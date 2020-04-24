And The Wind Cries Jeffrey: Biohacking Humans With DNA, Nanotechnology, IoT And 5G – OpEd

By Prof. Domagoj Nikolić*

Could it be that the “vaccines” they want to push on us, using the corona pandemic as a pretext, are connected to some kind of a deranged transhumanistic scenario? Apparently, Jeffrey Epstein had a maniacal goal to seed the entire human race with his DNA. If I read between the lines correctly, the fulfilment of this “deed” would take injecting his genetic code into the DNA of every human.

But, spreading his genetic footprint on the whole of humanity by impregnating a bunch of rape victims or prostitutes, as was indicated by his loose talk, does not seem realistic.

It is well known that he used to hang out with prominent scientists from Harvard, MIT, etc. So, why did he so lavishly fund synthetic biology and genetic engineering?

Epstein not only donated his own funds, but also served as “an intermediary (with) other wealthy donors, soliciting millions of dollars in donations from individuals and organizations, including the technologist and philanthropist Bill Gates and the investor Leon Black.” By and large, the beneficiaries of his largesse had a deeper fund-raising relationship with him than they were willing to admit, and did their best to conceal the extents of their contacts.

Numerous Harvard geneticists including George Church, have accepted Epstein’s donations. He has since then, like many others, issued an apology. However, knowing what we know today, we should not take either their judgement or motives as valid. We should also make note of the fact that the same George Church appeared as a member of the anti-corona genetics team.

In another example, a Harvard scientist named Charles Lieber took “generous” Epstein’s donations. The same Charles Lieber was arrested for the allegedly undisclosed Wuhan – Harvard connection or, more precisely, for setting up a secret biowarfare lab in China to bypass the US regulations on biowarfare research.

His funding included more than $15M from donors such as DoD and National Institutes of Health (NIH). He “specialized in the area of nanoscience” and “became a ‘Strategic Scientist’ at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT)” that “awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT”.

An interesting article elaborating those connections was published on Joseph P. Farrell’s website, which reaffirmed that Lieber’s specialized research was nanotechnology aimed “to detect small viral particles in humans”.

What if Epstein’s reason for taking an interest in genetics was precisely the plan to seed his genetic footprint throughout the humanity through worldwide inoculation? A worldwide mandatory vaccination would certainly require a global pandemic as a pretext. That plan, although a gargantuan undertaking, would be certainly more feasible than seeding his DNA by impregnating a few dozens or hundreds of rape victims. And what if the plan included biohacking humans worldwide with nanotechnology devices?

In other words, what if the endgame is not just creating an Epsteinian chimera out of every human being, but also controlling the genetically modified humans with injected nanoparticles networked by the AI and IoT? Is that why we “need” the 5G? We know that major IT corporations, such as IBM and Microsoft, developed systems for biotechnology analytics. And, of course, we must always keep an eye on Epstein’s fellow “philanthropist” Bill Gates who was (is) a long time Jeffrey’s chum and made donations to MIT through Epstein and is now at the forefront of the global vaccination agenda.

There were numerous other top scientists involved in this network of global pedophile organizations, human trafficking enterprises, bioweapons industry, AI revolution and vaccination depopulation cartel, one of them being another frequent flyer on Epstein airlines, also accused of sexual abuse which went hand in hand with scientific events at the Epstein’s private island. His name is Marvin Minsky, the renowned Harvard-educated AI pioneer, inventor of modern VR and augmented reality systems, the founder of MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Lab, and a friend of the geneticist George Church.

In 2017, Bill Gates co-founded the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) with the governments of Norway, India, Japan, and Germany along with the Welcome Trust UK. The goal of the organization is to “accelerate the development of vaccines we’ll need to contain outbreaks” of future epidemics by, in Gate’s words, “using advances in genomics to map the DNA and RNA of pathogens and make vaccines.” Now the CEPI are scrambling to find the corona vaccine.

Gates foundation and CEPI are both donors of a biotech company based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts called Moderna Inc., which is part of the MIT Biotechology Group, affiliated also to Harvard and is “now racing to coronavirus vaccine” by pioneering a new type of gene-based vaccine.

