Global Hub.

The webinar, which featured three ministers from Indonesia, Denmark and South Korea as well as diplomats, scholars, government officials, businesspeople and non-governmental organizations, was attended by 530 participants from all over the world.

According to Arisman, executive director of the CSEAS, the international webinar was a pre-event of the Second P4G Summit 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. The summit will be held from May 30-31, 2021. The First P4G Summit was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2018.

While inaugurating the webinar, Minister Suharso has called for innovative public-private partnerships to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

“Through the engagement and cooperation of the private sector, government and civil society organizations, we hope P4G will become the world’s leading forum for developing concrete and innovative public-private partnerships at scale to achieve green, climate-resilient and inclusive economic growth,” Suharso said.

Indonesia has already signed and ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement in 2016. Since then, Indonesia, the world’s 10th largest green gas emitter, has set an ambitious agenda of reducing emissions by 29 percent by 2030.

Indonesia’s green agenda has a strong supporter, surprisingly, from Denmark, a global frontrunner in global climate action. Last year, Denmark supported the launch of Indonesia’s first-ever P4G National Platform in Jakarta. The P4G has been progressing very impressively.

“I am happy to see a growing number of P4G supported initiatives in Indonesia. At the moment, there are nine partnerships for a total amount of US$2.2 million,” Danish Environment Minister Lea Wermelin said at the webinar.

These P4G partnerships in Indonesia mainly focus on food loss and waste, women’s empowerment, renewable energy and the environment. According to its website, the P4G has successfully reduced 110,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions all over the world since its launch in 2018. It also has a positive impact on the lives of 504,025 individuals.

At this year’s Summit, South Korea invited Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. It also praised the Indonesia’s commitment to the green agenda.

“At this pandemic-induced crossroads, I expect Indonesia to show its strong leadership in building back better, greener and more inclusively through the P4G by engaging all stakeholders,” Korean Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae said at the webinar.

Arisman, who is also the moderator of the webinar, said that the event was aimed at strengthening the momentum for the launch of the P4G National Platform in Indonesia in February 2020, promoting the 2021 P4G Summit, and to showcase and accelerate P4G partnerships and Indonesian leadership on green growth. Another purpose of the webinar was to present the P4G impact model and accelerate key P4G partnerships.

“The main purpose of the webinar was to identify opportunities and obstacles encountered and propose innovative solutions in terms of accelerating P4G partnerships and Indonesian leadership on green growth and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Arisman said.

While appreciating the CSEAS for organizing the webinar, P4G’s global director Ian de Cruz said that there was an urgent need for the public and private sectors as well as civil society to work together to achieve Global Goals 2030.

“We need to work together with the public and private sectors and civil society to deliver on partnerships,” Ian said.

P4G, according to Ian, is about identifying and incubating public and private partnerships that have innovative solutions in five key areas, such as food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy.

“P4G accelerates, funds and recognizes innovative public-private partnerships driving green growth. We focus on breakthrough solutions in five Sustainable Development Growth (SDG) sectors: food and agriculture (SDG2), clean water (SDG6), clean energy (SDG7), sustainable cities (SDG11) and circular economy (SDG12),” P4G said.

P4G has organizational partnerships with the World Resources Institute, World Economic Forum, C40 Cities, International Finance Corporation, United Nations Global Compact and Global Green Growth Institute. It also has 12 partner countries – Bangladesh, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Vietnam.

The term P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030. The P4G, which was launched in 2018, received its initial financing from Denmark. The Global Goals 2030 is a global agenda that is intended to end poverty and hunger, realise the human rights of all, achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and ensure the lasting protection of the planet and its natural resources.

P4G aims to become the world’s leading forum for developing concrete public-private partnerships at a scale to deliver market-based approaches to the Global Goals. The forthcoming P4G Summit in Seoul, which was postponed in 2020 to 2021 due to COVID-19, will bring together leaders of government, business, civil society and academia to advance sustainable green growth through innovative partnerships.

The whole world is waiting for the P4G 2021 Summit and its outcome, which will determine a future of prosperity and sustainability as well as the protection of our planet’s environment.