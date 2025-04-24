Jack Bermgan’s Misguided Call – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

US Congressman Jack Bergman in a recent tweet on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan (IK) had urged the release of IK saying that such an act would enhance US-Pakistan relations on the basis of common democratic values. Bergman’s intervention is misinformed, and deeply problematic even if it is manifestly based on supposedly well-intentioned sentiment. This is a show of disdain towards Pakistan’s sovereignty, its own judicial independence and the principle of non-interference in other country’s internal affairs.

As any sovereign state, Pakistan works under constitutional ambit and framework of judicial and legal processes. While Imran Khan is being prosecuted and faced in ongoing legal proceedings, they are due process in accord with Pakistan’s Constitution and the rule of law, not the doing of anything arbitrary or politically motivated. The charges against him are pretty serious, corruption, misuse of authority, and other such things that would be flagged in any kind of democracy. Denying these proceedings their justice simply because the figure at their centre is a high-profile political one is to place judicial accountability at risk of being undermined. There is no one, an individual of whatever political stature, who can, or should, be above the law.

While there is a call from an external actor such as Bergman for IK to be released, it sends a dangerous signal. This translates into saying that foreign influence can subvert the due process of law in Pakistan and judicial decisions are subject to political pressure from abroad. It also unfairly impacts Pakistan’s legal institutions and sets a dangerous precedent for the entire globe. If this is indeed the benchmark of international relations, then to this end judicial independence and the integrity of legal system must be, at the very least, central.

The proposal that the release of an indicted person would help improve the bilateral relations is not only misguided but short-sighted. Mutual respect is essential in order for democratic values to lie at the heart of solid partnerships, especially with regard to each other’s legal and institutional frameworks. To threaten a country with diplomatic goodwill will result in interference if this is conditioned on the outcome of a judicial matter. The politicizing of a domestic legal issue, disregarding the fact that these statements embolden narratives which attempt to delegitimize Pakistan’s judicial system while being thrust in the eyes of its own people and the world, is such a dangerous trend.

In addition, such a statement runs counter to the global principle of the rule of law. It is a culture of impunity when powerful nations and individuals hoover up else where’s legal systems to do their own thing. Already, judicial institutions are already under intense scrutiny and pressure especially in developing democracies. This simply chips away at their credibility even more and provides fodder to those who argue bias or something of the like, which is often a simple political play.

Pakistan is known to have always retained a principle of non-interference and mutual respect in relation with other countries. This in turn only reasonable to expect the same standard in return. Sovereignty is not by right; it is a fundamental right of all nations. Bergman’s tweet, probably in response to lobbying by PTI affiliates in the U.S., is an unfortunate case of domestic political pressures forcing their way into international debate. The tone it raises about foreign lobbying to shape policy statements on matters that are sensitive to the internal working of a democracy is troubling.

It is a worrying trend that the PTI supporters are so excited with a superfluous post on a social media platform. Is it this what it being paraded as Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom)? A US Congressman’s tweet is reason to cheer and the party leadership simultaneously proclaims that it does not need, or seek, foreign aid. The contradiction is glaring. If PTI has some faith in sovereign democracy and internal political reform, it shouldn’t be preoccupied with exotica of foreign validation.

In this digital impression world where even, political narratives are being shaped the likes of digital impressions and echo chambers it makes sense to distinguish substance from spectacle. Jack Bergman’s comments provide nothing to promote democratic values and constructive engagement. Quite the opposite, they follow the pattern of selective advocacy—I am calling attention to the practice of selectively advancing the principles of democracy and justice whenever it suits or fits with particular interests.

Regardless of how messy it is, Pakistan’s own democracy must be allowed to develop and consolidate in its own way. However, it is still a cornerstone of its constitutional ‘setup’ with its judiciary having to withstand criticism and pressure. Such statements undermine it for political messaging and are likely to do far greater long-term harm than the short-term media buzz they may generate.