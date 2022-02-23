Iran Proposes Joint Investment Programs In Afghanistan

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan expressed Tehran’s readiness for joint investment programs in various fields in the neighboring country, such as the mining industry, energy and agriculture.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi held separate meetings with acting minister of foreign affairs of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Minister of Energy Mulla Abdul Latif Mansur in Kabul.

The Iranian envoy and the Taliban ministers talked about various issues, such as the economic situation and political developments in Afghanistan.

Kazemi Qomi also voiced Iran’s readiness for joint investment activities in the mining industry, agriculture, energy and railroad construction in Afghanistan.

The energy minister of the Taliban reportedly expounded on the Afghan ruling group’s views about Iran’s share of water from the common resources and about the issues relating to energy.

In October 2021, delegations from Iran and the Taliban held extensive talks in Kabul and reached agreements on various subjects.