Moderna makes “mRNA vaccines” by embedding the genetic instructions for a component of a virus into a nanoparticle, which can then be injected into a person. The company adds the genetic codes for the membrane protein the virus uses to invade human cells. If injected into a person, such nanoparticles could cause the body to immunize itself against the real contagion by disallowing the corona virus to fuse its receptors with membrane proteins. The volunteers in this genetic vaccine trial were asked to use birth control allegedly because the DNA could end up in the germline, in other words, in human reproductive cells, i.e. sperm and egg cells. It seems that someone wanted to guard against the possibility of mRNA-vaccine children being born. The new Epsteins?

Since mRNA technology has a software, digital-like nature that functions very much like an operating system on a computer, a weblog entry of a military industrial complex contracting firm called Alpine Security deserves a very, very careful analysis.

A few important highlights:

“(…) Some nanotechnology ideas include a tiny device that gets injected into the body as a sensor or medical delivery device. (…)

(…) Some digital security experts posit that a single nanoparticle in the body with its own processor could be hacked, but they also say that if someone had more than one particle in the body, which many treatments would require, a hacker could theoretically turn them into a network in the body, using the body’s own systems to communicate and do their bidding. (…)

(…) If a hacker took over your inner nanotechnology devices, they could demand a ransom with fatal consequences. If you’re unable or unwilling to pay, they could easily turn your body against you and at the very least make you suffer or get sick, if not kill you. (…)

(…) One of the most exciting applications of nanotechnology is inhalable particulate powders developed to directly treat the lungs. These particles can work together to form an artificial cell to do a certain job. Some worry this technology could be an easily weaponized delivery method for bioterrorism efforts, beyond the hacking dangers. Getting infected with something could be as simple as breathing the air, taking a shower or getting a regular vaccination from your doctor. (…)”

The possibility that someone could literally manage our bodies through the IoT network of nanoparticles controllable by the AI operated through 5G systems is, to put it mildly, shockingly disturbing. The potential consequences of misusing this technology are horrendous. Apart from the potential (and likely dubious) benefits, there are also risks associated with the unknown long-term consequences of manipulating human DNA. I also advise everyone to read the whole entry, because it does read like a transhumanist manifesto.

To sum it all up, there is a serious possibility that we may be dealing with a ramified network of business opportunists, tunnel vision scientists, IT nerds, Beltway bandits, greedy financiers, corporate drones, media yes men, debouched sexual predators, human traffickers, ransomists, hijackers and a wide range of useful idiots, all puppeteered by a hidden transhumanist cabal who know very well what the end game is. This could indeed be a private network hacking nation states and, more importantly, biohacking the humanity’s genetic code and maybe, just maybe, they use not only nanotechnology, but also Jeffrey’s (and God knows who else’s) DNA. I think that to dismiss this hypothesis flat out could be very, VERY naive.

Let us explore additional connections of this network with Epstein, which actually make this hypothesis even more credible.

Epstein had an executive assistant named Cimberly Espinosa, while Alpine Security founder (the nanotech – IoT – 5G monster blogger from above) is named Christian Espinosa. It could be just a weird coincidence, but maybe there are deeper connections.

Alpine Security is focused on ransomware, health care security, namely “protecting medical devices from profit, terror assassination and enemy advancement”.

Christian Espinosa, without a shadow of a doubt, comes from the military industrial complex. Before founding his own company, he worked as a senior consultant for a cyber technology firm called TechGuard specializing, again, in anti-ransom. Their government clients include DHS, DoD, DOL, DISA, MARFORCYBER, USCYBERCOM, FLYCYBERCOM, etc., etc.

Whitney Webb wrote of Epstein’s connections with CyberReason, another shadowy tech firm, deeply connected to the obscure Unit 8200 of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). CyberReason was founded by an extremely suspicious person named Lior Div, a former Israeli military hacker who regards his company “the continuation of the six years of training and service he spent working with the Israeli army’s 8200 Unit.” After he left the IDF, he “worked for the Israeli government as a private contractor reverse-engineering hacking operations”.

One of their specialties is, predictably, anti-ransom and health care. Such products can obviously be easily weaponized and, once developed, these companies can be only a step away (with a simple reversal) from being in the position to blackmail just about anyone on the planet. Their CyberReason’s management roster reads like a who-is-who of an Israeli techspook yearbook including a lady who “commanded 24/7 operational team of 20 Intelligence specialists on mission‐critical sensitive tasks” in IDF. I am reluctant to imagine what those “mission-critical sensitive tasks” could have been.

