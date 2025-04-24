A Radical General Who Dropped Blood In The Water: Pakistan, Pahalgam, And Punishment – Analysis

By Aritra Banerjee

On April 16, General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, stood at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad and did what few modern generals dare so openly— he summoned the ghosts of the past, clothed them in religious and ideological absolutism, and paraded them into the present.

“It was our jugular vein, it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it,” he said, referring to Kashmir.

The phrase “jugular vein” in reference to Kashmir has a long and deliberate history in Pakistani strategic rhetoric. Liaquat Ali Khan, in the early 1950s, described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein”, asserting that without Kashmir, Pakistan’s geographical and strategic viability would be incomplete.

Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf often reiterated this line to justify military posturing and proxy war in Kashmir. ISI chiefs did, too. By invoking this, Pakistan’s leadership has historically implied that Kashmir is essential for Pakistan’s survival, and that India’s control over it is a form of strategic strangulation.

This was a coded declaration of war from Gen Munir, rooted in a doctrine of grievance and supremacy.

But he didn’t stop there. He invoked the two-nation theory and lauded a “superior ideology and culture,” deliberately drawing the battle lines between India and Pakistan not just on territorial grounds, but on civilisational terms.

“Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country?” he asked the audience, before saying, “The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?”

It was a statement delivered with a clarity of intent that left little room for misinterpretation. Gen Munir made sure to downplay terrorism within Pakistan, implying it wouldn’t harm the country’s economic stability or military strength.

By doing so, he tried to decouple domestic extremism from its potential repercussions, while also implicitly signalling that Pakistan could wield terrorism against India without significant consequences. And in the volatile atmosphere of South Asia, such rhetorical fuel rarely floats long without sparking a fire.

From Words to Gunfire

Six days later, that rhetoric lit a fire. On April 22, in the tourist town of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, automatic gunfire shattered the peace. Tourists were targeted by unidentified gunmen. Twenty-six were killed. Over 30 others wounded. It was the deadliest assault on civilians in the Valley in recent years.

Responsibility came swiftly. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot birthed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, claimed the attack.

TRF, which emerged post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has become Pakistan’s preferred deniable asset for attacks in Kashmir, offering plausible deniability while allowing operational control via LeT and ISI.

The group’s statement toed the line Gen Munir had amplified just days before: the revocation of Article 370, the “continued occupation of Kashmir,” and the need for retribution.

Indian intelligence traced the operation’s mastermind to Saifullah Kasuri, a senior Lashkar commander operating from within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Weapons, logistical planning, and the attackers’ escape route pointed squarely across the Line of Control. Clearly, it wasn’t a homegrown flare-up. It was a foreign-orchestrated act, timed with precision and executed with cross-border support.

A Treaty Torn, a Message Sent

India’s response was neither rash nor silent. Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Then came the diplomatic shockwave.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that India was placing the 1960 Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. It was a rare and deliberate departure from decades of water diplomacy. The rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—would still flow. But the rules would not.

India has not physically blocked or diverted the flow of rivers allocated to Pakistan— specifically the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab (also called the western rivers).

While the water is still flowing, India is no longer bound by the treaty’s cooperative obligations.

It would no longer share real-time river flow data. No more prior notifications about dam projects or water releases. No joint inspections. No Permanent Indus Commission. In essence, India stopped treating water as a shared resource and started treating it as a strategic instrument.

Without these, Pakistan will receive water without certainty, predictability, or recourse.

This transforms water from a cooperative resource into a strategic lever, putting Pakistan in a vulnerable position, especially during droughts or flood seasons.

And this may only be the first blow.

A Calculated Blaze

Gen Munir may have imagined that his speech would rally his domestic audience and signal resolve to his strategic interlocutors. But in igniting old flames, he may have overplayed his hand. He gave a speech that valorised ideology over pragmatism, supremacy over statecraft, and provocation over peace. Then, within days, came a massacre that bore all the fingerprints of the ideology he endorsed.

Pakistan has long used Kashmir as both shield and sword—a theatre for its grievances, and a canvas for its national identity. But when generals speak in absolutes, they risk summoning demons they can’t command.

Pakistan’s army chief dropped blood in the water. What follows next may not be under his control.