Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Eyes Close Military Ties With Pakistan

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Strong cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan will ensure regional peace and stability, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said. 

During his official visit to Islamabad, Raisi held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah on Monday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, especially regional peace, stability and border security.

The Iranian president and the top Pakistani general agreed on the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation to contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.

“Iran and Pakistan can bring peace and stability to the two nations and the region by strengthening the cooperation between their armed forces,” Raisi said.

The Pakistani general, for his part, described the common border as the “border of peace and friendship”.

He also emphasized the need to improve coordination along the frontier between Pakistan and Iran to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the long-standing and fraternal relations between the two Muslim neighbors.

The Iranian president left Islamabad for Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

