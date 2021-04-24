Iran: Two Sentenced To Death For ‘Insulting The Prophet, Blasphemy’

By Iran News Wire

Two prisoners were sentenced to death by a Criminal Court in central Iran for “insulting the prophet”.

According to the Human Rights News Agency, the two prisoners detained in Arak Central Prison were informed about their death sentences yesterday.

Only one of the prisoners has been identified as Yusef Mehrdad from the northwestern city of Ardabil.

The 1st Branch of the Arak Criminal Court sentenced Yusef and the other prisoner to death for “insulting the prophet” and “blasphemy”.

Mehrdad was detained in his home in Ardabil on May 24, 2020 and was transferred to Arak Prison. He was kept in solitary confinement for two months and was banned from family visits and phone calls for eight months. He is the father of three small children.

Yusef Mehrdad has also been accused of “spreading propaganda against the state”, “establishing a group”, “insulting the founder of the Islamic Republic”, and “insulting the Supreme Leader”. His trial was held May last year in the Arak Public and Revolutionary Court.