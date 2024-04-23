Iran Eyes Close Military Ties With Pakistan

By Tasnim News Agency

Strong cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan will ensure regional peace and stability, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

During his official visit to Islamabad, Raisi held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, especially regional peace, stability and border security.

The Iranian president and the top Pakistani general agreed on the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation to contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.

“Iran and Pakistan can bring peace and stability to the two nations and the region by strengthening the cooperation between their armed forces,” Raisi said.

The Pakistani general, for his part, described the common border as the “border of peace and friendship”.

He also emphasized the need to improve coordination along the frontier between Pakistan and Iran to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the long-standing and fraternal relations between the two Muslim neighbors.

The Iranian president left Islamabad for Lahore on Tuesday morning.