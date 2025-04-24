Jordan Moves To Dissolve Muslim Brotherhood, Enforce Nationwide Ban

By Arab News

Jordan’s Interior Ministry has announced a sweeping set of measures against the Muslim Brotherhood, formally declaring the group dissolved and illegal.

The announcement came during a press conference on Wednesday, where the Interior Minister, Mazen Faraya, outlined the government’s decisive steps aimed at safeguarding national security and public stability.

The minister confirmed that membership in or affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood is now prohibited by law, and that all of the group’s offices across the Kingdom have been permanently closed. A judicial order was issued to facilitate the closure of headquarters and branches, with security forces deployed to enforce the decision and confiscate the organization’s assets.

The Interior Minister described the Muslim Brotherhood’s continued activities as a threat to citizens, a barrier to national development, and a destabilizing force. He revealed that members of the dissolved group had planned to target sensitive sites, stored weapons and explosives in residential neighborhoods, and operated covertly to undermine public security.

“The presence of hidden agendas and divisive rhetoric from within the group is incompatible with Jordanian unity,” the minister stated, adding that “we cannot allow division among members of a single society.”

A special dissolution committee has been activated to expedite the legal and administrative process of seizing the group’s assets and ensuring full compliance with the ban.

This announcement follows the arrest of 16 members of the Muslim Brotherhood last week, an operation that Jordanian authorities say exposed plans to disrupt security and stability.

The Jordanian Media Commission announced that it will take legal action against any individual or outlet that publishes, broadcasts, or promotes content related to the Muslim Brotherhood.