Robert Reich: How We Stop A Gerrymandering Catastrophe – OpEd

By Robert Reich

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling and allowed Alabama’s egregious gerrymandered Congressional map to remain in place.

There’s no reason to sugarcoat this. Across the country, Republican state legislatures are using extreme gerrymandering to cement their power for decades, and the window to stop them is closing fast.

Senate Democrats must use every tool at their disposal to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act before the GOP rigs their way back to power in the midterms.

Know the truth about how we got into this gerrymandering mess – and what we can do to get out of it.

Our best shot at saving our democracy is right now. It’s time to act.