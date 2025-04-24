Keeping Big Tech In Check: News Media Must Reinvent Their Watchdog Role

By Eurasia Review

Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft have deeply embedded themselves into every aspect of our lives – our healthcare, education, and even politics. As these tech giants consistently stay one step ahead of regulation, the question arises: who holds these powerful players to account?

Alexandra Schwinges examined the role of news media in this regard and concludes that in today’s digital age, journalism must renew its watchdog role. Schwinges will defend her PhD thesis on Friday 9 May at the University of Amsterdam.

Big Tech increasingly presents itself as an indispensable service provider in society. Their lobbying power and international reach make it difficult for governments to regulate their activities effectively, leading to a so-called ‘accountability gap’ – a growing chasm between societal power and legal oversight.

A wake-up call

‘Experts have raised these concerns for some time, but I believe we truly woke up to the scale of Big Tech’s power only recently’, says Schwinges. ‘The high-profile presence of Big Tech CEOs at Donald Trump’s inauguration and Elon Musk’s appointment to the US government sparked a significant shift in our collective thinking.’

Too complex

Schwinges explored the extent to which, and the ways in which, news media hold Big Tech to account. She examined how journalists, lobbyists, and the general public perceive the media’s watchdog function and analysed how Big Tech is covered in the news.



While the public tends to hold high expectations for the media’s watchdog role, perceptions that these expectations are unmet are linked to reduced trust in journalism. Journalists acknowledge their responsibility but say they face practical challenges, including dependence on expert sources, the complexity of the subject matter, and editorial priorities. ‘It’s difficult for journalists’, Schwinges explains. ‘Most are not tech experts, yet they need to become just that to fulfil their watchdog role effectively. At the same time, they need to grasp a wide range of policy issues.’



News coverage of Big Tech, she observed, is often driven by current events rather than a sustained critical stance. ‘There is discussion and criticism, but it’s usually confined to specific circles—such as in and around Brussels. The public is largely excluded and left to navigate today’s digital reality on their own’, says Schwinges.



Guardians of the public interest?

Tech companies are adept at shaping the narrative by portraying themselves as guardians of the public interest – an image that enhances their standing and influence in public debates. They frame their role in society with a so-called ‘social licence to operate’, often emphasising how they benefit communities. They also adopt a technocratic tone, suggesting that access to smartphones or the internet is a basic right. Journalists frequently echo these frames, thereby reinforcing the perception of Big Tech as a socially valuable force.



‘Software update’

Schwinges’ findings underscore the urgent need for journalism to renew its watchdog practices – by reporting more critically and enforcing public accountability. Only then can the media preserve their legitimacy as the ‘fourth estate’. She calls for a ‘software update’ in journalism, with more emphasis on data journalism.



Moreover, Schwinges advocates for more cross-border collaboration among media outlets. ‘Most news media operate on a national level, while Big Tech functions globally across all markets. Journalists need to join forces – also with academics and policymakers. Only through a collective effort can we safeguard democratic values like transparency and accountability in an era of unprecedented technological power.’