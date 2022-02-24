ISSN 2330-717X
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo Credit: NATO

NATO Allies Condemn Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine In Strongest Possible Terms

NATO held an emergency meeting Thursday of the North Atlantic Council to respond to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“NATO Allies condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. “We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and choose diplomacy.”

“We fully support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine’s right of self-defence” Mr. Stoltenberg added. 

Today, the North Atlantic Council decided to activate NATO’s defence plans to protect Allied nations during this crisis. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to shield the Alliance from aggression,” Mr Stoltenberg stated.

