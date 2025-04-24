Kashmir Bleeds Again: Terror, Retaliation, And The Shadow Of War In South Asia – OpEd

By K.M. Seethi

The brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali tourist, has once again thrust Kashmir into the vortex of South Asia’s long- smouldering fault lines. The incident, claimed by The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was not merely a human tragedy but a geopolitical wrenching point. New Delhi responded swiftly and severely. In an emergency session, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, authorized a sweeping set of retaliatory actions targeting Pakistan diplomatically, militarily, and symbolically.

At the top of this list was the indefinite suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a World Bank-brokered agreement that survived three wars but has now been held in abeyance. The treaty had governed the sharing of six rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej for India, and Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab for Pakistan. By halting water flow from these rivers, India is leveraging a critical resource, which impacts tens of millions of Pakistanis, especially as the country grapples with looming water scarcity due to mismanagement, climate change, and population growth.

India also closed the Attari-Wagah border crossing, revoked all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme entries for Pakistani nationals, expelled Pakistan’s military attachés, and slashed the size of diplomatic missions in both countries by nearly half, effective May 1. The Foreign Secretary cited evidence of “cross-border linkages” and declared that India would be “unrelenting in the pursuit” of those behind the attack.

These steps show a shift from the familiar rhetoric of strategic restraint to a doctrine of demonstrative retaliation. For a government that has projected strength as the cornerstone of its Kashmir policy, especially in the post-Article 370 scenario, anything less would have been politically untenable. Yet, these decisions carry profound risks.

Pakistan’s response has been predictable in tone, if not in consequence. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denounced the attack as a “false flag operation,” arguing that India was using the incident to deflect from internal unrest. The Foreign Office in Islamabad offered condolences for the victims but categorically denied any role in the attack. Pakistani leaders, including former diplomats and ministers, slammed India’s measures as violations of international law and accused it of “weaponizing water” for political gain.

At the core of this diplomatic meltdown lies a grim irony: two nuclear powers, entangled in a decades-long dispute, are once again lurching toward escalation, without any mechanism of meaningful dialogue. That the Indus Waters Treaty—often hailed as a model of conflict-proof cooperation—has now fallen victim to retaliatory politics is alarming. Analysts have long warned that the treaty’s abrogation could signal a dangerous departure from the minimal guarantees that have kept bilateral hostility from tipping into chaos.

This latest flashpoint comes amid an intensifying pattern of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The October 2024 ambush near Gulmarg that killed two civilians and two soldiers, as well as the attack on infrastructure workers in Sonamarg just days earlier, form a chilling prelude. The Resistance Front’s targeting of economic projects such as the Z-Morh tunnel marks a shift in militant strategy—from ethnic targeting to strategic disruption. And these are not isolated incidents. From 2021 to 2024, there have been over 30 attacks in Jammu alone, including the June 2024 massacre of Hindu pilgrims in Reasi district, in which nine were killed and over thirty injured.

These attacks follow closely on the heels of the Assembly elections held in 2024, Kashmir’s first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The formation of a coalition government led by Omar Abdullah’s National Conference alongside the Congress was viewed by many as a cautious but crucial step toward political normalization. Yet the militants’ response has been clear: to sabotage any semblance of political stability and reassert their relevance through fear.

India’s central government, however, finds itself in a bind. Despite proclamations that the abrogation of Article 370 would usher in an era of peace and prosperity, ground realities suggest a different narrative. Critics argue that civil liberties have been curtailed, local governance hollowed out, and trust between Kashmiris and the Centre eroded. Laws such as the Public Safety Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act continue to be wielded with chilling efficiency, silencing dissent in the name of security.

Amid this, the return of violence in Jammu, a region previously considered less volatile, raises questions about the strategic adaptation of militancy. Experts note that forested terrain, limited road infrastructure, and a reallocation of security forces toward the Valley have made Jammu a new theatre of insurgent activity. The turn from Kashmir to Jammu not only diversifies targets but also disrupts India’s national narrative of a “new Kashmir.”

Internationally, the Indian government has received wide support for its condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, with many nations reiterating their zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. However, the long-term implications of New Delhi’s actions, particularly the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, remain uncertain. While such moves may serve a domestic political calculus and project strength, they also risk hardening positions on both sides of the border. For Pakistan, already facing a dire water crisis, the consequences could be catastrophic. For India, the stakes are no less grave: escalation without an exit strategy, a fractured Kashmir policy, and the growing perception that force, not dialogue, is its preferred instrument of statecraft.

In a region marked by an explosive and unresolved history, the current track is unsustainable. India’s security imperatives, especially in the face of repeated terrorist provocations, are undeniable. Yet, retaliatory maximalism, however justified in the short term, without a parallel roadmap for long-term political engagement risks deepening an already entrenched cycle of hostility.

A critical issue that must be addressed is the historical and legal distortion consistently propagated by Pakistan. Its repeated reference to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian Illegally Occupied Territory” is not only politically tendentious but also constitutionally invalid. Jammu and Kashmir is, and remains, an integral part of the Indian Union, reaffirmed time and again through its constitutional processes. What is often omitted from international discourse is that Pakistan-occupiedKashmir (PoK) came into being not through consent, but as a result of military aggression and occupation in 1947, a fact that cannot be overlooked, much less erased by propaganda.

For lasting peace, any dialogue must begin from a position that recognizes this historicalreality, rather than one shaped by pragmatic claims. Pakistan’s long-standing use of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft and its ideological fixation on Kashmir as a disputed territory have repeatedly sabotaged efforts at normalization.

Even so, dialogue remains the only path forward. A structured peace process, grounded in realism, respect for sovereignty, and a rejection of violence, is essential if South Asia is to avoid another descent into instability. Without it, Kashmir will tragically continue to serve as both a symbolic battleground and a literal one, where rhetoric turns to blood, and history remains hostage to conflict.