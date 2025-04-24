TANAP: The Backbone Of Turkey’s Vision As An Energy Corridor – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In the 21st century, energy has become more than just an economic asset—it is a key political and geostrategic power element. Due to its strategic location, Turkey naturally serves as a bridge between energy-rich and energy-hungry regions.

In this context, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) emerges as one of the most significant infrastructure projects, firmly positioning Turkey in the global energy arena.

General Overview of TANAP

TANAP is an international pipeline that transports natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 field in the Caspian Sea through Turkey to Europe. It represents the longest section of the Southern Gas Corridor.

• Total Length: Approximately 1,850 kilometers

• Pipeline Diameter: 56 inches (48 inches in some segments)

• Transport Capacity: Initially 16 billion cubic meters per year (6 billion m³ to Turkey, 10 billion m³ to Europe), expandable to 31 billion m³

• Route: Starts at the Turkey-Georgia border (Ardahan) and ends at İpsala/Edirne (Turkey-Greece border)

• Countries Involved: Azerbaijan → Georgia → Turkey

Technical and Environmental Details: Compressor and Metering Stations

To ensure high-pressure and efficient gas transmission over long distances, TANAP includes 7 compressor stations, 4 metering stations, and 11 pigging stations.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability

TANAP adheres to environmental and social guidelines from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, featuring:

• Rehabilitation of agricultural lands

• Wildlife corridors

• Community outreach and social development initiatives

These efforts make TANAP a benchmark project in Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA).

Economic Impact: Investment and Financing

• Initial estimated cost: $11.7 billion

• Final cost after efficiency gains: $6.5 billion

• Financed by institutions including the EBRD, World Bank, and AIIB

Revenue and Capacity

• Annual transport volume: 15–16 billion cubic meters

• Estimated annual revenue: $1.5 billion

• Revenue potential increases with future capacity expansion

Workforce and Human Resources: Construction Phase

• Direct and indirect employment of over 13,000 workers

• Involvement of various Turkish subcontractors and engineering firms

Operational Phase

TANAP employs hundreds of skilled professionals across its operational centers in Ankara and Eskişehir, focusing on maintenance, monitoring, and operations.

Geopolitical and Strategic Importance

TANAP is a key component of Europe’s energy security strategy, offering an alternative to Russian gas and supporting diversification efforts.

• Reinforces Turkey’s role as a regional energy hub

• Strengthens strategic ties with Azerbaijan

• Aligns with EU energy security and diversification objectives

Connection to Other Major Energy Projects

TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline)

TANAP links with TAP at İpsala, enabling Azerbaijani gas to reach Greece, Albania, and Italy through the Adriatic Sea.

BTC (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline)

While BTC transports crude oil, TANAP transports natural gas, reinforcing Turkey’s role in the East-West energy corridor.

BOTAŞ

As a 30% stakeholder in TANAP, BOTAŞ oversees domestic gas distribution and provides essential logistical and technical expertise.

Shah Deniz 2 & the Southern Gas Corridor

TANAP is the central artery of the Southern Gas Corridor, ensuring that Europe can access non-Russian gas sources from the Caspian region.

TANAP is more than a pipeline—it’s a symbol of Turkey’s energy diplomacy, regional cooperation, and geopolitical relevance. It enhances Europe’s energy security, secures Azerbaijan’s economic future, and strengthens Turkey’s position as an energy hub. With potential expansions and new connections, TANAP’s strategic significance will only continue to grow.