Guinea Pigs On Campus – OpEd

By Adam Dick

When I was in college, there was a place called Pharmaco in the same city as my university. At Pharmaco students could earn thousands of dollars for doing little.

Here is how it worked. Agree to take some experimental pharmaceutical and to be monitored some, and answer some questions, regarding how you feel. In return, receive a payment.

Some students took Pharmaco up on its lucrative offer. Many other students worked for months at regular jobs to earn the same amount of money, even though they knew of Pharmaco’s easier path to income.

The offered income at Pharmaco had to be high to provide sufficient incentive for enough students and other people to become human guinea pigs taking experimental pharmaceuticals. Side effects can be a big problem.

Fast forward to today.

University after university in the last few weeks have been announcing that students will not be allowed on campus in the fall semester unless the students have taken one of the experimental coronavirus vaccines. This week, the University of California and California State University systems, with together over three-quarters-of-a-million students, announced that such shots will be required for students, faculty, and staff on campus.

The mandates at universities are particularly odd given that coronavirus tends to pose very little threat of major illness or death for “college-age” people.

Instead of a small portion of students choosing to take the risk of being pharmaceutical experiment subjects in return for receiving big bucks, all students at these universities’ campuses will be required to be human guinea pigs, while not even receiving a cent to compensate for the risk.

There has been a wave of universities changing their mascots over the last few years. Maybe all these shots-mandating universities should change their mascots to the Guinea Pig.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.