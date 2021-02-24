Sri Lanka Shares Information With US Justice Department Related To Easter Sunday Bombings

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka has shared information with the U.S. Department of Justice related to charges against those accused in the Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil.

According to the Sri Lanka government, Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha held a virtual discussion with Dan Stigall, Deputy Chief of Staff & Counselor for International Affairs, Department of Justice (DoJ) and senior officials of the DoJ on February 17 to follow-up on the charges filed last month by the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against three Sri Lankans for “Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS” in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka in April 2019. All three are currently in Sri Lanka’s custody.

The Sri Lanka ambassador also called for closer monitoring of the pro-LTTE organizations operating in the US, “who contrary to US laws, were glorifying terrorism and martyrdom, while propagating hate speech and disinformation,” the government said in a statement.