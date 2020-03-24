Speaker Pelosi’s Daughter Encourages Violence Against Senator Rand Paul – OpEd

By Daniel McAdams

In a bizarre and deeply disturbing Tweet, Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, has responded to Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus by applauding the violent and life-threatening 2017 attack on Senator Paul by his neighbor, Rene Boucher.

Responding to a Tweet from a Washington Post reporter that Senator Paul’s “biggest personal concern was not getting this because his wife has MS,” Speaker Pelosi’s daughter retweeted with the comment, “Rand Paul’s Neighbor was right.”

Boucher’s attack left Senator Paul with six broken ribs, three displaced fractures, and months of intense pain. Last August, Senator Paul underwent additional surgery to remove part of his lung damaged by the attack.

According to the Speaker of the House’s daughter’s Twitter profile, she is a “Proud mama, wife, daughter, patriot.”

The younger Pelosi has not responded to press requests for comment, nor has she deleted her Tweet applauding violence against a sitting Member of the United States Senate.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.

