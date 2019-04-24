Iran Designates CENTCOM Terror Organization

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Parliament designated the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization.

The parliamentarians on Tuesday labeled CENTCOM and all forces and institutions under its command as “terrorist” organizations.

The designation was part of a major plan for retaliatory action after the US move to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to bill, passed by a unanimous vote, CENTCOM and all forces, organizations and entities under its command are declared terrorist organizations.

The bill also emphasizes that any military, intelligence, financial, technical, training or logistical support for CENTCOM forces with the purpose of confrontation with the IRGC and Iran will be tantamount to partnership in an act of terrorism.

The US move to blacklist the IRGC was in brazen violation of international law and weakens regional and international peace and security, the bill says.

On April 8, US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC a foreign “terrorist organization”, marking the first time the US has formally labelled another country’s military a terrorist group.

Responding to the move, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council immediately declared the US as a state sponsor of terrorism and US forces in the region terrorists.

The SNSC said it has put CENTCOM on its terror list as a “reciprocal measure” against the US “illegal and unwise” move.