We currently cannot prove that Christian Espinosa is related to Epstein’s private assistant Cimberly Espinosa (and it is probably not that important in the big picture), or his links to CyberReason, but it all sounds incredibly fishy or, should I say, phishy. It is also interesting that Cimberly Espinosa was formerly part of a tech firm called M86 Security a military contractor provably connected to Microsoft and Israel through connections with another tech firm called Finjan and Trustwave Holdings, another military contractor, inter alias. The Trustwave website indicates intelligence agencies and the military as their clients, but the list remains undisclosed, as is the norm in the military contracting underworld. Trustwave has been very closely affiliated with, not surprisingly, Microsoft for over a decade. And, also not surprisingly, to Israel.

Cimberly Espinosa is now part of Thales Avionics focusing on avionic cyber security which, curiously, is also in the focus of Christian Espinosa. If we take a look at his personal presentation page on Maryville University’s website, we will find interesting passages, such as this one “some of the notable projects I’ve worked on have included penetration testing for commercial aircraft – to help make aircraft “hackproof” while in flight and on ground”. Similar technologies could have been misused in hijacking of the planes during any dubious disasters, such as 9-11 or the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370.

Again, so typical in the military industrial gangland, the portfolio of clients is not available on his company website, but we can guess that Thales Avionics is part of the network, since it would appear that they often rub elbows on industry fairs.

The same Cimberly Espinosa also appears on the web as a Californian realtor, which is most probably a red herring put out there to give a regular civil identity to an important deep cabal operator.

And here we come close to almost closing the circle. Who is Trustwave closely affiliated to? (Drumroll…) CyberReason, of course! It’s a small world, indeed.

The following passages also require a close examination:

“Cybereason’s proprietary AI-powered data analytics engine and built-in forensic capabilities to correlate data attributes and behavior with potential threats. The heightened correlation will assist in rapidly pinpointing suspicious activities that may require further investigation or annihilation of attacks already in progress.”

“…deeper analysis of dubious events can be initiated and cross referenced using up-to-the-second threat intelligence obtained from the Trustwave global network of Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) and the Trustwave SpiderLabs Fusion Center, a state-of-the-art cyber-command center, to help ensure effective measures against threats are immediately taken.”

“…threat hunters and digital forensic teams will add to their arsenal a new level of behavioral analytics to extend and magnify their abilities for quickly finding those proverbial needles in the haystack.”

With only a little bit of educated imagination, this cyber technology, if/when combined with biotechnology, could lead to a total military-style takeover of humanity. It seems that we are only a step away from developing search-and-destroy capabilities powered by AI, 5G, “state-of-the-art cyber-command centers” and “vaccine” – injected hackable nanotechnology devices, weaponized as a form of bioterrorism, and one step removed from whom? From the famous philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein through his own connections with CyberReason and many of these technologies providers.

Also initiatives such as digital ID implants combined with vaccines pushed by Bill Gates and Rockefeller foundation could only make the process of search and destroy (and, on the flip side, search and rescue) faster and easier to manage.

The brief research above only scratches the surface of the transhumanistic-underworld-cabal hacking governments and there are many leads to be investigated in this giant and massively ramified secretly networked tech-cult. However, it is already becoming apparent that those in command are hellbent on biohacking all humanity in order to establish a transhumanist tyranny and who knows what else (chimerical experiments, anyone?), probably a fully-fledged Orwellian Animal Farm, and much, much unimaginable more.

For further research, another spider in the web to be investigated is Boris Nikolic, “an immunologist and biotech entrepreneur who formerly served as Gates’ chief scientific adviser until 2014” who “served as an intermediary between Epstein and Gates” but now “deeply regret(s) ever meeting Mr. Epstein” and “was ‘shocked’ to see he was named alternate (will) executor by Epstein.”

Nikolic should owe a lot Epstein and I don’t think regrets the event when he “was excited about advice Epstein — who was fascinated with genetic research — had given to bankers about the public offering of a gene company that Nikolic had a $42 million stake in, Bloomberg reported at the time.”

Call me again whatever, but I don’t think Jeffrey Epstein is dead. It just does not add up. And I suspect that the corona mess in New York is somehow connected with his “demise”.

Maybe he will reemerge from the realm of shadows in some sort of a sick triumphal “reincarnation”? In any case, even if he is dead, his spirit is not and his DNA certainly isn’t.

And the wind cries Jeffrey…

*Prof. Domagoj Nikolic is a Croatia-based scientist and research, teaching at the Rochester Institute of Technology. He authored several books and numerous articles in the field.

